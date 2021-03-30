As Gen-Z ages, skincare is becoming increasingly critical in maintaining a youthful glow. In college, it may seem that keeping a routine every morning and night to care for one’s skin can be challenging and expensive, but in reality, it can be inexpensive, easy and fun.
With skincare, sometimes it’s challenging to even know where to start. To make it easy, listed below are basic skincare routine guides for college students — specifically, morning and night routines with products ranging from inexpensive to higher end for the big spender.
What to use in the morning
A good time to begin a face routine is when one’s in the bathroom first thing in the morning. Begin by using a gentle daily facial cleanser to wipe off the dirt that’s collected on the face overnight. Use a pump of the product and cleanse with water for 20-30 seconds. Some good facial cleansers that can be found online or in most drugstores are the Cerave hydrating facial cleanser, the Cetaphil gentle daily cleanser and the La Roche-Posay hydrating gentle cleanser.
Next, move to a toner to remove any leftover dirt and impurities left in the pores after cleansing one’s face. If used regularly, the toner will shrink facial pores and improve overall skin appearance. Saturate a cotton pad with the toner and swipe across one’s entire face. Two inexpensive options for toner are The Ordinary glycolic acid 7% toning solution and the La Roche-Posay effaclar clarifying solution.
Now, grab a serum to absorb into the skin. Serums have many purposes including hydrating, brightening, anti-aging and de-puffing. Apply a generous amount of product into one’s hand, and massage it into the skin. Again, if used regularly, this step will also improve the skin’s overall appearance. Two incredible and inexpensive toners are The Ordinary niacinamide 10% and Zinc 1% and The Inkey List retinol serum.
Next is a facial moisturizer. Many people struggle to learn through trial and error that whether one’s skin is oily, dry or combination, moisturizer is key to balancing out those levels. A gentle daily moisturizer will keep the skin refreshed and hydrated. Use a pea-sized amount of the product, and rub it all over the face and neck area. Two drugstore options are Cerave daily moisturizing lotion and Cetaphil daily facial moisturizer with SPF. A higher-end choice is the First Aid Beauty “Hello FAB” coconut water cream.
Finally, the most important step in conserving one’s long-term skin appearance is sunscreen. Many brands make gentle, high-SPF daily sunscreens that protect the skin from UV rays and prevent premature fine lines and wrinkles. Apply a pea-sized amount to one’s hand, and blend into the skin for protection from the sun. Two drugstore options are the Cerave hydrating sunscreen with a sheer tint and the Neutrogena ultra sheer face sunscreen. A higher end option is First Aid Beauty’s weightless liquid mineral sunscreen.
What to use at night
It’s important to run through yet another skincare routine at night to remove the grime and dirt buildup that occurred throughout the day —even if one didn’t leave their bed.
Begin by removing the makeup from one’s face or just the buildup from the day with gentle face wipes or micellar water. Grab a wipe or saturate a cotton pad with cleansing water and swipe around the face to begin one’s routine. Good inexpensive options include Garnier micellar cleansing water, Cetaphil gentle makeup removing wipes and Cerave makeup removing cleansing cloths.
Next, a step to live by is a natural face mask used every other night before bed. Mix the clay mask with a small amount of apple cider vinegar, apply a thin layer over one’s face and let it dry for 10-15 minutes. Then, rinse the product off using cold water. One of the most well-known inexpensive options is the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay mask.
Now, grab one of the facial cleansers recommended in the morning routine to further cleanse the face. Repeat the same process of gently scrubbing the skin for 20-30 seconds.
Continue the routine by grabbing yet another serum before bed. One can use the same serum they incorporated into their morning routine or another product for added benefits. Apply a generous amount to one’s hands, and let the product absorb into the skin. Two more serum options include Glossier super glow vitamin C face serum and The Ordinary buffet serum. A higher end option would be Kiehl’s midnight recovery concentrate face oil.
Finally, end one’s nighttime skincare routine with yet another moisturizer. Many brands offer more intense moisturizers for skin repair while one sleeps, or it’s completely acceptable to bring out the daily moisturizer used in the morning. Apply a pea-sized amount, and lather it all over one’s face and neck. Some heavier moisturizers include Cerave skin renewing night cream and First Aid Beauty ultra repair cream intense hydration.
Skincare can be intimidating, but with the right routine and products, it can be so rewarding. College students often put themselves out there to become educated and successful, and one must put their best self forward. By taking care of oneself just by starting with one’s skin, one may feel more confident, clean and outgoing to conquer their day.
