Amazon Prime is springing into March with a nostalgic sequel to a well-known Eddie Murphy film. “Coming 2 America” brings the same amount of humor as the first, but with its own spin.
Thirty years after Prince Akeem (Murphy) marries Lisa McDowell (Shari Headley), his father passes away and Akeem is officially crowned king. The only issue is that he has three daughters but needs a son to have a future heir to the throne. He then finds out he has a long lost son in Queens, New York. Now, King Akeem has to go back to America to find his son so he can take him to Zumanda to teach him to be a prince and marry the princess of a nearby country to keep the peace.
This is the type of sequel that one must watch the first movie to understand the second. Like other sequels, it connects some parts from the old film, but references specific concepts that viewers will only understand if they’ve seen the first movie. One big detail is when Zumanda opens McDowell’s, which is the restaurant Murphy and Hall worked at in the original to get Lisa’s attention after seeing her at a preaching event.
Another small detail is Murphy wearing the exact outfit he wore in the original to blend in with the New York crowd when searching for his son. They even recreate a scene from the first movie to make it look like an extended flashback. The number of nods to the original, references to the smallest things and how accurate these details are is noticeable.
The writers added a majority of the characters from the first film to the sequel in some way. The writers kept the main characters like Akeem and Semmi, but they also left in the smaller-yet-popular roles like the barbers and customers in the barber shop and the minister. They also have the characters reference to the last movie with flashbacks and discussion about different scenes from the original.
Despite the similarities, there were still some differences. Since Akeem and Semmi haven’t been in New York in three decades, the city is more modern than in the ’80s. Zumanda also follows the evolution of technology. The country has devices such as tablets, television and wireless speakers.
Another major aspect to the sequel is the costumes. The film brings in African fashion with patterns, designs and style traditions from the continent like headpieces, beads and other extravagant additions. They also use bright fabric and gold designs on the clothes, which adds elegance to each look. The headpieces and jewels that characters and extras wear are amazing as well. Overall, the costume department didn’t disappoint.
The producers also tried to keep and embrace the independent-yet-false culture of Zumanda. They added Zumandan dances and rituals, a whole routine Akeem’s son does prior to becoming king and traditions their country has had for centuries. An example of a false cultural aspect is when Akeem’s son pulled whiskers off a living lion to represent bravery during the process of becoming a prince.
Fans of the first movie will enjoy the second one. This film has the three necessary concepts that a sequel to a classic movie needs: connections to the original, nostalgic concepts throughout the picture and a little bit of new material.
