“I’ve learned to slam on the brake, before I even turn the key,” Evan, the protagonist of hit Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” sings as he walks through the corridors of his school, surrounded by fellow students but feeling completely alone.
The lyrics of the song, “Waving Through a Window,” speak to teenagers who may feel alone or like outsiders. The movie rendition, released Sept. 24, opts for a more literal — and less meaningful — framing of the song: Evan sings the same lyrics in the silence of his empty bedroom, staring out the window.
Fans of the Broadway musical who have been waiting for the cinematic version will find the opening scene to be just the start of a series of missteps that detract from the integrity of the 2016 production. Directed by Stephen Chbosky and set to selections of the musical’s pop ballads composed by smash-hit songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the movie succeeds in shedding light on life with mental illness but struggles to convey the nuance of the show’s complex plot.
The story opens with Evan (Ben Platt), a high school student with severe depression, social anxiety and a recently shattered wrist, as he tries to pound out a therapist-mandated exercise — an inspirational letter addressed to himself — on the first day of his senior year. When he prints out the letter in the school library, it’s snatched up by a fellow student, the edgy and mercurial outsider Connor Murphy (Colton Ryan), who’s just signed Evan’s arm cast in a satiric gesture of friendship and refuses to return the letter.
Then, Connor commits suicide, and the letter is found in his backpack. His grieving family reaches out to Evan, assuming he wrote the letter to their son. Reluctant to crush their hopes that Connor had a friend and eager to catch the eye of Connor’s sister Zoe (Kaitlyn Dever), Evan’s longtime crush, Evan constructs an elaborate, false friendship and wins the Murphys’ hearts — until the story hits the internet and spirals into something much bigger than he’d expected.
The plot of the musical has historically come across as at least offbeat, if not deeply unsettling: A troubled teen exploits the death of another troubled teen in order to find belonging and romance. But while the stage performance is celebrated for its authentic portrayal of mental illness and the role of parent-child relationships within those circumstances, the movie settles for an awkward attempt to wring platitudes out of a morally ambiguous narrative. In shying away from the compelling side of the musical, the “Dear Evan Hansen” movie neglects to cover for — let alone consider — the original plot’s disturbing overtones.
The movie’s shortcomings are apparent from the starting sequence: It nixes the show’s opening number, “Does Anybody Have a Map?” and, in doing so, distorts the focus of the story. The duet between Evan’s mother, Heidi Hansen (Julianne Moore), and Connor and Zoe’s mother, Cynthia Murphy (Amy Adams), leads the musical from the perspective of two parents who know their kids are struggling but aren’t sure how to handle it. Including this title would’ve set the story up well for the climax, in which Moore stars with her earnest performance of “So Big / So Small.” Without that context — and without numbers such as “Good for You” and “To Break In a Glove” — the strong family subplot of the musical fades into the background.
“Disappear,” a song that sets up both one of the show’s recurring themes of reaching out to the abandoned and the background for many of Evan’s online campaigns in Connor’s memory, didn’t make the cut either. Instead, school star and Evan’s new friend Alana (Amandla Stenberg) gets a single of her own, “The Anonymous Ones,” penned by Stenberg to express her character’s frustration with hiding her pain from the world.
In its inattention to the musical’s handling of Evan’s mother and Connor’s parents, the movie becomes broadly juvenile, with a spotlight tuned on the teenage protagonists, their relationships and their social media presence. The results are cringeworthy: Instagram posts and cheesily titled YouTube videos — “His Best Friend Died… You Won’t Believe What He Did Next'” — multiply by the thousands in a montage that hints at the dangers of placing sensitive information online, but it also seems to suggest that the internet is responsible for how Evan’s deception spun out of control — not Evan himself.
Another failure is that Platt isn’t convincing as Evan — in part because the movie so obviously falls over its feet to get the audience on his side and, in part because the now 28-year-old looks out of place in the role — as anticipated. Casting an actor well outside a character’s age range isn’t in itself an ill-fated choice, and Platt’s talent is undeniable. However, close-up camera angles and cropped shots of his face and hands draw distracting attention to mannerisms like his exaggeratedly hunched shoulders and twitching hands, which may be necessary to express Evan’s anxiety from the distance of a stage, but come off as overdone and ill-suited to his screen presence.
Despite Platt’s shortcomings, there’s still a vulnerability to the actors’ performances that carries the movie to something beyond a story about a teenager who engineers a massive media scam to avoid his inner demons. Dever in particular shines as Zoe Murphy with a winning combination of heart and frankness, and Moore brings sensitivity and feeling to even her limited role as Heidi Hansen.
As for their musical performances, Platt’s vocals effortlessly soar in every scene, almost restoring the emotional quality robbed by his distracting screen presence. Classics such as “For Forever” and “You Will be Found” lack none of their heart-stopping magic. The rest of the cast also more than delivers. “Requiem,” performed by Dever and Adams, joined by Danny Pino as Larry Murphy, will fully satisfy viewers’ expectations for the poignant sequence.
Additionally, the lyrics of Pasek and Paul’s pop ballads are bound to endure, even when paired with Evan’s motives. The juxtaposition creates a tension: How can Evan sing about others being found while drawing from a memory in which he felt abandoned? The movie never explores that irony, but the moment still serves as a reminder that even the most wounded can speak healing to those in pain.
Perhaps the strongest aspect of “Dear Evan Hansen” is its emphasis that everyone’s broken at some level, loners and leaders alike, and that everyone can “be found” regardless. The movie would’ve been far more likely to endure if it had lingered in that tension and subsequent source of hope, rather than feeling the need to completely resolve it.
