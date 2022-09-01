While phones are now one of the most common ways to keep people connected, how much is too much screen time? Managing screen time in today’s world seems impossible, but taking time to set the phone, computer or tablet aside and disconnect from the virtual world can benefit mental health.
Don’t hold the phone
According to a survey by Statista, out of over 2,000 respondents, 46% of people spend 5-6 hours per day and another 22% spend 3-4 hours per day on their phones. Only 5% of the study’s respondents spend less than an hour per day on their phones. These statistics suggest we depend on our phones for day-to-day tasks like online banking and connecting with friends and family to countless news outlets keeping us up to date with the rest of the world.
Phones have become so prominent in our lives that they’re the first thing we look at in the morning. Another survey conducted by Tech Times gathered 536 respondents, and of that group, 66% admitted to checking their phones before even getting out of bed. Additional results showed the first thing people do when they wake up is check their social media, texts and emails.
Learning to manage screen time at the beginning of your morning can set the tone for the rest of the day. When you first wake up, your brain switches from delta waves — a deep state of sleep — to theta waves, a daydream state, according to Jay Rai, a contributing writer for Forbes. Rai writes that this switch is important because it helps our brains transition to the alpha stage, in which our brain is relaxed but not processing much information.
When we immediately reach for our phones in the morning, we skip the theta and alpha stages, and we lack visualization for the remainder of our day and the goals we want to accomplish. The distraction this causes can also trigger stress responses, such as anxiety, especially if the first thing we see is negative. Giving our brains a chance to start on a positive note can make a great difference to our mental state.
Digital distance
One way to stop yourself from checking your phone first thing in the morning is to set it to airplane mode before going to bed — your alarm will still work while text, email, news and social media notifications won’t, thus reducing the temptation to check it right away.
You can also try stretching when you first wake up. According to Harvard Health, stretching first thing helps wake up the body and the parasympathetic nervous system, or the “rest and digest” system. This encourages the body to enter a relaxed state, setting the tone for a calm morning.
Once we’re on our phones, it can be hard to stop scrolling. This can cause more damage than we’re led to believe. The more time we spend on our phones, the more dependent we become.
Social worker and mental health advocate Shelby Thomas holds a new perspective on the damages of screen time, specifically with social media. In an interview with Healthline, she said social media can be a great place, but it’s also another way to seek approval from others. Thomas explained that certain features on social media hold users to a certain standard, features such as “like” and “share” encourage users to constantly seek approval. While some platforms, like Instagram, have features that can turn off like counts, it can still lead to anxiety. Thomas expressed falling into the trap of only consuming filtered, edited and perfected content, which caused anxiety spikes. We turn to our phones to distract us from negativity, but this diversion can instead create an endless cycle of anxiety.
Another method to manage our screen time during the day is to set a goal for how much you want to be off your phone — whether it’s one hour, one day or even one week. Doing this can help with the attachment we have to our phones and cut off the dependency. Setting time limits for apps can help reduce our time spent online. While some phones have this option embedded in their settings, becoming aware of our screen time can help create boundaries. Instead of using your phone as a means of distraction, come up with a list of hobbies, activities or self-care as an alternative. Activities like painting, cleaning or exercising can all cut down on screen time as well.
We can’t completely get rid of phones, nor would that be feasible in today’s world, but implementing breaks from screen time can help reduce stress triggers and promote more positivity throughout the day. Devices play a huge part in our lives as we use them for work, school and ways to connect, but we often forget to be mindful of how much time we’re truly spending on our screens. Even if it’s a simple task like not looking at your phone for the first 20 minutes in the morning, these small changes help instill good habits and mental health.