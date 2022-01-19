As dry leaves crunch with each step, screams and cracks of sticks against trees ring out as passersby stare in wonder and curiosity. Members stand on the bridge in the Arboretum practicing Bigfoot calls in a deep guttural shout that echoes through the woods. They practice their Bigfoot tracking skills by finding large footprints in the ground and pieces of hair.
To believe in the unknown, to search for it and to find joy in it, is how senior Megan Barlowe defines JMU’s Bigfoot Club.
In the Shenandoah Hall common room, Barlowe and her friends watched what she called a “really bad Bigfoot movie.” The tradition of watching bad movies about cryptids like Bigfoot continued weekly until, one day, the thought emerged to Barlowe: “We should make this a club.” With Barlowe at the helm as president, the club began with Zoom calls once a week where members could discuss mysteries, conspiracy theories and unknowns of the world, such as theories behind the Mothman, the Loch Ness Monster and the Chupacabra. As COVID-19 restrictions loosened, the Bigfoot Club evolved into exploration.
Club faculty adviser and biology professor Billy Flint describes the idea of Bigfoot as interesting, seeing as so many people have seen a similar gigantic unknown hominid going back to Native American Mythology. Flint described the Bigfoot Club as an opportunity to find joy amid a tough global situation.
“I thought it was great because, especially right now, everyone needs something to be involved in purely for fun,” Flint said with a smile. “I think it’s a good distraction from the difficult year or two that we’ve had. I think it’s nice to have a fun club that people can not take too seriously.”
Around a dozen members discuss their thoughts and opinions on cryptids every Monday at 6 p.m., either in Taylor Down Under or the Edith J. Carrier Arboretum.
“Now that it’s in person, we’ve been able to go to the arboretum, do fun stuff outside and go hiking,” Barlowe chuckled. “Sometimes we practice our Bigfoot tracking skills, so it’s all recreational, funny stuff.”
The club members use the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO), as a database where people can input locations of sightings, and Rockingham County has had the most alleged Bigfoot sightings of any Virginia county, Barlowe said. She believes Bigfoot creatures exist, that they’re all over the country — and that’s what makes it exciting. If one were found, she says, she’d try to free it because people may try to take advantage of the creature by putting it in a zoo or performing experiments on it. Club member Brennen Oliver, a junior, believes Bigfoot should be treated with respect if found.
“He should be left to his own devices,” Oliver said. “He exists out here. Let’s protect him.”
Where the Bigfoot Club finds its soul is in the lightheartedness of it all. They often get weird looks from strangers, associates and others who see the concept of a Bigfoot Club as ridiculous.
Oliver described finding the club at Student Org Night. Once he received a Bigfoot sticker, he said, “They had me.” He described the process of joining as such a hilarious concept for a club with the underlying goal of having fun with something you’re interested in.
“I just thought it was such a unique idea, and I just knew if there were people who put in effort to make a club named the Bigfoot Club, they’d be interesting people,” Oliver said.
Oliver has a history of interest in Cryptids. He remembers being 6 years old and watching the History Channel late at night when all the “creepy stuff” came on the air, with features on creatures such as Nessie and Bigfoot playing in front of him. But that interest died out — until recently.
Seeing the community around the Bigfoot Club, he said he’d “be down to go back into that whole side of [his] life.” He found himself surprised at how much fun it could be to mess around with the idea of Bigfoot’s existence.
“Bigfoot could totally not exist; that’s possible,” Oliver said, laughing. “But it’s so much fun to just imagine what he does and try to think of where we find him. It’s just fun playing with the imagination of what-ifs.”
As the sun was setting on a cool fall day, the club members stood on the bridge in the Arboretum after a day of exploring the woods for the Cryptid.
“It wasn’t planned or anything,” Barlowe said. “We all just meditated for like 10 minutes and we just stared at the water, and it was so peaceful. It’s definitely more fun to be in a world where all of these things could exist.”
Contact Matt Young at breezephotography@gmail.com. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram at @Breeze_Culture.