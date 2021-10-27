Some people say limestone plus water equals paranormal activity — and Staunton, Virginia, just happens to be sitting on limestone with a river carving out potholes in the city. This, along with its rich history, might explain why there’s allegedly an abundance of paranormal activity in Staunton.
At least, that’s what Black Raven Paranormal claims. The organization leads ghost tours in Staunton, only 30 minutes from JMU, where civilians are walked through the haunted streets of the historic city. On the 90-minute tour, we walked to some of the most haunted sites in the city, hearing stories of confederate soldiers in hospitals, women who fell out of buildings, the haunted bank and Mary Baldwin, who haunts the local university named after her.
The tour starts at a parking deck, and although it might not look haunted, it allegedly is. Before it was a parking lot, it was a hotel; before that, a hospital; and before that, a saloon. There were once shootings and sick soldiers in the very spot where they tell everyone on the tour to park their cars.
From there, tour guide Becky Graham picks up her lantern with a flickering flame and marches the group up the hill, joking about turning her microphone off so we couldn’t hear her huff and puff as we hiked toward our next stop.
Good walking shoes are a must — the tour walks about a mile up and down the hills of Staunton, through the city, to the train station, by the university and eventually back to the haunted parking deck.
At each stop, Graham tells stories about the area’s history and what ghosts are thought to roam there. At the bank made of limestone, she relays a hair-raising story about a bank teller who committed suicide when he was fired from his job. Numerous people claim to have seen a tall, thin man wearing a black suit and blue tie in the building after the teller’s death, Graham said — and each sighting occurred when the building was supposed to be empty.
Graham also takes the group to Mary Baldwin University, where she tells the empowering story of how Baldwin herself was put in charge of the school as it was going into debt, yet she managed to save it and educate the school’s female students.
Many Mary Baldwin students report their mirrors being moved from the walls and placed on the floor and their picture frames being turned downward, Graham said. Baldwin herself was known for never having a self-portrait taken because she was insecure about an injury she faced as a child. She never liked mirrors and didn’t have them at her school — coincidence?
Marty Siebel, founder and owner of the Staunton Ghost Tours and Black Raven Paranormal, started as a skeptic but has now been invested in paranormal activity for 22 years. This is his 14th year conducting ghost tours, and he said the business continues to grow and thrive. Siebel explained that on his first tour, he had four guests, and he “literally dragged them from the other side of the street.”
Now, tours cap around 50 guests, and there are some nights where the tour sells out and they have to create a second one to appease the masses.
“It’s a blast,” Siebel said. “I wish [the job] was full time.”
Graham also expressed her gratitude for the job. She said she got started working for Black Raven Paranormal as a researcher, and within a year, she became a tour guide.
“Marty couldn’t get rid of me,” Graham said, laughing.
Graham wore earrings with ghosts on them and comfy walking sneakers, and at every stop, she’d place her lantern on the ground. The group of us tour-goers stood in a semi-circle around her and listened to her stories.
“The ongoing joke is, I’m standing here telling stories and the ghost is going, ‘That’s not right,’” Graham said. “I’m waiting to get smacked upside the head.”
She explained how, for her, it was the history and storytelling that makes the job so fulfilling.
“We get excited because we find stuff,” Graham said. “It’s like a treasure hunt, finding this information.”
One participant, Jay Herr, said he enjoyed the night and that it was “kinda cool.”
Although Herr said he wished to be scared more, his 13-year-old daughter, Lia, loved the tour. She struggled to think of what her favorite part of the tour was. “There were so many,” Lia said as she racked her brain for the perfect story to tell. “I believe in ghosts, so I think it’s cool.”
The Herr family lives in Harrisonburg, and they’re lucky they like ghosts because, as Graham said, there’s the possibility for ghosts all around the Shenandoah Valley.
“The Valley itself has to have kinda a lot of the same stuff going on,” Graham said. “You’ve got your limestone; you’ve got your Civil War going all up and down through there … The whole town’s kinda weird.”
Next time Valley residents feel a strange scratch, see something move unexpectedly or see a spooky figure, it may be a ghost. Keep an eye out and an open mind — because even the owners of these tours started as skeptics.
Contact Grace Feuchter at feuchtgi@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.