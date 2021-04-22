It's that time of year again. Seniors are anticipating the big day: graduation. With that comes graduation photos. However, some graduates include a specific prop in their photo ops — plastic, shiny and tiny confetti.
Walking on the Quad this time of year, it’s entirely possible to come across leftover golden minuscule grad caps. Plastic confetti can even be seen in the fountain by Carrier Library.
Although it may not seem like much, this plastic confetti has potentially harmful effects on the environment. After all, not cleaning up bits of plastic is littering. Researchers have found that some animals may be attracted to the shininess of the plastic confetti and consume it, putting them in danger.
The dynamics of the food chain go on from there and have a much wider negative impact than one might expect. Confetti can end up in water sources and be eaten by animals, so think twice before tossing that handful of glorified plastic.
Still interested in the aesthetic of confetti photos? Not to fear — there are many biodegradable and DIY alternatives to ensure a celebratory and fun graduation shoot, and they don't come at the cost of sacrificing the outcome of cherished graduation photos.
Eucalyptus leaf confetti
Eucalyptus leaves are sturdy and elegant with a muted-green tone that makes for a unique and natural confetti substitute.
Many Etsy shops sell pre-made Eucalyptus confetti, but it's also easily made at home. All that's needed is eucalyptus leaves and a creatively shaped hole punch of one’s choice. Seniors can get crafty with the eucalyptus leaves and a hole punch — there'll be plenty of confetti to throw at a graduation shoot.
Biodegradable confetti
Eucalyptus leaf confetti is a sustainable and fun option, but if one’s looking for more color in their confetti, they might look to biodegradable confetti.
Biodegradable confetti is water-soluble, making it disappear when it comes in contact with water. It looks almost identical to regular confetti without the negative impact on the environment.
Some online stores sell biodegradable confetti — this eco-friendly option isn’t as easy to make at home, but the upside is that there are endless color options.
Dried petal and flower confetti
Flowers are a great alternative to traditional confetti — they’re elegant, colorful and biodegradable. It can be found on Etsy or Amazon. Plus, dried flower confetti can be saved and pressed in remembrance of the unforgettable moment that graduation is.
Flower confetti is sold in all sorts of varieties, so it's easy to find what one is looking for. From rainbow colors to simple ivory petals, there's a large array of flower confetti to choose from.
Herbal Confetti
For someone looking for a cute confetti option that also smells great, herbal confetti is the right way to go. Herbal confetti usually contains a concoction of dried lavender buds, chamomile and lemon balm.
The confetti is still colorful, beautiful and natural, and it smells great. It gives off a natural, farmlike vibe for those who enjoy a rustic scent.
Wildflower Seed Confetti
Plant lovers may love wildflower seed confetti. This confetti alternative makes for a colorful photo during and long after the shoot because the wildflower seed confetti is made from biodegradable paper embedded with plantable seeds. This confetti can be used in any celebration and comes in a variety of colors.
The confetti can be tossed or laid out as decor. The best part? The seeds will eventually start to grow into picturesque wildflowers.
The class of 2021 should consider using any of these natural, biodegradable alternatives in place of plastic or glitter confetti. A photoshoot with confetti makes for beautiful, memorable pictures, but it shouldn’t come at the cost of polluting JMU’s campus and the greater environment.
Contact Audrey Nakagawa at nakagaas@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.