Editor's note: CSD leadership didn't respond to The Breeze's request for comment before publication. The article will be updated as comments are received.
Growing up Deaf and autistic, JMU junior Ares has accumulated countless hearing examinations and assessments. Inspired by their attentive childhood audiologist, Ares decided to major in communication sciences and disorders (CSD) — only to find that the curriculum and community weren’t as diverse as they’d hoped.
That realization led Ares, who asked for their last name to be omitted to protect their privacy as a transgender individual, to get involved with CSD Demarginalized: a student organization aiming to create a space for underrepresented CSD students to meet and engage in the “betterment of their educational and social experience,” according to the organization’s Instagram page.
JMU has established its desire to promote diversity, equity, inclusion and justice through its curriculum. However, JMU is a predominantly white institution (PWI) — with white students making up around 74.7% of the population — leading many students to feel disenfranchised within their major.
Senior Tania Parrales said she also found herself feeling underrepresented in the CSD major. The CSD major focuses on providing an educational foundation for a career in audiology or speech pathology. Parrales said the professional field studies the social and physical “anatomy of how someone communicates.” This can span from helping a child work through a speech impediment to teaching a stroke victim how to speak again.
Originally from Mexico City, Parrales grew up speaking both Spanish and English. When choosing a major, Parrales said, her love of language and inclination to help people drew her to double major in CSD and Spanish. She planned on becoming a bilingual speech pathologist, ideally working with the immigrant community.
“I’ve always been around immigrants, and I know how difficult it is, just to begin with, when English is your second language,” Parrales said. “On top of that, if you have some sort of speech disorder or language disorder or have suffered some traumatic event that is prohibiting your speech, it’s extra difficult to communicate with your loved ones.”
Parrales soon realized there was a lack of diverse representation in the classroom — noting that the CSD major doesn’t purposefully highlight minorities and marginalized individuals. Additionally, Parrales said she felt disheartened by the lack of resources or contact information for bilingual speech pathology provided by the CSD major.
Parrales eventually consulted with her roommate and fellow CSD major Olivia Page, who also said she felt overlooked within the major. Page said that as a Black woman, she sometimes feels isolated attending a PWI and emotionally tired from dealing with microaggressions. Further, Page noticed that many of her major’s course materials were based on data collected from white, middle-class men, which she said fails to consider the unique experiences of people of color.
“Our field is majority white women, which is fine, but that can cause some problems if there’s not a lot of cultural awareness and cultural sensitivity,” Page said.
Page said that colloquial dialects like African American Vernacular English and diversity in neurodevelopmental disorders weren’t typically discussed in class despite their importance within the field.
After consulting with various faculty members, Parrales and Page — now the president and secretary, respectively — joined together to found CSD Demarginalized and advertised the club in various CSD classes. From there, various students began to join CSD Demarginalized’s executive board. In total, six CSD students make up the executive board, with an additional 10 members.
“I am one of two men in my cohort, and I am a gay male,” junior and student liaison Ged Pearson said. “I feel like there’s times where we can be sidelined by the straight, white, cisgender people in our major, so I just thought it was really important to get involved.”
Junior Leena Sayed, CSD Demarginalized’s vice president, echoed this statement, saying she often feels “left out” and “isolated” as a woman of color in CSD gatherings.
“We want to have an open space for these individuals who have been marginalized in our profession where we can sit and talk about our experiences,” Sayed said of CSD Demarginalized’s mission.
Members noted how the Deaf and autistic communities are often disregarded in certain classes, with Ares — the group’s treasurer — pointing these discrepancies out.
Per the recommendation of one audiologist, Ares was raised as if they were a “hearing child,” a decision Ares deems ableist. As a result, Ares never learned sign language and now relies on lip reading and live-transcription machines to communicate — something they said they struggle with when people wear masks.
“While I’m here at JMU studying, I try to be very visible to my classmates,” Ares said, explaining that Deaf people are often ignored because of their deafness. “I think it is definitely very important that, given the nature of our major, we have a Deaf voice on this board because we are the demographic that are going to get so directly affected by all of the future clinicians in our classes.”
Ares applies their experiences as a Deaf person in CSD Demarginalized, adding an additional viewpoint to how the CSD major can improve. For example, Ares noticed how different treatment plans for the Deaf community are presented in the CSD curriculum. Their audiology classes often “gloss over” practitioners using sign language; however, Ares believes sign language is a “valid choice” over cochlear implants.
“Cochlear implants were pushed as the only option instead of giving weight and credence to people who have never wanted implants,” Ares said, explaining that clinicians’ automatic recommendation of cochlear implants can often stem from their ableism and internal biases about the Deaf community.
Through CSD Demarginalized, Ares hopes to accommodate marginalized people and “provide education for people who have not had to look at the margins for most of their lives.” For non-Deaf CSD students, Ares asserts that those who are hard of hearing don’t need to be “fixed” nor need anyone’s “heroic help.” Ares said CSD students should move forward with genuine empathy and understanding toward others.
“We as practitioners are never here to save anyone,” Ares said. “We are here to work with individuals who have amazing and unique lives so that they can tell us what they need, and we can do our damnedest to get it to them.”
