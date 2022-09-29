When I first came to JMU, I had a hard time navigating resources that could benefit me as a student, whether it was extra support for my math classes, someone to review my paper for writing class or even a guide on planning out my assignments and how to balance it with a busy lifestyle. After attending JMU for a year, it was reassuring to find out JMU has countless resources, but I wish I’d used them sooner. Here’s some that I’ve found:
Walk-in help
Math is notorious for being the subject that sometimes — no matter how hard you try it just doesn’t stick. When I took my first calculus class I attended office hours, but even that wasn’t enough, and retaining the information became more and more frustrating. My peers suggested visiting the Science and Math Learning Center (SMLC) in the Student Success Center (SSC). These tutoring services are accommodating to everyone, as you can either go in person or via Zoom. Walk-ins are welcome, but make sure to check the schedule to see when tutors are available, as hours may vary.
PASS your class
If your class isn’t covered by the SMLC, check out Peer Assisted Study Sessions (PASS). These sessions are held by a professor joined by a peer leader. Peer leaders can support you with class content, study habits for that specific course, lecture notes and extra practice. These sessions can be held online but are located in different buildings across campus as well.
Even for classes that I loved, like my WRTC 103 class, I still needed some support. The University Writing Center (UWC) is a great resource to use. I felt intimidated sending in rough drafts to my professor, so going to the UWC to review my paper was productive. The UWC, much like the SMLC, offers online and in-person sessions; however, you do have to make an appointment through the website. These sessions can be in any setting that helps you best, whether it’s individual, group, online or face to face.
If you’re unable to make an appointment at the UWC and need immediate help, the Center also encourages students to use the UWC’s writing resources, which can be found on the website under Writing Guides and Handouts. These guides are broken down into columns from the basics of the writing process to citation formats.
Communication is key
Whether you’re a communications major or not, the Communication Center is open to anyone. While it specifically targets classes such as SCOM 121/122/123 for the School of Communications exam, the Center also opens its services to presentations, job interview preparation, research, speeches and combating public speaking anxiety. These sessions are by appointment only through its website.
In my first semester, I struggled with group presentations and would catch myself speaking too quickly or forgetting what I wanted to say. I’d experienced anxiety standing in front of a class filled with people I didn’t know, but with the support of the Communication Center, I learned strategies to avoid speech anxiety, like practicing in front of a mirror and close friends that showed in my grades as well.
Lastly, a resource JMU has that I recently learned about is Learning Strategies Instruction (LSI). LSI provides help in all areas for students, and it focuses on areas such as time management, test preparation, academic coaching, notetaking and planning. There are two online planner templates available on its website daily and weekly. Individual appointments for LSI can be made through their website on weekdays and weekends.
College is a challenge, but utilizing JMU’s resources can put you on the path to success. After using these resources myself, I was a more confident student because I knew where to go for help. Once I began using these resources, I could see a direct, positive impact on my grades. Overall, knowing there are a variety of places I can turn to for help makes college less stressful.
