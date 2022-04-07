An international literacy program that provides books to young children from country star and actress Dolly Parton has made its way to Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
The initiative to bring the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program to the local community started when Christine Neary, a Harrisonburg resident, went to visit her grandchildren in North Dakota.
Neary said she enrolled them in the program during the visit, and when she came home, she looked for something similar in Harrisonburg. When she realized there wasn’t a local program like it, she said, she wanted to make a change and brought the issue to The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg & Rockingham County, “an independent registered philanthropic institution” that works with charities to better the community, according to its website.
“[I was] shocked that it wasn’t [in Harrisonburg] because we have such a demographic that would benefit from it,” Neary said.
Dolly Parton started Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (DPIL), a program that sends books monthly to children ages 0-5, and since March 1, the program has been active in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Currently, the program’s in many areas surrounding Harrisonburg, such as Staunton, Waynesboro and Charlottesville, and team members at The Community Foundation said they’re excited to have the program here.
The Imagination Library website explains that Parton created this program in 1995 to benefit children in East Tennessee, where she grew up. Her father couldn’t read, so she kept the goal of literacy in mind when establishing the program. The website said she’s also aware that dreams and goals can be inspired by reading, and she wants to help children reach those goals.
Amanda Bomfim, a program officer at The Community Foundation in Harrisonburg, explained the importance of bringing this program to the Harrisonburg community.
“[It’s] the single best thing you can do for kids in that age group because the language development and the brain development that occurs in the first year of life is astronomical compared to later years,” Bomfim said. “To establish that foundation really early on is critical to their academic achievement when they start kindergarten.”
Bomfim also explained the current issue kindergarten teachers are facing, as kids come in with different levels of reading knowledge.
“Kindergarten teachers are struggling to maintain a group of kids who are on the reading level they should be … while also trying to catch up the kids that aren’t as advantaged as the others or don’t have as many books, or books at all, in their homes,” Bomfim said.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library’s mission is to fix this problem. Bomfim said the foundation’s goal is that as the program grows, they’ll have community leaders read each age group’s book on a YouTube channel, which she said will help children whose parents or guardians can’t be there to read to their kids. The library also provides specific books for each age group.
“[That’s a] very cool thing about the Imagination Library,” Bomfim said. “They start out with basic concepts like colors and numbers and grow in maturity as the children grow. Some of the books for the older kids discuss things like relationships that wouldn’t be age appropriate for the younger kids.”
Cynthia Prieto, a Community Foundation board member and former high school principal, said the program is “very, very prominent in addressing literacy everywhere.”
Neary said another great thing about the program is children “qualify just by being alive and being under five.”
“Everybody can get it, so nobody gets left out,” Neary said. “All you have to do is sign up.”
