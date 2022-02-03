CORRECTION — Feb. 3, 4:03 p.m: The College of Integrated Science and Engineering has 14 people of color out of 90 full-time instructional faculty, as shown in the bar graph. Previously, the article misnamed the college as the College of Integrated Science and Mathematics. The graph has been updated to reflect those changes.
Across the board, a mere 14.75% of faculty members are people of color. JMU itself is a primarily white institution (PWI), but the student body is more diverse than the faculty, with 75.1% of students identifying as white compared to the faculty’s 81.04%.
Despite these numbers, JMU has installed diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives tailored to create change.
In the university’s 2020-21 anti-racist agenda, university leaders recognize that JMU “cannot sustain what we think of as our excellence without authentically embracing inclusivity.” The adoption of this agenda appointed DEI leaders who work with Provost and Senior Vice President for Student Affairs Heather Coltman to specify goals and initiatives within their college or program.
Although the creation of these leaders is a relatively new initiative, they’ve made real change.
The role of DEI on campus
Many of these DEI leaders are professors as well — but some of their duties include initiating programs on JMU’s campus that highlight DEI topics, working collaboratively with other DEI leaders, being aware of events happening around campus and changing JMU’s curriculum to be more inclusive.
“On most days, I try to look for opportunities to read about DEI,” university studies DEI leader Sarah Cheverton said. “I really take advantage of the opportunities I have and try to understand and learn about the issues.”
Cheverton said she thinks it’s important to have someone on campus who’s tasked with paying attention to DEI topics so they can be a “communication conduit” across campus.
It’s an unspoken role, but DEI leaders are tasked with educating themselves on the issues of diversity, equity, inclusion and justice, Cheverton said. She said being in this position has allowed her to deepen her understanding of those topics.
“DEI is an opportunity to be more focused and to learn more about concepts, terminology and problems that people face,” Cheverton said. “We have to be aware of events, issues and topics that are circulating around campus.”
The DEI director for CHBS, BJ Bryson, said that no matter what she’s doing — whether it’s writing reports, planning or meeting with other leaders — relationship-building is important in her role.
“Most people think that change is just going to happen, that we’re going to sit down and set some rules and everyone will be happy, but that’s not how it works,” Bryson said. “These things work best when you develop relationships with people, see what their interests are and encourage them to be inclusive.”
Inclusive initiatives
DEI leaders are tasked with brainstorming future initiatives for their respective college or program. Karina Kline-Gabel, the assistant dean for diversity, equity and inclusion for the College of Arts and Letters (CAL), started Discussions on Diversity in which she virtually interviews community leaders to have informal conversations about DEI.
The discussions cover everything from diversity in the Harrisonburg community to curriculum changes within CAL.
“What I’ve enjoyed about [Discussions on Diversity] is that everyone has brought their own perspective,” Kline-Gabel said. “In the end, we all want the same thing: a good relationship between students, the university and the community.”
Kline-Gabel has also created a student diversity council within CAL that she hopes to expand in the future. One of the council’s jobs is to draft recommendations to CAL Dean Robert Aguirre about how to address DEI efforts at the collegiate level.
Although she isn’t a member of the CAL student diversity council, student body president Jessani Collier said that when it comes to addressing DEI topics at the college level, students can talk about the uncomfortable subjects. She said there have to be conversations about systemic racism in the classroom and that racist behavior has to be called out as soon as it happens.
“The most crucial component to the classroom is the environment that the professor fosters,” Collier said. “When you bring up systemic racism, people are going to get uncomfortable, but it’s a matter of guiding professors to make sure they’re able to foster those conversations in a helpful way.”
Kline-Gabel is also bringing the inaugural Somos JMU Latinx Conference to campus next fall with the theme of “collaborations across the Commonwealth.” This theme, Kline-Gabel said, will be represented through bringing Latino members from all across the state to network and share ideas for DEI initiatives. She said she wants to highlight local efforts to make sure Hispanic and Latino communities are being represented.
When it comes to diversity efforts in the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences (CHBS), Bryson said her biggest goals are to hire more diverse faculty, incorporate a curriculum that covers DEI topics and create a space where students feel comfortable to give her and other faculty feedback.
As of fall 2020, JMU’s College of Health and Behavioral Studies is the least diverse on campus, with non-white faculty members making up only 8.47% of full-time instructional faculty.
In some areas of JMU — like the number of diverse faculty and small changes to curriculum — the results of the anti-racism agenda are hard to see. Bryson said that because of this, hiring more diverse faculty is evermore important. She said that in CHBS, there are only three Hispanic professors out of the college’s more than 100 faculty members.
This gap in professors of color can be seen in other colleges as well. In the fall 2020 term, out of the College of Business’ 149 faculty members, 31 were people of color; and in CAL, there were 48 people of color out of 266 faculty members. According to the JMU fall 2020 fact book, 1,368 out of 1688, or just over 81% of, full-time instructional faculty are white. This percentage is the same as the 2017-18 findings but a change from the 1989-90 findings, where 95% of the faculty were white.
“Curriculum needs to reflect the kinds of communities our students are going to serve,” Bryson said. “With educating students also comes teaching everyone that diverse people are not less and that they bring different perspectives to conversations.”
A way forward
As February is Black History Month, Kline-Gabel said commemorative months givepeople the chance to reflect on the treatment of people of color in America. She said this month is a time to educate, celebrate and participate in discussions about supporting communities of color.
Cheverton agreed, saying that while learning about Black history isn’t only limited to February, Black History Month allows DEI leaders to celebrate and honor achievements made by Black people.
“Black History Month provides a unique opportunity for DEI leaders to draw attention from a much broader audience to several important aspects of DEI work,” Cheverton said, “[such as] the lingering systemic inequities and the ways in which our society has been positively shaped and reshaped by the richness of Black culture and heritage.”
With the creation of DEI leaders and anti-racism initiatives, Cheverton, Kline-Gable and Bryson agreed that JMU has taken major steps in regard to DEI efforts — but dialogue needs to turn into action, they said.
“I think JMU is heading in the right direction with starting these conversations, including students in them and making it very clear that JMU wants to be known for these topics of welcoming different communities,” Kline-Gabel said. “The next step comes with moving these conversations from just conversations to implementation.”
Because these diversity leader positions have only been in place for two years, Bryson said it’s hard to say if JMU’s efforts have been successful.
“It’s only been two years, so you can’t expect that much out of place, but I can say that I really like what is happening in my college,” Bryson said. “We have more diverse students, and we’ve improved our hiring of faculty and staff. I think there are good efforts happening, but fruitfulness is yet to be seen.”
Collier said that along with transparency, JMU needs to make its diversity efforts less performative. For example, she said the university should’ve paid the menorah lighting for Hanukkah more attention instead of letting it be overshadowed by the tree lighting last December.
When it comes to JMU’s diversity initiatives being visible, Meg Mulrooney, the senior associate vice provost for academic programs and equity, faculty and curriculum, said it’s often hard to see results of such efforts because the university is a decentralized campus with buildings spread out and departments that keep to themselves. Mulrooney said that in the vice provost’s office, she’s working on strategies to make DEI efforts more transparent.
“To expand, we have to learn from and trust each other,” Mulrooney said.
Kline-Gabel said one of the most concrete actions JMU has taken is the announcement of a vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion position. She said this position shows JMU’s commitment to creating a welcoming environment, and it shows what type of improvements the school is trying to make.
Along with the creation of the student diversity council, Mulrooney said she’s looking to change the general education program. The vice provost’s office, she said, is working with a group of students and faculty to make the program more equitable.
“I’m glad to see that JMU is putting people in place and demonstrating sincere effort to raise awareness and create understanding,” Cheverton said. “That way, whatever changes we make can be based on knowledge and perhaps be more sustainable.”
