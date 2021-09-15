The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City opened its doors Monday once again for the annual Met Gala. Due to COVID-19, the gala that usually takes place the first Monday of May didn’t happen last year, and this year’s celebration was moved to September, marking the end of New York Fashion Week.
Organized by Anna Wintour, longtime editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, the Met Gala is known for its spotlight on creative fashion and over-the-top costuming from world-famous designers on the most impactful celebrities of the year. Every year, many attendees’ outfit choices go viral on social media and are met by both praise and criticism for their choices — and after a year with no Met Gala, this year was sure to be no different.
This year’s theme for the Met Gala — “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” — took many by surprise. With the theme being centered around Western culture’s contribution to style, there were many opportunities for celebrities to make statements and take creative risks.
Below, I’ve grouped the looks into the worst and the best of the night — in no particular order.
When determining the placements, I’ve contemplated only the most important questions: Does it fit Vogue’s standards? How well does it fit the theme? How does it compare to their past Met Gala looks?
Best:
Lil Nas X — Versace
Layers, drama and reveals: It’s always a treat when a man walks on the red carpet wearing something other than a tuxedo. Taking a page out of Lady Gaga’s book, Lil Nas X graced the carpet with three looks, each representing a different phase of his career. He said the robe represents the beginning of his career, when he was an unfamiliar artist. The armor is a metaphor for him feeling like he needed to hide himself before he came out as gay. The final look represents him now, confident and proud of who he is.
Anok Yai — Oscar de la Renta
The model stepped out in a look influenced by old Hollywood glamour and did so flawlessly with a vintage-style silhouette and feather boa to boot. The dress was inspired by Josephine Baker, who was the first black woman to star in a major motion picture.
Iman — Harris Reed and Dolce and Gabbana
The brilliance of Iman’s look made it an instant showstopper on the carpet. Designer Harris Reed said the dress took over 400 hours to make. This type of excessive costuming is exactly what the Met Gala is all about.
Barbie Ferreira — Jonathan Simkhai
A love letter to the flapper era of the ’20s, Ferreira’s look was an early favorite among social media users. This traditional approach to American fashion is instantly recognizable and simple yet effective.
Jennifer Lopez — Ralph Lauren
There were plenty of cowboy tributes on the carpet, but J. Lo’s was by far the best — over the top and straight to the point, yet classy and elegant. The western look is a surprising one, but it worked for her.
Lupita Nyong’o — Versace
It shouldn’t work, but it does. Inspired by the classic American denim, Nyong’o was able to successfully turn a casual fabric into something elegant, all while sticking to the theme of recognizing America’s fashion roots.
Gabrielle Union — Iris van Herpen
This was probably my favorite look of the night. It checks all the boxes: It’s Met Gala-caliber, tells a story and makes a statement. Union said the dress was inspired by change, which is a common theme in both fashion and American history.
Lili Reinhart — Christian Siriano
As a subtle appreciation for America’s natural beauty, Reinhart displayed the official state flowers from all 50 states on her dress. The source of the inspiration was unique from the rest of the carpet, and the florals act as a focal point without being tacky.
Billie Eilish — Oscar de la Renta
A far cry from Eilish’s typical style, this Marilyn Monroe-inspired look was an early contender among many on social media as the Look of the Night. The Met Gala is all about the “wow” factor, and Eilish certainly delivered.
Honorable Mentions:
Megan Fox
The dress is stunning and she looks great, of course, but I don’t know how I feel about the bangs.
Hailee Steinfeld
This dress is one of the few that incorporated a statement piece and actually looked good. It almost reminds me of a sci-fi movie. I don’t see the American connection, but that doesn’t mean it’s not there.
Karlie Kloss
Everything about this is working. The combination of the party dress with the added glamour of the train and roses on the sleeves delivers the drama the carpet deserved.
Nikki de Jager
Although I’m usually not a fan of online influencers attending events like this, de Jager wore a beautiful tribute to LGBTQ activist Marsha P. Johnson with her iconic headpiece and a reference to her nickname, “Pay It No Mind.”
Emily Blunt
This look didn’t get the attention it deserved, and I won’t stand for it. There were plenty of beautiful headpieces present, but Blunt’s was one of the better ones. It highlights her outfit without taking focus away from the dress. The sheer sparkles contrast well with the bright white.
Worst:
Every single man who showed up in a black and white tux
If you get invited to a prestigious event run by one of the most powerful women in fashion, you don’t show up in a black suit.
Natalia Bryant — Conner Ivers
I truly can’t understand what she was going for here. This would’ve been cute if the dress was deflated, but it had to be egg-shaped for some reason. It would’ve totally worked for 2019’s “Camp” theme, though.
Kris Jenner — Alexander McQueen and Tom Ford
As a society, we should do away with skirts over pants. Pick one or the other — not both at once. The middle-aged girlboss power suit is normal for Jenner, but the Met Gala isn’t the time to wear something normal. This looks like something she probably already had in her closet.
Mindy Kaling — Tory Burch
It seems like Kaling wears the same dress on every single red carpet she goes to. Corsets aren’t American, and this dress is boring.
Frank Ocean — Prada
This gives the same energy as Jared Leto carrying around his own head at the 2019 Met Gala. I appreciate his message about “movie magic,” but the outfit is boring, and the terrifying baby is hard to get past. Plus, the baby’s outfit is also bad.
Serena Williams — Gucci
Whether it’s the lace leggings or the awful color palette on the coat, this one’s an eyesore. There are stars and there are stripes, but that seems to be the only connection to America.
Lily-Rose Depp — Chanel
A tube top with a low-rise maxi skirt doesn’t seem like the best thing to wear to the Met Gala, anyway. But, that’s especially true if it’s covered in sparkles and barely distinguishable flowers.
Kim Kardashian — Balenciaga
The Kardashians have been accused of not following the theme of past Met Galas, and it’s never rung more true than this year. Fresh off of the release of “Donda,” Kim and Kanye are still trying to sell it, apparently.
Kim Petras — Collina Strada
At first, I thought I just didn’t understand the vision, but then she said her look was inspired by horse girls, and she lost me again. The question posed to the stars on the red carpet throughout the evening was, “Who gets to be American?” Horse girls, apparently.
Kacey Musgraves — Ralph Lauren
Kacey also went for a horse theme, but hers is as underwhelming as Petras’ is tacky. A black crop top, a skirt and cowboy boots — that’s it. I’m bored.
The looks at this year’s red carpet were overall unimpressive. Many looked like they didn’t know what the theme meant — or didn’t care — and most of the outfits were in the middle ground to me, neither truly beautiful nor ugly. There were some highs, like Gabrielle Union, and some lows, like Kim Petras, but everything else left something to be desired. Although the theme was controversial, it was exciting to see the different approaches. There were some that genuinely brought me joy, whether they were beautiful or just ridiculous.
Fashion is all about self-expression, anyway.
