Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington and Garrett Counties. In Virginia, Frederick, Shenandoah, Rockingham and Augusta Counties. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley and Hardy Counties. The strongest wind gusts are most likely on and within several miles east of higher mountain ridges. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. A few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&