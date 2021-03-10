Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR LOW RELATIVELY HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR AREAS WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE... * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are possible Thursday, especially from midday to mid afternoon hours. All outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&