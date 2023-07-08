Near the end of the spring semester, recent graduates Angilxander Lonzon, Emily Chavez and Casey Brewer revealed themselves as the admins of JMU Missed Connections. The Instagram account centers around posting submissions from users about a stranger they met or wish they met on or around campus while hiding the submitter’s identity. Romantic pursuits, acts of kindness and rudeness are often highlighted.
Despite a few mutual friends, and a possible snooper who looked upon Lonzon's phone in Starbucks, knowing their secret, the admins were nervous to reveal their identities to their nearly 8,000 followers. Using three individual posts, the owners displayed their graduation photos along with captions disclosing their involvement with the account, their code names and their student involvement at JMU. In Chavez’s post, she said the account was inspired by U.Va.’s Missed Connections page.
“I wonder how many of these people who have DM’d us with their secrets are gonna be like, ‘What the heck?’” Lonzon said when discussing the reveal.
The reveal surprised long-time submitter and follower Caroline Lindsay (’21), who recognized Chavez as someone she used to give rides home from their counseling psychology class.
“I was thinking the chances of me knowing who’s behind this account is so low, which kind of encouraged me to submit more things,” Lindsay said. “[Chavez] knew all of my secrets, per se. And so when that came out, I was like, ‘There’s no way.’”
Lindsay witnessed the growth of the account during its beginning stages in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. After Brewer and Chavez started the account, Lonzon then joined and used helpful posts that pertained to the JMU community and student body to connect followers during a time of uncertainty.
Coverage of Black Lives Matter protests on campus and recommendations for the JMU Class of 2024 were a few of the resources offered. Being able to have an overarching platform for students with these tools helped the account garner a large following.
With the versatility of the platform and some time, the admins built one of the top followed student-led Instagram accounts in the JMU community. Despite being less popular than JMU Barstool and JMU Chicks, which sit at 42,000 and 9,000 followers, respectively, Missed Connections beats out club teams, organizations and Greek Life-affiliated accounts that typically range from 500-2,500 followers. Missed Connections is unaffiliated with the university.
“There were points where I would, like, overhear people in, like, my freshman hall just talking about Missed Connections,” Chavez said. “That was cool to hear.”
All the while, the account remained true to their mission of connecting strangers by posting anonymous submissions while the admins kept their own identities secret. While most messages earlier in the pandemic were about students missing their friends, masks and quarantine suggestions, “normal submissions” eventually returned. Claire Sague (’23) found success with her submission, eventually connecting with a good samaritan who gave her a cup of water and talked to her while Sague felt unwell at Dukes Dining.
“I was like, ‘This is the perfect opportunity to submit a missed connection,’ and then they posted my response,” Sague said. “I actually found the girl and got to actually talk to her and also just pay her for all she did to help me, and I was very grateful for that.”
While the account doesn’t typically post follow-ups to submissions, success stories are common and submitters often reach out to the page to express their gratitude, Lonzon and Chavez said. This is partly due to the admins’ “specific selection” process that avoids submissions with non-descriptive detail, like, “to that girl I saw at Carrier wearing white shoes and a hoodie,” Lonzon said. In fact, the admins would only post roughly 5% of submissions out of the 40-50 received on average each day.
Lindsay’s submission in which she thanked a stranger who let her have a parking spot at Grace Street Deck was luckily chosen and she found success. Not long after the post, the person who she tried to reach had commented. This interaction is one of the ways the account enhanced her time at JMU, Lindsay said, and why she’s still a follower after she graduated.
For Lindsay, being able to share messages on the platform anonymously was an attractive feature, she said. It helped take the pressure off in-person interactions and allowed her to be more free and honest in messaging.
“The people behind the account are always so pleasant and always kind of hyped me up and wanted to ease my anxiety,” Lindsay said.
If followers needed someone to talk to anonymously, the admins often provided a safe space and judgment-free zone for conversation. Lonzon recalls talking to certain submitters for an hour just to be there for those who need support.
“It makes me happy to see that people want to confide in these anonymous people,” Lonzon said. “But also, it shows me a surprising amount of trust.”
Despite beginning as a platform focused on its namesake, missed connections, Chavez reflects on the account as something that grew to be even more: a positive, connection-forming community for JMU students — one much larger than expected.
Though Lonzon, Chavez and Brewer have graduated, they hope the positive community they built will live on with successors continuing the account. The new admins, chosen by their predecessors, will conceal their identity until their graduation season, keeping with the previous admins’ theme of anonymity.
“We noticed how much this account means to a lot of people,” Chavez said. “So, of course, we don’t want to take that away.”
In terms of the future of the account, the veteran admins hope for the further building of a community where the positive aspects of JMU can be shared. For their followers, they hope they’ll enjoy the unexpected opportunities of university life.
“JMU Missed Connections was not on my college bingo board,” Lonzon said. “Take chances, and don’t waste them.”