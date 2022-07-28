It’s easy to let a bad day get the best of us, especially when we start off our days on a negative note. Setting a morning routine that prioritizes starting each day productively and positively can create balance and promote good habits. Having a morning routine doesn’t have to mean you’re a morning person — it just makes the sound of your alarm clock going off less dreadful.
The start of your morning can have an impact on the remainder of your day, whether it’s starting your day earlier to ensure you have breakfast before school, work or other activities, meditating to ensure a calm space of mind or something as basic as journaling. Melody Wilding, professor of human behavior at Hunter College and contributing writer for ForbesWomen, encourages her clients to attempt morning routines as they include countless benefits.
“Morning routines provide a way to feel accomplished and reach new levels of success,” Wilding writes for Forbes. Morning routines are put in place to occupy the time when we wake up until the moment we leave our homes. Whether that time is 5 a.m. or 10 a.m., allowing a few minutes, or even an hour, to accomplish small victories is something Wilding calls being conscious of your time and how you choose to spend it.
If waking up early is something that you’ve wanted to add to a morning routine, Dana Santas, contributing writer for CNN, advises that your alarm clock shouldn’t be working against you. This means that if you want to wake up at 6 a.m., you still have to allow your body to get the amount of sleep to function that early. According to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Learning Center, seven to nine hours per night are ideal for college-aged people. For many of the population — myself included — the first task of the day is often to check your phone, but it can wait. While it’s exciting to see what’s happened while you were asleep, it’s key to take a few minutes when waking up to focus your mind rather than scrolling aimlessly.
It’s commonly known that making your bed is the first task you should accomplish in a day, but why is it so important? U.S. Navy Admiral Seal William H. McCraven suggests this small task gives a sense of pride that you’ve already had a small victory, which can lead to more throughout the rest of your day. It also emphasizes that little chores add up.
“If you can’t do the little things right, you’ll never be able to do the big things right,” McCraven said in a commencement speech at the University of Texas in 2014. “If by chance you have a miserable day, you will come home to a bed that is made — that you made.”
Before jumping into your morning with a coffee, opt to drink water first instead. Not only does water hydrate you in the morning, it can also boost your metabolism by 30%, according to the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. If coffee isn’t your choice of a pick-me-up but you still need caffeine, tea is another option; black tea and oolong contain the highest amounts of caffeine.
The idea of a morning routine is to prepare you for whatever the day may throw at you. Giving yourself time in the morning to recoup and focus your mind may lead to a better day. It’s easier said than done, but when you start with the smaller tasks, your morning’s already filled with accomplishments.
