Roxana Atwood, 85, marched across the finish line of the Rocktown Turkey Trot sporting a festive felt turkey hat, accompanied by her son, Harry Atwood, daughter-in-law, Robin Atwood, and grandson, Oliver Atwood. After finishing the race, Atwood said she felt “relieved but happy” to have completed it.
For her, the Rocktown Turkey Trot’s a healthy way to spend time with family on Thanksgiving. When Atwood started her turkey trot tradition 20 years ago, it was with her daughter in North Carolina, but the last couple of years she’s participated in the Rocktown Turkey Trot with her son’s family.
Atwood was one of 1,786 participants, organizer Kevin Gibson said, who showed up early Thanksgiving morning to partake in what’s become a staple downtown celebration since it first hit the streets in 2014.
Adam Van-Nortwick came in first; David Yoder came in second; Stanley Peyton came in third; and Andy Goodstein came in fourth, according to the race results. Each of those runners finished just two seconds behind one another.
The four-mile event may be daunting to some, but it isn’t just for runners. Walkers and even roller bladers were seen on the road during the race.
“There’s a good balance in this event of competitive runners and people who are simply there to walk with their family and friends,” said Gibson, who organized the event and co-founded VA Momentum, which communicates with local businesses that help sponsor the event and the local police department to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance. “That’s kind of unique about this event. Yes, it’s a running event, but it caters to all different skill levels and all different abilities.”
The event starts with a Kids Dash that Gibson said he feels is the most fulfilling aspect of the entire day.
“We see these kids with these huge smiles on their faces running down Main Street, which is lined on all sides with adults cheering for them,” he said. “It’s just so rewarding to see that kind of joy.”
The main event starts at 8:30 a.m. when participants line up downtown, raring for the race to begin. The path begins on South Main Street outside the Massanutten Regional Library and twists through a 2-mile loop downtown that participants complete twice in order to finish the race.
Planning for each Turkey Trot usually starts a year in advance, Gibson said, because obtaining the required permits and finding partners for public safety and street closures takes an immense amount of time.
Local resident and JMU alumnus Jeffrey Hill was eager to help Gibson and VA Momentum put on a Turkey Trot in the ’Burg, Gibson said. Hill worked behind the scenes to ensure that the race would operate smoothly up until his death in September of Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS). Hill’s hometown organized Turkey Trots when they were young, he added, which inspired them to continue the tradition in Harrisonburg as adults.
“He said he would pull together the businesses to support it in town, and then I said I would take care of the logistics of planning it,” Gibson said.
What started as an active avenue for individuals to celebrate Thanksgiving has turned into an infectiously joyous community event filled with music and families and friends alike coming together to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. The Turkey Trot’s outreach extends farther than the local running community.
In addition to donating part of the proceeds from the Rocktown Turkey Trot, VA Momentum is donating an estimated 1,000 pounds of food brought in by race participants this year, which Gibson said was on par with previous years.
Participants were encouraged to bring non-perishable items, which will then be donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Some of the most requested items from the food bank included canned soups, canned vegetables, cereal, feminine hygiene products, baby formula and diapers.
Atwood, with her turkey hat, wasn’t the only one decked out in costume for the event. Many participants arrived at the race dressed as various Thanksgiving dishes, including pumpkin pie, green beans, corn and mashed potatoes. There was even a live turkey on display, which Mayor Deanna Reed ceremonially pardoned before the race began.
Although many families attended, they were almost outnumbered by groups of friends that came out to support one another or participate in the race all together. Two friends, Cheyenne Showalter, 21, and Mariah Knicely, 23, ran the race because it was a bucket list activity for the two to complete together.
“It was fun because I was able to do something I had always wanted to do, and I got to do it with my best friend,” Knicely said.
Even though this was their first time running in a Turkey Trot, both women said it will become a tradition they want to fulfill for years to come. Knicely said she “had sugar on the mind” at the pumpkin pie station, which is a festive replacement for the usual water station found throughout races.
Another runner, 49-year-old Jim Simpkins, said his family has been running the race for four years now. His favorite part, he said, was “seeing everyone have a good time.”
“This race gives us a chance to get together with other friends and family,” Simpkins said.
At a time when the news is flooded with stories that can make the world seem gloomy, Atwood said, an event like the Rocktown Turkey Trot can remind one what’s truly important in life.
“I think traditions tend to bring us together and remind us that we not only have the responsibility for ourselves, to come together, but for others as well,” Atwood said. “It’s a way of bringing people together to realize that we are a community and the tragedies that happen that need to be dealt with can only be dealt with when we work together and realize that regardless of our differences, we hold in common the care for others in the community.”
