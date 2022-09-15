A personable, North Main Street entryway characterized by social media handles and customer’s signage is inscribed into the once bare, white walls residing above Bluetique, now home to The Spot.
The entrance is the work of Connor Rabin, the Harrisonburg streetwear and barbershop owner whose open arms and desire to connect with the community is expressed the moment one wanders off the sidewalk and into his style domain.
“[Rabin] makes The Spot, the spot,” senior business major Oscar Moreno-Tenorio, one of The Spot’s barbers, said. “Seeing that customer experience, he takes care of them.”
Rabin said the store’s concept, which features a barbershop along with merchandise, is the only one of its kind in the area.
“The Spot is providing such a unique experience,” Moreno-Tenorio said. “Especially for high schoolers, young teens, young adults and the mid-twenties type.”
When speaking on the meaning behind The Spot’s name, Rabin said he wanted to avoid being generic and have customers question what “The Spot” may include inside. The store shares walls with The Golden Pony and is located at the end of downtown Harrisonburg.
The shoe market is where Rabin said he began his endeavors. Before he owned a store, Rabin said he used Instragram to buy, sell and trade sneakers.
“I’ve been running my Instagram for two or three years,” Rabin said. A lot of people were requesting and looking for a store.”
The shop’s merchandise parallels what one might see in a Thrasher magazine, a New York modeling company’s Instagram or a local Goodwill Donation Center — a wide variety of options ranging from high-end clothes to classic skate outfits.
While finer clothing will always have a place in The Spot, Rabin said he’s carefully watching customer trends.
“A lot of people like thrifted stuff, so I’m trying to appeal to a bunch of different people,” Rabin said.
Among the thrifted selection, JMU students can purchase vintage university items.
Supreme — the skate merchandise brand — is also represented well to shoppers, as they’re met with a branded arcade machine after entering the store. Once passing the game console and greeting the owner’s puppy, Glizzy — unrelated to hotdogs, Rabin said — viewers can survey the multitude of culturally-established kicks that are arrayed from corner to corner.
Nike SB Dunks, Air Force 1s and Jordan 1s are the pinnacle of The Spot’s products. “Yeezy Slides” are one of the most popular items among buyers, Rabin said.
The owner’s brother, Cameron Rabin, said he always knew Connor wanted to “run his own thing,” and he’s glad his brother has put in the effort to make a brick-and-mortar store a reality.
Connor’s social media followers were excited to experience the once social media-exclusive business as it became tangible. Aug. 27 marked the opening of The Spot with a customer turnout of about a couple hundred people, Connor said.
Moreno-Tenorio said opening day had been dreamt of long before the first day of in-person profit.
“It started with numbers,” Moreno-Tenorio said. “It started about visions, then it wasn’t until Aug. 27 when it came to reality.”
Cameron, a junior sports and recreation major, said a lot of those who were at the grand opening of The Spot were members of his fraternity, Alpha Sigma Phi, and have been helping him promote the shop through social media posts. Connor added that connections within the JMU greek life super-culture are beneficial.
Moreno-Tenorio is involved with the Acacia fraternity at JMU and said he understands the impact that greek life can have on a store of this kind.
“[Greek Life students are] going to be a big target audience for sure,” Moreno-Tenorio said, “especially those who are sneakerheads.”
Wonder Skate Shop, also in downtown Harrisonburg, displays a dynamic inventory that includes skate shoes and music records. Moreno-Tenorio said The Spot has earned its own respect among the merchant community.
“There’s no competitors,” Moreno-Tenorio said. “The Spot will be known around the area for sure. There isn’t any other store that might have what [The Spot] has to offer.”
Both Connor and Moreno-Tenorio said customers are always welcome to take a break from life outside of the Main Street door, and that The Spot’s atmosphere is unique.
“We have music going, people laughing around, kicking around, telling their stories, cracking jokes,” Moreno-Tenorio said. “All in all, it’s just a great vibe.”
With this environment in mind, Moreno-Tenorio said it doesn’t even feel like work when he’s there.
Connor said the barber part of the shop is the most vital to him.
“[I] definitely want to fill up the barber shop and get … students trying it out,” Connor said. “Get some more inventory in here then hopefully be able to expand to a bigger building.”
Despite wanting space to expand, Connor is satisfied with The Spot’s current location, which sits by Kline’s Dairy Bar.
“A big thing for me was trying to find a good location,” Connor said. “Somewhere the students are going to be around, not having to drive if they don’t want to.”
The location is walkable for on-campus residents looking to explore past JMU’s limits and spend an evening downtown. Both Connor and Moreno-Tenorio said students are always welcome at The Spot.
Connor said he hopes community members will come grab a haircut, a pair of shoes or just stop by for the company.
For Moreno-Tenorio, he wants his college town to “look good” and “do good.”