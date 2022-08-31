In 2010, the Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Day Care Center (HRCDCC) set its sights on a goal: Raise enough money to be able to rent out a facility for the business. The HRCDCC has been helping the community for almost 50 years, yet it’s been operating in the basements of local churches, free of charge. Twelve years and 11 dance competitions later, the HRCDCC is finally able to end its fundraising.
David Taylor started working with the HRCDCC when the company’s idea for Dancing With The Stars of The ‘Burg had just begun to take form. He and his wife, Connie, said they were hoping to take the opportunity to spread their love for ballroom dancing while also helping improve the circumstances of a local service.
“When my wife and I started, we just hoped to give exposure to ballroom dancing and the local ballroom dancers,” Taylor said. “Really quickly, what started to take emphasis was the cause. We began understanding all the services the [Harrisonburg-Rockingham] Child Day Care Center offers our community.”
The concept of the competition is a rather simple one. Contestants — or “stars” as they’re called — are picked via recommendation by a member of the board or other prior affiliates like a former board member or former competitor. The contestants are then paired with ballroom dancing enthusiasts from the Shenandoah Chapter of USA Dance, who they’ll train with for three months. While training, they also have to fundraise, as the event generates money through donations given to each dancing team via the HRCDCC website. On the night of the competition, each contestant is judged on a combination of both their dancing, as well as how much money they raised.
The idea for Dancing With The Stars of The ’Burg was inspired by the ABC show “Dancing With The Stars,” or DWTS, after members of the daycare’s board decided to begin fundraising for a new facility.
“At a fundraising meeting we had a board member say we should try and mimic the real Dancing With The Stars,” Delores Jameson, executive director of the HRCDCC, said. “Then, several of us just started getting creative and brainstorming ideas, and it’s just evolved over the years.”
In the 11 years the HRCDCC has held DWTS of the ’Burg, Jameson said the event has grown quite a lot. Taylor said not only will they have gone through 84 stars since the first competition, but both Taylor and Jameson pointed out the competition has raised well over $1 million for the day care center just in donations.
Mary Pavlovskaya (’16), a current student in the JMU MBA program, is one of this year’s “stars” representing the local F&M Bank. She said being a part of the competition requires them to learn a lot of new skills, including ballroom dancing and fundraising.
Pavlovskaya and Taylor both agreed that one of the big benefits of the competition — besides the money it raises for HRCDCC — is the bonds it creates between those involved.
Each year, the dancers are put into seven teams, each containing one dancer and one “star” who Jameson described as “a person well known and liked within the community.” Jameson said each year the teams end up bonding through the shared experience and create what Taylor described as “lifelong friendships.”
“We’re all going through this new experience together,” Pavlovskaya said. “I’m bonding with the other competitors, and I’m bonding with my dance partner as well.”
Jameson said people behind the scenes of DWTS of The ’Burg have to put a lot of work in every year to ensure everything runs smoothly. Taylor said, though many people don’t realize it, it takes a lot of work to get the show up and running. They have to pair each “star” with a dancer, pick different styles of dance for each team, pick the music and provide costuming for each team.
Taylor emphasized the work was worth it; after all, one of the goals for the production staff, he said, is to make it feel like the competitors are on the actual TV show.
“That’s really the experience we want to give them, that they feel like they’re on the show,” Taylor said. “I think they do because it’s quite the event.”
After 12 years, DWTS of the ’Burg is slated to come to its end. The HRCDCC has announced this year’s competition will be the final one because the community raised so much money. Thanks to the donations from the competition, the HRCDCC has purchased a facility on East Market Street that will be ready for use in 2023.
“It’s definitely strange to be called a ‘star’ by your community and to know people know who you are now,” Pavlovskaya said. “It’s sad that there won’t be any more after us, but I wouldn’t say I’m sad it’s ending. I think that the fact it is ending because it accomplished its goal is really great.”
The competition will be held Nov. 13 at the JMU Grand Ballroom in the Festival Conference and Student Center. At the end of the night, the judges will crown the final winner of DWTS of the ’Burg.
“I think it's amazing,” Taylor said. “Every facet of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham community, and even beyond that, contribute to this. The fact that we’re able to raise this money is a testament to all the people in the community who have come together to help this fundraiser.”
