Taylor and Melissa Bittner were devastated to cancel their wedding reception for the third time.
The two JMU alumni married in March 2020 in their backyard, with a much smaller ceremony than they had hoped for, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Melissa didn’t get to have a father-daughter dance.
“When we realized that it wasn't going to work and we had to postpone, we still needed to get married,” Taylor said. “So, we just ended up picking a date sooner, and ended up doing something small in our backyard with our immediate family.”
After the Bittners shared the news their reception had been canceled again, their friends took matters into their own hands. The Bittners share a tailgating spot near the University Recreation Center (UREC) and the Convocation Center with a few of their friends from college. As a surprise, their friends put together a wedding reception for Taylor (’13) and Melissa (’18) before the season opening football game against Middle Tennessee.
“It was perfect for us,” Melissa said, “because what we were missing out on was that coming together with our friends and laughing and joking around and having a good time; and really, that's the kind of energy that we have at tailgates anyways.”
Taylor and Melissa met during Melissa’s freshman year. The two played in the saxophone section with the Marching Royal Dukes (MRDs) and started dating later that year. Eventually, Melissa started going to Taylor’s tailgates once she graduated, and the two have been football season ticket holders ever since.
The idea of a wedding celebration first popped up back in May, with the Bittners’ friends using a Messenger group chat. It originally started off as a simple idea: just a small celebration, maybe a cake, some drinks and a fun time — just like a regular tailgate.
Then the ideas started flowing.
“It had kind of started from floating an idea,” Nathan Dornblaser (’17), a member of the tailgate group, said. “Like, what if we did something for their wedding, basically the wedding-esque celebration … It just kind of took off from there.”
Everyone involved in the planning brought different ideas: all
the men attending purchased matching JMU tuxedo shirts, a custom-embroidered shirt was given to Melissa to wear as a
substitute wedding gown and cupcakes were presented with the same lemon-lavender flavor as their wedding cake.
To make sure both Taylor and Melissa were at the game, everyone pitched in to book a night at Hotel Madison for them.
“The hardest thing was making sure that they both were at the first game,” Dornblaser said, “because sometimes Melissa doesn't always go. And so we were worried, like, what if we put all this together and Taylor shows up by himself?”
The morning of the surprise, the group began setting it up hours before tailgating opened. They claimed their usual spot and put together all the final details. All the while, Taylor and Melissa said they still didn’t realize what was transpiring.
“We really did not understand what was going on until people made a little arch for us to walk through up to the front,” Taylor said.
One of the members in attendance, Mike "Poof" Morris, is an ordained minister and performed a brief ceremony. Since Taylor and Melissa were already married, they compared the mini ceremony to “renewing their vows” even after being married for less than three years.
“[Morris] put a lot of effort into this whole speech he gave,” Dornblaser said. “One of the guys we tailgate with has a big speaker and so he used a microphone. He was all official and printed out on a piece of paper and everything.”
A “completely surprised” Taylor and Melissa said they got the moment they’d been waiting for after two years of trying to celebrate their love with their friends. It felt picturesque, Melissa said, with the start of JMU’s era in the Sun Belt Conference backdropping the surprise wedding and reception.
And she got her father-daughter dance.
“The kind of energy that was on campus anyways, because everybody was excited for the move up to the Sun Belt,” Melissa said, “and then to show up and have this extra party, it was like, ‘Wow, I feel like the season has really kicked off.’”