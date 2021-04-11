After the 2019 album “GINGER,” BROCKHAMPTON fans were finally given the group’s latest album April 9. Leading up to the release of “ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE,” the band shared teasers on its YouTube channel featuring famous figures such as Rick Rubin and RZA. In one teaser, Rubin said the album is “out of the box crazy and unexpected.”
The first track released before the album’s debut was “BUZZCUT (feat. Danny Brown),” allowing for the group to make an impression on what to expect from the full album. The song opens with member Kevin Abstract’s rapping, and the hook “get the f--- out my ride” creates a real entrance. Danny Brown’s rap fits perfectly with BROCKHAMPTON’s style, and the catchy beat is irresistible. Ending with a slower tempo, “BUZZCUT” prepares listeners for the next tracks.
JPEGMAFIA prominently raps in “CHAIN ON'' after Abstract’s chorus. The song is much slower in comparison to “BUZZCUT” and centers around the issue of police brutality in the U.S. after George Floyd’s death in May 2020. The group sympathizes with issues of racism in America, as member Dom raps, “Movin’ through the system, sprintin’ through a marathon / We don’t get a second chance.” “CHAIN ON'' serves as a transition track from “BUZZCUT” to the more relaxed sound of “COUNT ON ME.”
BROCKHAMPTON’s graphic designer, Henock Sileshi, states that “COUNT ON ME” is his favorite track on “ROADRUNNER.” The track is reminiscent of “SUGAR” from the album “GINGER,” displaying a softer side of the boys. “COUNT ON ME” was also released earlier than the album, and features Ryan Beatty, Shawn Mendes and SoGoneSoFlexy.
“BANKROLL” brings back BROCKHAMPTON’s typical high-energy sound and features A$AP FERG. Member Merlyn Wood opens the song with a rap, and he and the other rappers share their struggles with wealth. The most notable part of the song is the outro, where the original beat fades and slows down while Wood raps in slow motion.
Member Joba has always been more emotional in his verses, and his intro in “THE LIGHT” sets listeners up for a more serious track. Joba shares his struggles in his relationship with God, as he “can’t change it, ain’t make it / Master plans by the maker, I see no savior.” After the suicide of his father, Joba raps through his heart and focuses on his mental health struggles. As the only gay member of BROCKHAMPTON, Abstract raps about his sexuality and discusses how he struggles to be open with his mother about it.
“WINDOWS” is a longer track and features SoGoneSoFlexy again. Joba’s verse is notable and mentions modern issues such as police brutality and COVID-19. He states “f--- police and authority, never means nothin’” and “capitalistic, we plague our society, like COVID-19.” Member bearface is also given a verse, his lighter rap concluding the track.
“I’LL TAKE YOU ON” focuses on the boys’ relationships and continues the more relaxed sound of “WINDOWS.” With bearface and member Matt Champion on the chorus, a sweeter side of the band is shared with listeners. The outro features a familiar sound for fans: the intro sound to “BLEACH,” one of the most popular songs by BROCKHAMPTON.
Member Jabari Manwa opens up “OLD NEWS” with a lighthearted chorus He states, “I did this all for you, what more I gotta prove?” Baird is also featured on “OLD NEWS” and fits in perfectly with the band and the style of the track. Joba closes the song with a mixture of singing and rapping, the instrumental gradually ending.
“WHAT’S THE OCCASION” gives off a more alternative sound, with guitar prominently heard throughout. Joba and Champion take over the track with their singing and soft rapping, and in the bridge, Joba sings to the piano instrumental before ending with guitar and drums.
Dom begins “WHEN I BALL” rapping about his childhood struggles. Joba and Abstract follow with the chorus, singing, “You always used to tell me / I could be anything I wanna be,” which nicely follows Dom’s lines about his mother. The piano and drums add to the tone of the song, making it one of the lighter tracks on the album, however, not as memorable or as impactful.
“DON’T SHOOT UP THE PARTY” goes back to BROCKHAMPTON’s upbeat sound and addresses social issues. Perhaps one of the strongest tracks on the album, the boys make a statement on racial issues. Abstract begins the track, starting with the line “All-American self-hatred runs deep” and speaks about homophobia and racism. The outro features Joba, who states, “What’s the issue? / Why you gotta grab that pistol? / Think about who gon’ miss you,” perhaps speaking about his father’s suicide.
“DEAR LORD” is a drastically different sound compared to the rest of the album and band as a whole. Inspired by gospel hymn, the boys sing for Joba after his father’s suicide. They sing, “I want you to let him know / That he’s still loved,” encouraging Joba and listeners who are struggling with a prayer. It acts as a great transition into the final track and drastically changes the mood for listeners.
The most emotional track of the album by far is “THE LIGHT PT. II”—Joba begins with the chorus, whispering, “The light is worth the wait, I promise,” again, focusing on his father’s suicide. Abstract raps about his childhood and the struggles he went through to get where he is now. Abstract speaks about his boyfriend, rapping that he “got the kinda skin that make the police like him,” addressing police brutality and racism. Joba’s verse shows his raw emotions toward his father’s suicide. He sings, “Even though I’m mad, even though you’re gone / You’ll live on.” The track acts as a resolution to the matters Joba discussed earlier and is a strong closing to the album.
BROCKHAMPTON, once again, outdid themselves in this album. “ROADRUNNER” is a reminder of what makes the boys unique from other rappers; They consistently bring up important issues in the world and open themselves up to their fans. Joba’s ability to share his emotions and connect with the audience is exemplary in the tracks he’s on, and truly makes “ROADRUNNER'' one of BROCKHAMPTON’s best.
