After appearing in seven other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since 2010, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) finally has her own solo outing 11 years later in “Black Widow.” Originally scheduled to release in May 2020, the movie has finally arrived after COVID-19-related delays. Though it feels like it should’ve come sooner — not just because of the pandemic — and it’s not much of a standalone story for the character, “Black Widow” is a strong swan song for the MCU’s first female hero.
The film opens in Ohio in 1995, where the audience sees a young Natasha (Ever Anderson) and Yelena Belova (Violet McGraw), pretend daughters of undercover Russian spies Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour) and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz). The parents steal knowledge from the intelligence organization S.H.I.E.L.D. (Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division) and must flee with their daughters under threat of discovery and capture.
Upon their arrival in Cuba, an injured Melina receives medical attention while Alexei hands the girls over to General Drekykov (Ray Winstone), who runs the Red Room, a secret Russian training program that turns orphaned girls into elite assassins called Black Widows. Then, the haunting opening credits roll as images and snapshots of Natasha’s life, both with her “family” and growing up in the Red Room, flash on the screen in between the cast’s names, making the sequence a literal flashback.
The opening doesn’t show much of the Red Room and Natasha’s experience there, which is simultaneously disappointing and understandable since it’s a critical but also a fairly intense part of her history that could be too graphic for a PG-13 Marvel-Disney movie. However, it sets the tone that “Black Widow” isn’t just a movie about Natasha, but also Yelena, Alexei and Melina. It’s not Natasha’s origin story, but rather a way to reflect on her past and move forward to close the Red Room chapter of her life.
Time moves to 2016, just after the events of “Captain America: Civil War,” where Natasha violates the Sokovia Accords and assaults Wakanda’s King T’Challa, making her a fugitive. On the run, Natasha escapes from U.S. Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt) and makes her way to Norway. Meanwhile, Yelena (Florence Pugh), now an adult and Red Room graduate, is targeting a rogue Widow when she’s exposed to Red Dust, an antidote that reverses the Red Room’s chemical alteration of Yelena’s brain, undoing Yelena’s mind control — an evolution of the program that Natasha never had to face.
From there, the plot’s fairly straightforward and often a cat-and-mouse game as Natasha and Yelena team up to evade the Widows and Taskmaster — the film’s mysterious villain with the ability to mimic their opponents’ fighting style. They reunite with Alexei and Melina to take down Dreykov’s Red Room once and for all and use the Red Dust to free the Widows from his control.
Despite “Black Widow” being set in 2016, seven years prior to Natasha’s fatal sacrifice in “Avengers: Endgame,” the stakes aren’t lessened by the fact that she’ll live through to the movie’s end. The film’s action is thrilling throughout and will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Much of this comes from Taskmaster’s mimicry abilities, as they use weapons and copy fighting moves from Natasha and other MCU heroes like Captain America, Hawkeye, Spider-Man, Black Panther, the Winter Soldier and Iron Man.
Taskmaster’s fun and engaging to watch, but they’re more of a flashy distraction to hide the film’s true villain. The film’s trailers and promotional campaign set up Taskmaster as Natasha’s main adversary. However, as soon as Yelena reveals that Dreykov survived the explosion Natasha set to kill him years ago, it was predictable that Taskmaster’s true identity is none other than Antonia Dreykov (Olga Kurylenko), the general’s daughter who also survived the incident. It’s also unsatisfying that the MCU used the character in this way, since Taskmaster is a formidable foe to Spider-Man and other heroes in the comics. However, it says a lot about the general as a villain; he not only takes young girls off the streets to raise them as mind-controlled killers who may die in the process — which is utterly despicable on its own — but he puts his own daughter through the same ordeal.
It’s also worth noting that “Black Widow” features many excellent callbacks to other moments in the MCU — besides ones shown through Taskmaster — and does so while still feeling exciting, not repetitive. For example, the Widows’ and Taskmaster’s pursuit of Natasha and Yelena through the streets of Budapest is reminiscent of Hydra and the Winter Soldier’s ambush on Nick Fury in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” From the general chase to the final blow from the villain that flips the hero’s car, both films’ sequences are exhilarating.
Other parallels to the Captain America movie include Natasha’s use of a face mask disguise and wig to get close to the enemy — as she does to confront Dreykov in the final act — as well as an aerial base falling from the sky. Even the decision to take Taskmaster, a man in comic books, and gender-swap the character for “Black Widow” is similar to how “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” takes inspiration from comics’ Karl Morgenthau to have a young woman, Karli Morgenthau, as the series’ antagonist.
Probably the best parts of “Black Widow,” above all, are Pugh’s and Johansson’s performances as Yelena and Natasha and the relationship between the sisters. Yelena’s an interesting character, as she’s truly a product of her family’s actions. Alexei abandons her and Melina develops the chemical that controls Yelena and the other Widows. Natasha’s able to escape the Widow program and become an Avenger, but she doesn’t go back for Yelena. Pugh portrays the mixed emotions of the impact this has on Yelena in a way that evokes incredible sympathy.
There have been times in other films where she opens up with her fellow Avengers, but Natasha’s at her most vulnerable in “Black Widow” as she confronts the darker actions and people of her past. Johansson is stellar at breaking down the hero’s walls and letting Natasha deal with her trauma alongside her family.
When the sisters reunite, audiences discover Yelena’s witty, sarcastic humor as the scene-stealing Pugh delivers epic one-liners in hilarious moments with Natasha. By the movie’s end, the two naturally evolve from estranged sisters to companions who’d die for each other — after all, Natasha hurtles through the air to save a falling Yelena with a parachute — which speaks volumes about the actresses’ talent.
“Black Widow” is an entertaining watch, whether it’s on the big screen in theaters or on Disney+ with Premier Access. Since the film somewhat depends on prior knowledge to know its timeline is before Natasha’s death in “Avengers: Endgame” and between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” a release date for “Black Widow” that aligned more closely with its storyline would’ve been preferable. The Taskmaster twist wasn’t the greatest, and it’s a shame that Johansson and Pugh won’t share the screen again in the MCU after their phenomenal work together, but at least the film’s post-credits scene teases that Yelena will return in the upcoming “Hawkeye” series.
With all this in mind, seeing Natasha truly knock out the red in her ledger and take down the heinous institution that raised her retroactively informs her acceptance with death and ultimate choice to sacrifice herself for the people she loves in “Avengers: Endgame.” “Black Widow” allows Johansson to exit the role on a high note and does a beautiful job of closing the book on Natasha Romanoff, while also hinting at honoring the heroine’s legacy through her sister’s MCU journey.
