When traveling across the picturesque countryside of the historic southern Appalachian region of Virginia, there’s a serenity and disconnect from everyday issues. It’s this environment, however, that beckons for consciousness and the preservation of habitats across the world.
“Climate change is the current biggest environmental crisis of our current area,” Heather Griscom, a professor and associate unit head of JMU’s biology department, said.
Griscom has sought to combat climate change in the Shenandoah Valley with the help of cattle farms. The cattle farms of the region have provided both a workspace for reforestation research and climate mitigation. Griscom said she conducts research at 30 different farms around the Valley.
“The more restoration we see in this area, the more hope there is for [the] climate,” Griscom said. “The incorporation of more trees back into the landscape, but without compromising the production of these landscapes.”
One of the farms where Griscom conducts research is a few minutes outside Harrisonburg town lines. Owned by Ilse Ackerman, there are more than 25 diverse, native tree sproutings. The trees were placed in rows apart from the cattle area near a stream. Restoration projects are also taking place in Panama, where cattle farms are similar in design with large, open pastures for reforestation.
Griscom’s academic background is in tropical ecology research. Though she focused her studies on the temperate forests of southern Appalachia, Griscom offers a tropical field ecology course in which students can conduct in-field research in Panama over spring break.
“We basically apply the same methodology in both Panama and Virginia,” Griscom said when comparing the two environments. “Even though you have a temperate region in Virginia, there’s still a fair amount of similarities.”
Lisa Jagannathan, a senior biology and French double major, is involved with both the Panama and Virginia projects. Since being a part of the research, Jagannathan said she developed an understanding of the importance of connecting with landowners.
“Getting to know the landowners is one of the coolest parts of the projects,” Jagannathan said. “My favorite memory in Panama was trekking through the forest with one of the landowners and him just telling us all about the land.”
Griscom said the intention of the reforestation project on the Ackerman farm, local to Rockingham County, is to provide hope through carbon dioxide reduction. Ackerman also intends to develop more restoration areas on her farm within the coming years to integrate cattle, Griscom added.
Bela Starinchak, a second-year graduate student in the masters biology program, further supported the importance of relationships between landowners and students.
“If we’re hoping to reforest these pasture lands … they’re the ones who are going to make that decision,” Starinchak said.
Part of the landowner-student cooperation is the dispersion of information back to cattle farms. Starinchak said researchers must be approachable in their work for all sides to benefit from the information.
“It’s also about interacting with the community and letting the community around us — whether it’s Virginia or Panama — know what we’re up to and giving those results back to the community,” Griscom said.
While traversing across the rows of tree sproutings, the close connections between students involved in Griscom’s research is evident. Jagannathan said the inclusiveness of the research group is a rarity across campus.
“The masters and the undergrads are a lot more together than other labs,” Jagannathan said.
Griscom further commented on the close mixture of years within her research, stating that mentoring is common between graduate and undergrad students.
Starinchak said she was able to find her place within the collective without the weight of seniority.
“It doesn’t make it a rank system,” Starinchak said. “Everyone is contributing, and everybody wants to talk to everyone.”
Cooperation’s key between students attempting to mitigate climate change, especially on the reforestation front, which Griscom described as “10% of the cost-effective solution to combat climate change.”
“I love it because I definitely feel like I’m actively doing something to [combat] climate change,” Starinchak said.
While effective, cattle farm research can also simplify the ever-changing, comprehensive issue of climate change. Griscom said the responsibility to mitigate the problem has fallen into the hands of the current student population.
“Your generation is even more stressed about this than, maybe, our generation,” Griscom said. “[Our generation] has the guilt of having been responsible for causing a lot of what we’re seeing.”
Despite advocacy spiking across the globe for climate change recognition, optimism when comprehending and working against climate change is highly encouraged within both the Virginia and Panama programs.
Starinchak described the importance of not dwelling too much on the issue and contributing to the cause when one’s able to.
“I think people our age tend to feel, like, doomsday about it,” Starinchak said. “Be aware about it and do what you can.”
There are multiple methods of fighting the climate crisis, Starinchak said, like getting involved in “anything environmentalist.” She added that for those on the lookout for opportunities, “you can find them” easily.
For Griscom, contributing to the effort of combating climate change through reforestation is highly accessible to students in the Appalachian region.
“It’s important to move forward with a sense of hope,” Griscom said. “The hope is in trees, because the trees are really part of the solution.”
Demonstrations of climate optimism can also be seen throughout the Shenandoah Valley at multiple levels.
“At my kid’s school, they’re planting 500 trees,” Griscom said. “It was sponsored by the city of Harrisonburg, like, ‘Go city of Harrisonburg.’”
As measures of saplings continue to be taken at the Ackerman farm, the preservation of the southern Appalachian region is furthered, providing more optimism for the issue of climate change.
“It’s a message of hope,” Griscom said. “This is the age of restoration.”