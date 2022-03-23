After the band’s Sunday night practice, Back Up Kid guitarist Tyler Dodge brought out plates of blueberry bread prepared by his roommate. His band members said jokingly that it’s indicative of why he’s their guitarist: They know they’ll leave with some sort of delicious baked goods if they practice at his house.
Dodge is joined by bassist Ian Marburger, drummer Brandon Carroll and vocalist and guitarist Tim Devine — all JMU students.
Back Up Kid is known for its rock ’n’ roll sound, but the group finds inspiration from sources ranging from Kendrick Lamar to The Front Bottoms. Devine lifted his sleeve to reveal a tattoo of a flashlight — a nod to The Front Bottoms’ song, “Flashlight.”
“I love rock ’n’ roll because it’s loud — it’s cool,” Marburger said. “It’s emotional, and people sing about stuff I can relate to.”
The early days
Dodge and Carroll were the first to meet — they both lived in Weaver Hall their freshman year in 2019. Carroll said they met after hearing each other play guitar from their rooms and that they instantly knew they wanted to form a band together.
During his sophomore year, Dodge made a discussion post titled “Looking for band members” in October 2020 and sent it to his Survey of the Music Industry class. Devine reached out, already having written what would become Back Up Kid’s first album: “Goodness, Gracious.”
While Devine and Dodge have always stuck to vocals and guitar, Carroll played bass in his early days before switching to drums. Their original fourth member was drummer Dane Ludwig, whom Carroll eventually took over for.
Devine said there were several reasons why the early version of Back Up Kid didn’t work out, one being that Ludwig was in several other bands, so it was hard to find practice time. Devine also wanted to play the songs he’d written, but the group was more of a cover band at the time.
“I feel like we were all sort of doing different things,” Devine said. “The first album was still my baby, and I wanted to wait until I knew it would sound perfect.”
Something clicked when they met Marburger, who was in the same Survey of the Music Industry class as Dodge and Devine.
Marburger also made a discussion post in search of bandmates, earning him an invitation to play with Devine and Dodge at one of their shows. Soon after, Marburger became the band’s permanent bassist and Carroll switched to drums.
As Marburger put it, “The rest is history.”
Having all grown up in musical families, Dodge, Marburger, Carroll and Devine said they’ve always been passionate about music.
Dodge had a childhood dream, he said, of being in a band. He and his siblings used to pretend they each had their own bands and come up with different names.
“Mine was Skull Searchers — I made that when I was 5,” Dodge said, chuckling. “My sister’s was Eye of the Hurricane, and my brother’s was Centuries Past. Now that I think about it, I might just borrow those from my childhood because those are pretty OK names.”
Marburger has been playing bass for about one year and guitar for five. He said being in a band has also been an ambition of his since he was a child.
“My dad was in a lot of bands, and I always looked up to that,” Marburger said. “Being in my own band was an absolute dream.”
Carroll has been playing drums for almost two years — something he said partially stems from his levels of stage comfortability.
“I used to get so nervous when I played bass because I was in the front,” Carroll said. “I love the drums because I get to hide behind everyone else and just go all in.”
Devine has played guitar for eight years and wrote music since he joined his first band in high school. He also came up with Back Up Kid’s name, which he said was half inspired by one of his biggest musical inspirations, the band Rozwell Kid.
“The other half was just me trying to find a name that wasn’t cheesy, and that was sort of the first thing I landed on,” Devine said.
Music during a pandemic
While COVID-19 has impacted musicians around the world in different ways, the members of Back Up Kid said it only fueled their love for music.
“The whole first album came from the first four months of quarantine,” Devine said. “It gave me the time to just put all my energy into music.”
Marburger said he had a similar experience.
“Before [the pandemic], I had been doing music a little bit for fun, and I’d been playing guitar for a while, but I had so much time over quarantine,” Marburger said. “To me, it was the turning point that really got me into music.”
Dodge also said the time alone helped his creative process, reflecting on the moment he found out students wouldn’t return to JMU after spring break in 2020.
“All I’d brought home was my guitar and some clothes,” Dodge said. “For a while, every single day [consisted of] a bike ride with my dad and playing guitar for the rest of the day—”
“COVID bike rides!” Devine interjected. “I was riding the shit out of my bike.”
Although the pandemic gave the members of Back Up Kid more time to focus on music and new hobbies, all they really wanted, they said, was to play their music for a crowd again.
“We were itching to play live shows because we’d been practicing a lot at that point, but we also didn’t know if it was the right time,” Carroll said. “Even if [venues] were open, it was in the court of public opinion. You didn’t want to be the band that was playing live when it wasn’t safe to.”
When it was safe to play live shows, Devine said, he realized how much this music meant to him.
“What had the most impact on me was finally being able to play these songs that I’d written and had never been able to play with other people,” Devine said. “It was an incredible feeling.”
Hit the road
The band went on its first tour in November 2021 to promote its second album, “Turn To Gold.”
Devine was involved in the D.I.Y. music scene on Twitter, which is essentially a community of artists, labels and venues who promote one another without the intervention of large record labels. Devine said this led him to two independent labels in the early days of Back Up Kid: Knife Punch Records and Chillwave Records. The labels helped the band release the albums and tapes and helped book the four-day, three-show tour that spanned from Richmond, Virginia, to Philadelphia to New Brunswick, New Jersey.
The band packed up Carroll’s brother’s Honda CR-V and hit the road. Carroll said the living conditions were cramped — the vehicle was overflowing with instruments, snacks and the four members who were practically on top of one another.
“When you spend four days straight with the same people and no alone time at all, you definitely get closer to each other,” Carroll said as they all laughed. “I’m used to waking up early to have time alone, but there’s no such thing as alone time with these guys all jammed into a CR-V.”
Before a live show, the band usually practices for about 30 minutes to warm up and grabs something to eat. Devine, however, said he gets “way too nervous to eat.”
At that point, Carroll said, he starts to get stressed about the time crunch. Devine called him the “band dad.”
“I’m always like, we need to go, we need to go, we need to go,” Carroll said. “Then, we get there and no one else is even there yet. Sometimes [the venue’s] doors are even locked.”
Carroll said one of his favorite shows with Back Up Kid was a house show in Harrisonburg in summer 2021. They played a song called “Ode to the Kitchen, and My Bedroom,” a “fast and punky” anthem.
“This was the peak moment in the show during a huge breakdown, and there was just a guy in the front row slamming his hand on the concrete floor with the beat,” Carroll said.
Dodge said that later in the show, that same individual propelled himself on the ground, head-butting Dodge in the process.
Devine then imitated the dance moves of a “super drunk guy in a drug rug” at that same show who somehow made his way on stage to stand between him and Marburger during one of their groovier songs.
“He kept bumping into my bass,” Marburger said, laughing.
Beyond Back Up Kid
Outside of Back Up Kid, the guys live what Carroll called pretty normal lives.
Devine works at Blue Sprocket Pressing, a vinyl pressing plant on South Main Street; Dodge is enrolled in 19 credits and spends his free time recording in his at-home music studio; Carroll is working on a capstone project for a NASA competition that involves building a rocket, which his group will be launching from Alabama; and Marburger works at Jalapeno Southwest Grill and is “obsessed with UREC yoga classes.”
Devine, Dodge and Marburger are all moving in together in Richmond next year — they hope to start a new band with what Devine called a “softer sound.” Carroll will be moving to Huntsville, Alabama, to start his first job as an engineer.
As for Back Up Kid, the band will likely fade with the rest of their college lives.
“I think [Back Up Kid] is gonna sort of dissolve after we all move away,” Devine said. “I still wanna keep the name in my back pocket in case I ever wanna release solo stuff because [the name] is how it all started for me.”
Back Up Kid will be performing in Richmond on April 8, a show Carroll said he’s “beyond stoked for.”
“My whole life right now is music,” Devine said. “I’m super appreciative of the D.I.Y. scene and community of musicians here in Harrisonburg. We wouldn’t be where we are now if it weren’t for them.”
