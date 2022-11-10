For more than a century, Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) has supported one-to-one mentoring relationships with children across the nation. JMU students and residents in the community have come together to be a force of change for youth in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
BBBS’ mission is to “ignite the power and promise of youth,” according to its website. In 2021, 100% of youth in BBBS in Harrisonburg graduated from high school, 87% improved their grades, and 98% increased their disapproval of risky behaviors such as cigarette smoking, violence and substance use.
Lindsey Douglas, executive director of BBBS in Harrisonburg, said what sets this program apart from others is the bond formed between mentors and mentees — the Bigs and Littles.
Anyone over age 18 can apply to be a Big, but there’s a thorough selection process that includes interviews, background and driving record checks, references and a home visit. The Littles’ safety, Douglas said, is the No. 1 priority.
Bigs are also trained to handle situations like academic struggles, bullying, low self-esteem and, in certain situations, indicators of abuse.
While there are no specific criteria for a child to join BBBS, Douglas said the majority of Littles have an enhanced need for mentorship. In 2021, 75% of the youth BBBS served in Harrisonburg faced environmental risks, such as having an absent or incarcerated parent, living at or below the poverty level or having limited English proficiency. Guidance counselors and teachers have consistently been the largest referral source.
BBBS has been active in the community for 45 years, so most families are open and honest about their circumstances to ensure their child gets the most out of the program, Douglas said. Matching Bigs and Littles is an extensive process, she said, but necessary to ensure a strong relationship.
BBBS in Harrisonburg has five match support specialists tasked with pairing Littles with Bigs and helping to advance that bond over time. Matches are made based primarily on personalities and common interests.
Not all Bigs can offer the same time commitment, so BBBS offers a variety of programs. The Sports Buddies program allows Bigs to watch their Littles play sports facilitated and run by BBBS staff twice a month. The school-based program requires Bigs to visit their Little’s school at least once a week during lunch or recess. Most time-intensive is the community-based program, which requires Bigs to plan activities in the community with their Littles at least once a week.
Being a friend
Olivia Volman (’19) graduated from JMU’s nursing program and participated in BBBS from the moment she first learned about the program at her freshman year Student Org Night until she left to pursue a career as a travel nurse.
As a freshman without a car on campus, Volman decided to volunteer for the school-based program. She was matched with a Little Sister in first grade. Every week, she took the bus to her Little’s elementary school, bringing a coloring book and Uno along with her.
Volman said that at first, her Little was reluctant to open up to her. Their weekly hangouts consisted of Clue, Candyland and card games while Volman asked all the questions — her favorite color, favorite school subject, career aspirations — until her Little grew less shy.
“By the end,” Volman said, “she was telling me all the latest 4th-grade gossip.”
Between 3rd and 4th grade, her Little switched schools. Volman had transferred schools at around the same age and said she knew how “overwhelming” of an experience it can be. With Volman’s support, her Little adapted quickly, and the two grew closer.
“We would call ourselves mentors, but I wasn’t just always giving advice,” Volman said. “It was more just being an extra friend.”
Outside of weekly meetings with her Little, Volman participated in countless fundraising events for BBBS in Harrisonburg. Her favorite, she said, was selling grilled cheeses at 1 a.m. to partygoers on Devon Lane.
Volman said she never knew her Little’s circumstances or why she was a part of BBBS, but she made it known that she would support her Little no matter what. Reflecting on her time as a Big, Volman said she would “do it all over again.”
“It was a responsibility, but it wasn’t work,” Volman said. “It just felt like I got to hang out with my little friend.”
Like a real sister
Kelsey Hartman (’19) attended JMU for graduate school in the adult education and human resource development program. She applied to volunteer for the BBBS community-based program at the end of graduate school.
“I knew I wanted to give back to the community and meet a young person that I could positively influence,” Hartman said. “I had a lot of awesome mentors outside of my family when I was growing up, and I know not every kid has that.”
After a six-month-long application process, match support specialists sent Hartman three profiles of potential Littles. She said she felt an instant connection, and in July 2016, she was matched with a 3rd-grader named Paloma.
Hartman and Paloma’s weekly hangouts first consisted of picnics in the park, painting, ice skating, playing games and roller skating. Six years later, the two spend every free moment together — from running errands to sharing Christmas traditions. Paloma was even in Hartman’s bridal party, Hartman said.
“She’s very much my real little sister in a lot of ways,” Hartman said, referencing the photo of Paloma on her desk.
Hartman said her favorite memory with Paloma was their summer routine of getting Slurpees and going to the park. One day, their usual 7-Eleven was out of Paloma’s favorite flavor: Pina Colada. They went to four 7-Eleven locations across town before finally finding the hidden gem.
“Paloma said she wanted a small, but I insisted she get a large at that point,” Hartman said, laughing at their excursion. “We just have fun in the adventure of whatever we’re doing.”
Hartman said she doesn’t know who she’d be without her Little.
“I think our relationship is a testament to the power of [BBBS],” Hartman said. “I think most people would say they’ve gotten as much, if not more, out of their friendship with their Little as the Little does.”
In 2022, BBBS in Harrisonburg will serve approximately 150 youth. However, Douglas said there are just as many Littles on a waiting list to be matched with a Big.
Prior to the pandemic, BBBS was serving approximately 400 youth each year. But for a year and a half, no new matches could be made. BBBS’ greatest need now, Douglas said, is volunteers.
“You don’t have to have a huge resume to be a Big,” Douglas said. “You just have to want to make a difference, want to have fun with [your Little] and be willing to make the commitment.”
