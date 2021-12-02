Most of Generation Z has likely heard these condescending cliches from elders at some point: “This is the snowflake generation; kids these days just get participation trophies for trying; they don’t know the meaning of hard work anymore,” and the tried and true — “Back in my day, we used to walk to school in seven feet of snow.”
These have come primarily as a result of parents protecting their children’s self-esteem from a young age, JMU psychology professor Gregg Henriques said, sheltering them from any critique or criticism. But how did that start? And when those children leave the house for college or the workforce, why are they sometimes fragile — and how do they overcome that fragility?
It starts with managing our self-esteem, raising it enough to be confident with the work we do, but not high enough to the point of becoming a narcissist with excessive confidence and pride, Henriques said.
“For most regular people, everybody struggles with this stuff,” JMU psychology professor Jamie Kurtz said.
What is self-esteem?
Henriques defines self-esteem as having respect, honor and dignity for yourself. It can be measured using the Rosenberg self-esteem scale — Kurtz said it consists of self-reporting measures on 10 questions and giving a result between 0-30: The lower the number, the lower someone’s “generalized self-esteem” is. Questions ask if you’re proud of what you’ve accomplished, if you’re happy with yourself and if you wish you were somebody else, among others, Henriques said.
In the 1980s and ’90s, multiple studies — including a 1995 study, “The Social and Psychological Importance of Self-Esteem” from Duke University professor of psychology and neuroscience Mark Leary — revolving around generalized self-esteem scores revealed that higher self-esteem is associated with increased resilience, higher numbers of friendships and less depression and anxiety. Henriques said the results led to people not criticizing others and an overall effort to prevent injuring self-esteem.
However, correlation doesn’t equal causation.
“That is a message that then got heard and internalized in many contexts,” Henriques said. “While there's certainly a lot of good intent and certainly some good truth to that, there's also a very, very dangerous set of problems that potentially come from that interpretation.”
The studies, Henriques said, and a 1987-90 John Vasconcellos-led self-esteem task force, especially affected the understanding of parenting styles and schooling, creating a “self-esteem nation,” or environments that ensure self-esteem is protected at all costs. A counter-intuitive effect arose from these environments — Jonathan Haidt, in his book, “Coddling of the American Mind,” said bubble-wrapping children from truths creates a false reality of what life really is, leading to unprepared and vulnerable adults, despite the “self-esteem nation’s” good intentions.
“Real self-esteem,” Henriques said, “is … feeling lovable because you look at your life and you have achieved things. And how do you do that? Well, you actually work hard and learn stuff, and you go out there and make mistakes but then get back up and figure out your way through.”
Not all of someone’s inflated self-esteem is a result of their parents' nurture. While children who are loved by their parents, peers and are successful are usually associated with higher self-esteem, Henriques said self-esteem is also determined by traits such as neuroticism typically associated with lower self-esteem, and extraversion, which usually coincides with higher self-esteem when in high amounts.
Adolescent years also determine self-esteem levels greatly, Henriques said. This is because during these years, teenagers begin to formulate self-concepts of, “This is who I am,” or, “[Who I] could be and wish I were,” Henriques said. If a young person wishes they were someone else, they often start criticizing themselves, creating a neurotic loop as more criticism leads to increased vulnerability.
“We see a lot of self-esteem issues emerge when the ego or identity as a self-reflective analysis comes,” Henriques said. “If people don't know how to talk to themselves or relate to themselves, some folks will … get dragged into a negative cycle.”
How to manage self-esteem
While low self-esteem isn’t ideal, self-esteem that’s too high is maybe equally disadvantageous to a healthy lifestyle, as Henriques said and Haidt wrote. Henriques said an overly heightened self-esteem can lead to “excessive pride and a lack of empathy toward others or self-absorption.”
To keep self-esteem in a goldilocks spot, Kurtz said, staying in touch with people’s expectations and having a realistic sense of your own abilities is crucial. This can be aided by being mindful of — rather than completely straying from — your social media scrolling, Kurtz said, as it frequently inserts idealized yet unattainable goals for looks or achievements in our brains.
Additionally, Kurtz said a healthy self-esteem can be maintained through surrounding yourself with people who support you rather than bring you down. When in group settings with other people, Kurtz said to focus on your strengths.
“We tend to focus so much on our weaknesses, just in general, as a species,” Kurtz said. “We like to improve, we like to fix things, we like to be better, but that can take a hit on your self-esteem.”
Henriques said to make sure your self-esteem is grounded — as in, whenever something bad happens, to not generalize and say “I’m a bad person” with the context of always being that way because most things happen in a vacuum, or in situationally bound instances that are independent from broad conclusions.
Instead, Henriques said to frame situations in a way of how you can learn from it, adjust and adapt. This way, you don’t engage in “character assassination,” which, Henriques said, can be harmful if you internalize self-told negative messages.
“Those generalized assessments of negativity are very dangerous,” Henriques said. “They basically leave you stuck in a frozen place of what your essence is forever, and that is not the way people are.”
But, time doesn’t freeze. As we move to the future, Henriques said there needs to be a reevaluation as to how self-esteem is perceived — that means being more realistic of our expectations and acceptance of who we are.
“My hope is that we'll get mature about what it is and understand the proper way to frame it,” Henriques said. “Not everybody's the most attractive, intelligent kid in the room. And sometimes, that's just going to be part of the reality. It's about learning to adjust to that reality rather than trying to pretend it's not real and protect people from it just because we really think that they're very fragile and won't be able to cope.”
