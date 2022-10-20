Most people consume music daily. Whether it’s walking to class, studying, working out or driving, it’s used in most activities. It can benefit your mental health, and according to the National Library of Medicine, it can also enhance daily functions like brain stimulation.
The power of music
Lucia Clohessy, a guest speaker on TEDxTalks, discussed the idea of music therapy and how it benefits those suffering from depression, anxiety and other mental disorders. Clohessy emphasized this unique form of therapy has a direct relation to the brain and brings comfort due to the familiarity with music.
Clohessy focused more on the idea of musical therapy because of how powerful music can be; it’s become a modern technique doctors and psychologists have been using with patients to change behavior. Music therapy has been around for thousands of years, she said, and while it hasn’t always been called music therapy, music has often been used to treat diseases and illnesses.
Gabe Turow, a visiting scholar in the Stanford University department of music said “listening to music seems to be able to change brain functioning to the same extent as medication, in many circumstances."
While you may have your favorite songs and artists, certain rhythms and beats reduce stress. Genres such as soft jazz, Celtic or flutes are easy-listening music, meaning you don’t need to focus too much on it. Natural sounds like thunder and rain are effective to help with relaxation when mixed with regular music, according to the University of Nevada, Reno’s counseling services.
A popular Spotify playlist that’s enjoyed by over 40,000 users is its Soft Jazz playlist. Other outlets, like YouTube, have videos of smooth jazz and ambient sound that continue for over eight hours. Whether you’re using this music for work, sleep or studying, the mix of the piano and rain makes any activity more enjoyable.
Music can also have an impact on memory. A study conducted by professors Christiane Lange-Kuettner and Stella Rohloff at the London Metropolitan University found listening to Mozart can improve cognitive tasks. The method commonly known as the Mozart Effect proves this: Due to the frequency and phrasing of the music, Kuettner and Rohloff concluded, the music Mozart produced was very similar to the structure of words and sentences.
‘The medicine is the music’
Former JMU professor Robby McCoubrey said he engaged his students using music. There are many ideologies surrounding music therapy. For example, neurologic music therapy can rewire your brain, while hormone-based therapy targets anxiety and depression.
Since he left JMU, McCoubrey has continued with his career in music therapy and discussed how music can trigger serotonin and put you in a relaxed state of mind, whether it’s listening to music or physically creating it.
While music therapy’s a relationship between therapist and client, there are ways to use music in a therapeutic way outside of counseling. A big takeaway was the emphasis on shutting off the screen.
“Find a CD or record to where you’re not looking at the phone so you can sit and listen and be for a moment and let the music do its job,” McCoubrey said.
He also touched on the idea that we’ve been surrounded by music since birth and that we sometimes forget the relationship we have with music and how it can be an outlet for self-expression.
When you’re using music as a way to cope and alleviate stress, McCoubrey suggests taking five minutes to breathe and listen to your favorite song. It’s important to practice this exercise with no distractions because “the medicine is the music,” as McCoubrey put it.
As humans, we absorb an extensive amount of positive and negative information and we have a hard time letting that go. Allowing music to be a method to release built-up anxiety, stress and depression can pull those feelings out of our head.
Music and brain functions go hand in hand. After listening to genres such as soft jazz and more instrumental music while cleaning, studying or engaging in self-care activities, I’ve noticed a positive increase in my work ethic and my overall mood. How you apply these techniques is up to your preference. Finding enjoyable music that puts you in a productive mindset may increase your mood and benefit your cognitive processes.