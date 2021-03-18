At 23 years old, Jenna Shellhammer had an epiphany.
Stuck in a “dead end corporate job,” the alumna (’12) said she was looking for an outlet for her creativity. She decided to make a career change when the opportunity to shadow a wedding planner in Baltimore arose.
“I loved taking photos, and I loved anything that had to do with design and home stuff and party planning,” Shellhammer said. “I realized, like, I can really do this on my own.”
With no money saved, Shellhammer said she bought a website domain, quit her job and got to work. In 2014, Pop the Cork Designs was born.
From there, Shellhammer built up her Instagram presence under the handle @popthecorkdesigns to showcase styled editorial photography and develop her portfolio. Since then, she’s amassed almost 12,000 followers.
“I would reach out to vendors I knew in the wedding industry … and we would work together and create this work,” Shellhammer said. “And then, I was able to have those pictures to market on Instagram and the internet.”
Starting out during the boom of social media, Shellhammer said she realized the importance of establishing a strong presence online. Now, she’s reaping the benefits.
“Typically, brides will find me on Instagram, or they see my work on Pinterest,” Shellhammer said. “We’re pretty much 100% word-of-mouth and Instagram.”
Based out of Baltimore, Shellhammer predominantly works in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. She’s traveled as far as Nashville, Tennessee, but Shellhammer said she’s willing to go anywhere.
Pop the Cork offers a variety of different services for brides, from full planning to partial planning and coordination. Shellhammer said her most popular package is partial planning, which focuses on the wedding’s design elements.
Shellhammer said she attributes her knack for design to her aunt — an interior designer in New York City — who gave her an appreciation for the trade. To stay ahead of the design curve, Shellhammer said she takes inspiration from meccas like New York and Europe.
But Shellhammer’s favorite weddings incorporate personal touches — like adding a custom dance floor, food truck or a late-night food option — that make for a more intimate experience. One particular wedding she planned came to mind.
“Their mother-in-law brought in these pierogies that were served to them when they lived in Delaware,’’ Shellhammer said. “The bride crowd-surfed at the wedding. The groom got on stage and sang with the band … It was just a very fun event.”
The most important part of wedding planning, Shellhammer said, is helping the bride develop her own design aesthetic. This makes every wedding unique.
“When I meet with a client, and I try to figure out how their day is gonna look, I kind of pick up on what they love,” Shellhammer said. “I don’t do the same pink sailboat, Lilly Pulitzer wedding over and over again.”
Chelsey Mannino hired Shellhammer to be her month-of coordinator for her wedding in November 2020. Leading up to the wedding day, Mannino said Shellhammer was responsible for final preparations with their vendors, setup and photography.
“She was like my right-hand girl that day,” Mannino said. “It feels like she’s very attentive to your needs as a bride.”
Mannino said she picked Shellhammer for her range and attention to detail.
“If you’re looking for, you know, a bohemian wedding with softer hues and a more intimate vibe guest count-wise, she can do that,” Mannino said. “But then also, she can handle if you want the more upscale, buttoned-up D.C. wedding.”
In her first year of business, Shellhammer took on 12 weddings. In her second year, she jumped to 20.
“That was enough to, like, send me over the edge,” Shellhammer said.
Since then, she’s hired a staff of five women. Some work under her and assist with day-of preparations, while others take on their own weddings.
Katie Canterbury is an assistant for Pop the Cork. She first met Shellhammer when she was hired as the day-of coordinator for her own wedding in 2016. Canterbury said she was drawn to Shellhammer because of her authenticity.
“A lot of times, there can be kind of a superficial relationship as you’re planning a wedding,” Canterbury said. “But [Shellhammer] really just took the time to get to know me, get to know my family, and was willing to be very open and honest about things.”
As an assistant, Canterbury works as the “catch-all” under Shellhammer to make sure everything is in order on wedding day. She commends the way Shellhammer runs her business.
“I really admire her and look up to the way that she really takes command of situations while always still being polite,” Canterbury said. “I think the way that she’s really built her business from the ground up is really inspiring.”
But Shellhammer’s success hasn’t been without challenges. When COVID-19 hit last year, Shellhammer said business was halted.
“I was scheduled to have almost 12 weddings,” Shellhammer said. “We did three last year — three tented weddings outside, one of which a guest list went from 180 to 60 people.”
Shellhammer was forced to push the remainder of the weddings to this year, meaning she wasn’t able to take on new clients. To combat this loss, she said she focused on the photography side of her business, which allowed her to abide by social distancing regulations.
“I was able to take a lot of headshots and family photos and senior photos,” Shellhammer said. “We’re hoping that now with vaccines and everything opening up, we’ll be able to move forward.”
In her seven years of business, Shellhammer said her favorite part has been the close relationships she’s fostered with her clients.
“I’ve been able to see some of my brides in all different aspects of their life,” Shellhammer said. “With them starting to have babies, I’ve been able to help them … plan baby showers and things like that.”
Shellhammer said she hopes to expand to different states and plan weddings all over the country, but she enjoys the way her business is running now.
As a self-made businesswoman, she offered advice to women at her alma mater looking to become entrepreneurs.
“Just go full throttle,” Shellhammer said. “Don’t listen to what other people say. When I started my business, I had no idea what I was doing. I didn’t have any money saved. I never took out a loan. And I think that just goes to show you that I was able to make it.”
