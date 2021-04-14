JMU alumna Kari Carpenter (’00) traded in her career as a teacher for her love of house plants by opening The Plant House in early 2020. After being an elementary school teacher for 15 years, Carpenter found an oasis at home in her plant collection, learning more about plant care every day. The stress-relieving activity of caring for plants led to the idea to create a full-time job from her growing interest.
Since the pandemic began soon after her business opened, Carpenter’s initial plan to operate through web sales and porch pickups ran smoothly.
Carpenter hoped to have a booth at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market in the spring of 2020 until the market was canceled due to COVID-19. The return of JMU’s Farmers Market this spring provides Carpenter with the opportunity to spread the joy and knowledge of house plants while reconnecting with the JMU community.
“I love learning that the students are mindful about their choices,” Carpenter said. “Whether they are a first-time plant buyer or already have a collection of plants at home, they seem to be very deliberate with their choices.”
From tiny succulents to viney pothos, The Plant House booth is teeming with plant life. Following plant purchases, Carpenter encourages people to reach out with any follow-up questions or concerns to help ensure success.
“I often have people send pictures like, ‘Is this normal?’ or, ‘Do you think I’m watering this too much?’” Carpenter said. “I want to set people up for success with whatever plant they choose because then, they’re more likely to fall in love with the prospect of having a plant collection.”
Carpenter can help find the perfect fit for any first-time plant buyer or a unique addition to one’s growing collection. With an ongoing knowledge of house plants, she helps students determine which plant will suit their space best.
“What I could say for one person would be something totally different for another beginner depending on what their space is,” Carpenter said. “I come back with questions to match them up with something that they will likely be successful with.”
The first question Carpenter asks is what the lighting is like where one plans to have their plant. Most often, she recommends peperomias for beginners, especially if they’re looking for something pet-friendly. If one has bright, indirect light, Carpenter might recommend a pothos plant, which is typically a strong choice for beginners.
Carpenter’s daughter, Lindsey, has been helping her mother run the business since its opening by working the greenhouse, accompanying her on long plant pickup drives and working alongside her at the market. Lindsey’s assistance has proven vital to The Plant House’s success.
“I can totally trust [Lindsey] to say the right thing and to help people,” Kari said. “I couldn’t do this market without her — there’s no way. She’s a huge help, so I really appreciate having her.”
Lindsey (’16) is also a JMU alumna, and she said she can’t get her mother to stop working and that it’s amazing to see someone so passionate truly get to enjoy their work. At the market, she said, her favorite part is seeing the joy of the students.
“There are plant people everywhere — especially here,” Lindsey said. “People get into it and decorate their dorm rooms. [They] seem to light up when they see all of it.”
In addition to its success at the market, The Plant House has expanded to Sparrow’s Floral Design in downtown Harrisonburg, which specializes in floral arrangements for weddings and events. The Carpenters have an assortment of house plants for sale in the store. Kari’s partnership with Amanda Tutwiler, owner of Sparrow’s Floral Design, is of mutual benefit.
“[Kari] provides the plants here, which is really helpful,” Tutwiler said. “She’s so knowledgeable about things and really cares about the plants … I feel much better about the plants, having them under her care rather than mine.”
Having a space at Sparrow’s Floral Design provides a place for people to shop and peruse her house plants in person. Being able to run her business through a storefront, online and at the farmers markets has given Kari a chance to enjoy her new career choice and to reconnect with the JMU community.
Both Kari and Lindsey Carpenter can agree that, as they both repeatedly said, “Plant people are good people.”
