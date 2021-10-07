Nick handles the business side of Alley Cat. He said he lets his tattoo artists use their creativity to the highest caliber possible — they’re the ones who understand the tools they’re using and tattooing basics, he said. However, Nick and all of his tattooers are knowledgeable about tattooing and the origins of all their designs, he said, because of their respect for the culture. He said the current crew at Alley Cat is the best it’s ever been, and the only hardships the business could possibly experience would be if one of the crew members decided to leave.
“We are practitioners of a craft that is respectful of a culture,” Nick said, “and that culture sustains us.”
In their free time, Nick said, most of his tattoo artists indulge in painting and drawing to help elevate their game and practice the style and role they want to maintain in their discipline. This practice, Nick said, helps to diversify the type of tattoos the artist is capable of doing.
Alley Cat puts a major emphasis on originality and discourages copying art that someone else has on their body already. Tattoos are unique to the person they embody, he said.
“Some people will ask us what the difference is between getting a tattoo from our provided sheets and from getting one from a picture they show us that they found off the internet already on someone’s body,” Nick said. “The sheets are made for everybody, the picture of the tattoo on someone’s body was made for that person.”
Tim Sorensen, a senior international business and German double major from Ashburn, Virginia, got his Japanese dragon tattoo at Alley Cat in June. Prior to going, Sorensen said, he scrolled through Alley Cat’s Instagram to check out their work and ended up seeing designs that aligned with what tattoo he wanted to get.
After consulting with his tattoo artist, Trevor Smith, he helped bring Sorensen’s tattoo to life. Sorensen decided on a Japanese dragon for his leg to match the Japanese-inspired tiger he had gotten previously on his arm. Trevor’s own additions and mock-ups helped make the finished product something Sorensen said he “was incredibly proud of.” Breaking up the appointment into two sessions was essential, Sorensen said, as the total time to complete this particular piece was nearing nine hours.
“Being able to see an artist like Trevor doing his work was incredible, and the compliments I get have only made me love it even more,” Sorensen said. “I always tell them, ‘Go to Trevor.’”
Alley Cat has five tattoo artists who take appointments and walk-ins on Fridays, leaving a line curling around the shop and into the parking lot with eager customers anticipating getting new ink or a piercing on their body. Generally, these artists are completely booked, so the Friday walk-ins fill up quickly. Each artist typically serves four to five customers a day, but this varies depending on the size, type and intricacy of the tattoo and whether there will be multiple sessions. On the other hand, piercings don’t take nearly as much time as tattooing does, so the wait for those appointments isn’t as long.
Abigail Lambert, a fifth-year biotech major from Richmond, Virginia, went to Alley Cat about a month ago to get her daith pierced. The daith piercing goes through the ear’s innermost cartilage fold and is performed using a straight, hollow needle.
“I’ve never gone to a tattoo shop to get a piercing done; in the past I’ve only ever gone to Piercing Pagoda or the places in the mall,” Lambert said. “My piercer [at Alley Cat] made me feel very comfortable considering I was a first-timer.”
Nick said students are typical piercing customers, while tattoo customers range from locals and students to newly turned 18-year-olds coming to celebrate. He does rounds at everybody’s station each day to see what they’re working on and to talk to clients — he wants to be an ambassador for tattoo culture, he said.
“I want people to understand that it’s a viable art form that is a unique trait as well,” Nick said. “We’ve tried to introduce tattoo culture to this community, and as a result, it’s been well-received, and a lot of people are getting bigger stuff.”
Nick keeps busy outside of Alley Cat. His role as a father to two young children and involvement with his family are important to him, he said, as well as keeping up with “No Lies Just BS,” a storytelling podcast he hosts that he said has kept him busy the past five years. He currently has 263 episodes and has consistently published weekly since starting it in October 2016. He said he enjoys inviting people he meets to ask them questions about their lives and to learn their stories, ranging from tattoo artists to local characters — the most recent being his seventh-grade teacher.
One stand-out guest was an “unforgettable” 70-year-old woman named Mary Jane, Nick said, who came into Alley Cat asking to get her ear tattooed. Usually, Nick said, he’d discourage tattoos in this area because of its likelihood to expand with age, but this woman was different. Nick Swartz said she’d also had one of her breasts removed and decided to get a hawk tattoo in memory of her late husband, as a hawk had begun visiting her after his death.
“You always meet people that you have appreciation for outside of the job or outside of what you’re doing,” Nick Swartz said. “Mary Jane proceeded to tell me this rich story about her life, and we’ve started inviting her to shop functions ever since.”
Alley Cat’s 20th anniversary was on Sept. 1 — a major milestone Nick said he’s proud of. The crew celebrated by closing down the shop for three days. Mary Jane was one of the invitees to this event, alongside roughly 120 other tattoo artists from across the country.
“I’m grateful that coming from welfare, I’m able to now take care of my family in a way that I’m happy doing it,” Nick said. “I don’t know what I would’ve done otherwise, but I don’t think I would’ve been this happy.”
After 20 years, Nick has no intention of retiring— and the spark that lit inside him at a young age is still going strong.
“Tattooing is a culture that is deeper than just what is hot right now,” Nick said. “The richness of that is what really keeps me excited about tattoos to this day.”
Contact Christina Butchko at butchkcl@dukes.jmu.edu.