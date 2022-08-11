Stress has the ability to halt our day.
Sometimes we’re in situations where we can’t journal our thoughts or talk to someone; sometimes we have to let our body dictate our stress levels. While meditation can help, being at social events, class or work may not be the best place to close our eyes and be brought to a peaceful state of mind. This leaves breathwork — the act of manipulating our breathing to alter our mood or mindset — to be the next best thing.
Before practicing breathwork, learning about the technique and how it works is crucial. Breathing is a daily exercise, but the key to breathwork is to consciously think about how you breathe, according to Lee Health. Maintaining self-awareness while breathing enables the mind and nervous system to slow down, reducing stress levels and relieving an anxious state of mind. Like many coping mechanisms and stress relievers, breathwork is based on your preference.
Breathwork targets the vagus nerve, located in the brain, which is in charge of the “flight or fight” reflex. This was examined by Jay Rai, writer of Why Deep Breathing Relaxes Your Brain and an empowerment psychologist who specializes in the neuroscience of mental health. Rai observed that we live in a society that applauds neglecting certain emotions, so breathwork may seem unnatural, especially if not practiced daily. When deep breathing becomes familiar to your body, your vagus nerve responds in positive ways. Rai writes that the vagus nerve uses the neurotransmitter acetylcholine. This in turn activates your parasympathetic nervous system to relax you.
Breathwork exercises to try
Start off with deep abdominal breathing. This exercise includes filling your body with air all the way to your stomach and letting that air expand its way to your chest. When you exhale and fulfill a full breath, it stimulates the vagus nerve and sends messages to the mind to relax. This exercise is the most common but still very impactful.
You can also try “4-7-8” breathing, another common exercise but with a few more steps. To engage in this practice, inhale for four seconds, count to seven while holding your breath, then exhale for eight seconds. Repeat these steps until you feel a sense of relaxation. Arlin Cuncic, writes for Very Well Mind that the “4-7-8” method activates the parasympathetic nervous system. This suppresses the sympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for stress responses felt in the body.
Breathwork doesn’t have to be complicated, and because of its simplicity, it’s easy to perform anywhere at any time. While it may initially feel uncomfortable, letting breathwork become a daily practice can improve your overall health. With practice, it can become natural to relieve stress on a daily basis.
