The school year is almost upon us, which means it’s time to secure your favorite home-cooked meals before heading back to Harrisonburg. Below are three recipes that highlight fresh summer ingredients — for extra authenticity, support your local farmers market when obtaining them.
Gazpacho — serves 8-10
Summer ingredient: tomatoes
Gazpacho is a chilled tomato soup that includes a myriad of herbs and summer-grown vegetables, including cucumber, red bell pepper and dill to go along with tomato. This soup is best served in a cold bowl — put your bowls in the freezer 30 minutes prior to serving so it retains its cold temperature throughout the meal.
For fans of leftovers, gazpacho fits the bill because the flavors meld together over time. Gazpacho is wonderfully complemented by fresh-baked croutons that can be added on top of the soup as a pseudo-seasoning with the salt it provides, or with your favorite panini or grilled cheese on the side. The recipe below is from “The Silver Palate Cookbook” by Julee Rosso and Sheila Lukins with Michael McLaughlin.
6 large ripe tomatoes
2 red bell peppers
2 large cucumbers
1/2 cup red wine vinegar
1/2 cup olive oil
1 1/2 cups called tomato juice
3 eggs, lightly beaten
2 medium-size yellow onions
2 large shallots
1/2 cup chopped fresh dill
Pinch of cayenne pepper
Salt and pepper, to taste
Wash and prepare the vegetables. Core and coarsely chop tomatoes, saving the juice. Core, seed and dice peppers. Peel and dice onions and shallots. Peel, seed and coarsely chop cucumbers. In a bowl, whisk together vinegar, olive oil, reserved tomato juice, canned tomato juice and eggs. In a blender or food processor fitted with a steel blade, puree the vegetables in small batches, adding the tomato-juice puree completely — the gazpacho should retain some of its crunch. Stir in the dill, as well as the cayenne, salt and pepper to taste. Cover and chill for at least four hours. To serve, stir the dish, taste and correct seasoning, and ladle into chilled soup bowls or mugs.
*Chef’s note: I eat gazpacho without the shallots because it serves a similar role as the onion, and it’s an extra ingredient to prepare.
Bacon, basil, spinach and tomato sandwich (BBST) — serves 1
Summer ingredient: basil
This is what I like to call a good ol’ fashion make-em-up. This sandwich epitomizes the summer and is a play on the classic BLT sandwich. To give it summer flair, fresh basil is added and lettuce is replaced by spinach — but if you prefer lettuce, then no harm, no foul. While this dish might be best closer to the middle of the summer when fresh basil is at its peak, my basil plant is still hanging on as the middle of August approaches. For creaminess, a generous spread of mayonnaise is added on both slices of bread. There’s flexibility with the bread in this recipe — I prefer honey wheat and toasted, but sourdough bread without toasting it could also work well. A BBST can also accompany gazpacho on the side — kill two birds with one stone if you’re feeling extra festive.
2 pieces honey wheat bread, toasted if preferred
1 slice of one ripe heirloom tomato
2 leaves fresh basil
1 strip bacon, microwaved or pan-fried
3 leaves spinach, washed
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
Toast bread while the bacon is in the microwave on high for three minutes. In the meantime, prep your spinach, pick your basil and slice your tomato. When the bread and bacon are ready, assemble the sandwich: Spread mayonnaise on both pieces of bread, then on one side layer the bacon, spinach, tomato and basil, in that order. Put the other piece of bread on top and enjoy.
Jalapeno cheddar tuna melt — serves 1
Summer ingredient: jalapeno
For those who prefer a little kick, this one’s for you. Jalapenos are an excellent and durable summer pepper that’s sure to deliver for the duration of the summer. This pepper tends to be hotter raw, but to manage the spice, pickling them in vinegar is an option. This is an open-faced sandwich that, on the surface, looks like it's just packed with tuna and cheesy goodness, but it’s sneakily cut through with fresh heat and herbs. For extra spice, mix the mayonnaise with sriracha or your favorite hot sauce. I’ve also found that Chick-fil-A sauce goes really well with tuna. Some people prefer canned tuna in oil over water, but personally, I like both and just go with whatever’s available. The cheese can also go in many different directions — I prefer cheddar, but mozzarella, colby jack or swiss could all work, or even a combination of two or three of the cheeses. This recipe is inspired by Kitty Greenwald’s “World’s Best Tuna Melt Sandwich” recipe from The Wall Street Journal but altered to my liking.
1 piece honey wheat bread
1 jalapeno pepper, chopped
1 five-ounce can tuna
1 teaspoon fennel, dried
2 sprigs cilantro, chopped
1/2 small white onion, diced
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1/4 cup cheddar cheese, grated
Drain the tuna if it’s in water, chop the jalapenos and cilantro, dice the white onion and add all into a mixing bowl along with the mayonnaise and fennel. Toss the ingredients until well mixed. Scoop the mixture over one piece of honey wheat bread, then add the grated cheese on top. Put the open-faced sandwich into a toaster oven and broil until the cheese is melted on top. Take it out to see if the sandwich is hot. When it’s hot throughout, plate the sandwich and enjoy.
