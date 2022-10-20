The Halloween season has begun in Harrisonburg, and this year’s Skeleton Fest is proof. This past Saturday, Oct. 15, people and pets of all ages lined the streets, dressed in an array of colorful and creative costumes.
Skeleton Fest was started in 2004 by the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance (HDR) committee under the name “Halloween on the Square” — an event which, according to HDR’s executive director, Andrea Dono, was just an opportunity for children to trick or treat around downtown. Now, the festival includes a costume contest for people of all ages — as well as one for pets — a “Sip-and-Walk” event where adults of age can drink alcoholic beverages as they walk through the festival, a movie for families to watch together, a pumpkin decorating contest and more.
“We’ve turned it into a larger festival over the years,” Dono said. “We also designed it so people can walk throughout the entire downtown and get to know more about what we have here.”
This year’s Skeleton Fest was the first one since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and it drew in a large crowd from across the region.
“I’m blown away by how many people are here,” Dono said. “It easily must be 8,000 people. Everyone is just so excited to come together as a community for a fun, family-friendly event.”
Community togetherness and child appropriate fun are two of the biggest draws of the Skeleton Fest. Bonnie Botkins, a local mother who brought her son, Malcolm, to this year’s festival, said the family-friendly atmosphere was a big plus for her.
Matt Ogden, who was handing out candy to trick-or-treaters at the festival as a representative of the Harrisonburg Homes real estate business said one of the benefits of the event is how it brings different parts of the community together.
“It’s an opportunity to bring together everyone from everywhere,” said Ogden. “Whether they’re a townie from the surrounding area or any other socioeconomic circle, everyone just mixes together here. It’s a great day.”
Skeleton Fest also brings exposure to local businesses. Kat Manness, a representative for Cat’s Cradle at the festival, said she thinks the event helps local businesses through the attention it brings them.
Economic development is a big component of Skeleton Fest, Dono said. She discussed how the festival allows businesses to meet new customers and make sales with people who might not have been as likely to visit the downtown area otherwise.
Many local businesses took the festival as an opportunity to connect with the community and spread information about their shops.
Carla Fisher, who was handing out candy as a representative of the Ball Corporation, said her favorite part of the festival is promoting her workplace.
Dono and Fisher both said they feel one of the big benefits of the festival is the safety and freedom it gives families to explore downtown.
“I really like how [the streets] are blocked off for this,” Fisher said. “I like how the festival creates a safe space for people to gather.”
JMU also played a part in this year's festival, with the JMU Chemistry Club hosting a table where children could watch and participate in chemistry experiments. Some JMU students also attended the event both as sightseers and volunteers, like Kayla Burger and Lauren Calvin, who both volunteered at the festival’s costume contest.
“My favorite part of the festival has to be seeing all the costumes,” Calvin said. “Just seeing all the creativity behind [people’s costumes] is really cool.”
Burger said that while she enjoyed seeing all the festival goers’ creative costumes, the pet costumes were her favorite part.
“They’re just really cute,” Burger said. “It’s really nice to get to see everyone’s creativity. I’d definitely say the costume contest is the best part.”
Dono said she finds JMU and its students’ contributions to the community and local events like the Skeleton Fest to be very important. She emphasized that JMU’s a big component of the wider Harrisonburg community.
Ogden also said JMU is important to the wider Harrisonburg community, stating that he thought the school and the community were inseparable.
“Harrisonburg and JMU are completely intertwined,” Ogden said. “It’s a very symbiotic relationship. The city gives to the school in some ways, and the school gives back to the city in other ways.”
Community togetherness was the overall theme of the day, something that was made clear by the wide array of people and families seen wandering the crowded downtown during Skeleton Fest. Dono and Ogden both said people from all parts of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham community are eager to come and participate in the festival, especially since this was HDR’s first Skeleton Fest post-quarantine, Dono said.
Botkins and her son both said they were excited to attend the festival again in future years. Burger also mentioned she enjoyed the festival enough to want to return and volunteer again at the next one.
Skeleton Fest was not only an opportunity to have a carefree look around town, but also a free way to allow children to experience Halloween fun in a safe, controlled environment. While there were a few parts of the festival that required payment, they were optional, like the “Sip-and-Walk” event and the movie showings held in the Court Square theater, and the money from those events goes straight back to funding the festival, Dono said.
Overall, Dono said, the biggest goal of the festival was to provide safe fun for everyone in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham community.
“At the end of the day, it’s about community building,” Dono said. “It’s about showing people how amazing Harrisonburg is and inviting them to come back anytime.”
Contact Morgan Blair at blairml@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.