Social media isn’t going away any time soon.
Social media, while beneficial for some groups, like small business owners, also has some negatives. It can replace face-to-face interactions, also known as social displacement, according to the American Psychological Association (APA). However you choose to use social media outlets — whether it’s for business, school or a way to connect with others — too much social media can distract us from reality and even show behavioral changes, according to NeuLine Health.
In the early 2000s, the APA reported only 5% of the adult population in the U.S. were social media users; since then, it’s jumped to 70%. Apps such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat have become more popular to users throughout the years due to their easy accessibility and even easier connections with others.
Jeffrey Hall, director of the Relationships and Technology Lab at the University of Kansas, argued that social media usage has increased particularly for teens — one of the reasons being many teens are limited in the time they can spend with their friends, so “they're turning to social media to augment it,” he wrote. Whether in-person interaction is limited due to parental/guardian rules or a busy schedule, social media and technology allow us to connect when in-person communication isn’t available.
Social media may have its benefits, but the risks can be severe. Apps that are constantly producing content can affect our attention span, Hana Frenette wrote for NeuLine. Our brains are in a constant state of multitasking as social media competes for your focus with a constant stream of new content. Frenette also said social media users have a harder time ignoring distractions, as social media obstructs focus.
The effect TikTok — which is video-oriented and has gained massive popularity just a few years after its launch — has on its users is similar to what Instagram had, technology reporter Kari Paul writes for Guardian, and both are equally harmful. Specifically for teen girls using Instagram, there was an increased rate of poor mental health causing eating disorders to which the social media platform replied with “stronger regulations” by removing content that glorifies self-injury. Users of the app are able to report these posts which can lead to removal of content or the account itself according to Instagram Community Guidelines.
Because of how new TikTok is, there’s little research on how it affects the brain. During the height of COVID-19 when face-to-face communication was rare, TikTok truly made its mark.
Yim Register, a researcher who studies mental health and social media and is a contributing writer for Guardian, wrote that the effect of the pandemic on social media has been more complex than one’s led to think.
“Our brains want to reduce uncertainty and make sense of the world … and we turn to social media to sense-make collectively.” Register wrote.
Turning to social media may not be the healthiest, especially when greeted by an app that encourages sharing traumatic events, Paul wrote.
Jaime Kurtz, a JMU psychology professor, said the effects of social media can be harmful to our mental and physical health for many reasons. She mentioned that social media has “become a replacement for more rewarding face-to-face contacts,” and human interaction seems to be the new “reward.”
Kurtz also explained that it’s important to acknowledge the apps that attract your attention span, especially if you find yourself constantly on your phone, as well as asking yourself how these specific platforms make you feel. If you find you’re comparing yourself to others, Kurtz said, there can be negative effects.
With this in mind, Kurtz said, social media can become addictive. As social beings, we enjoy the satisfaction of receiving notifications, and people will want to go back for more without even noticing how much time is dedicated to social media. Trying to reduce your time online can be challenging, Kurtz said, but it’s not designed to be an easy task. Kurtz suggests taking time away from social media and instead enjoying time with friends or even taking a nap is a step in the right direction.
Social media is part of our daily routines. The issue lies when social media is overused or used for the wrong reasons. As explained by researchers, our brains are susceptible to a poor attention span when constantly consuming and refreshing new content. While it allows us to connect with others, it’s important to stay aware of what you’re absorbing and how much time you spend scrolling.