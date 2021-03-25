Throughout March, Harrisonburg has launched a campaign to celebrate and advertise the many restaurants, cafes and bars that make the Friendly City a place Dukes know and love. From Indonesian cuisine to the best pizza in the ’Burg, here are five delicious eateries to check out this month.
BoBoKo Indonesian Cafe
Located on S. Liberty Street, BoBoKo carries a wide selection of soups, salads, entrees, street food and desserts. Dishes like its stir fry and spiced sesame salmon are well-seasoned, and most of the menu is gluten-free, vegetarian or vegan. Indonesian desserts like fried banana and coconut pandan ice cream are served, making BoBoKo a must-try stop for international food.
Ruby’s Arcade
Central to the fabric of downtown Harrisonburg, Ruby’s Arcade can be found on S. Main Street. Serving wings, sandwiches, woodfired pizza and barbecue, tables are surrounded by arcade games like darts, foosball, bowling and pool. While it’s closed to visitors under 21 after 9 p.m., Ruby’s is a fun family and hangout place for everyone during the daytime hours. Its specialty pizzas are to die for, and there are allergy-friendly options like gluten-free loaded fries and the vegan sloppy joe.
Beyond
For those looking for Asian fusion cuisine, Beyond is the place to go. The Vietnamese pho and sushi restaurant is located conveniently on Water Street, just across from the parking garage. In addition to its extensive sushi menu, Beyond offers fried rice, stir fry, noodles and much more. The dining area opens up into a back porch decorated with flower boxes and string lights, all overlooking a bridge and small stream. In serving up flavor and atmosphere, this option definitely goes beyond.
Cuban Burger
If one’s looking for something a little different than Billy Jack’s and Jack Brown’s burger joints, they should look no further than Cuban Burger. Located on Water Street right beside Beyond, Cuban Burger serves up traditional Cuban cuisine with an American twist. Its el vaquero burger — a crispy flank steak topped with rum-caramelized onions, swiss cheese and spicy-smoked aioli — has been critically acclaimed as the “most over-the-top” burger in Virginia by Esquire Magazine. The restaurant also offers sandwiches, the vegetarian Cuban Chop Chop and flavorful cocktails.
Bella Luna Woodfired Pizza
No downtown is complete without its own pizza place. Bella Luna, also located on Water Street, serves a delicious range of specialty pizzas, from the classic margherita to the delightful Pesto Verde and Bella Bianca. Non-pizza lovers aren’t excluded, though — the pizzeria offers salad and pasta as well as several sandwiches, including the Bella and the Vinnie Madison. Anyone looking for a night out at a classic Italian eatery will be satisfied with Bella Luna’s selection.
Although some of these restaurants have limited hours during the pandemic, all of their dining rooms are open in some capacity, and each offers takeout if visitors wish to take their meal elsewhere. These small businesses in the heart of Harrisonburg enjoy consistent business from local fans, and for those looking for a night out on the town, these restaurants are guaranteed to please.
Contact Charlotte Matherly at mathercg@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Culture.