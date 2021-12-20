Ooey gooey cookies and chocolate fondue crackling in a smoldering sterno don’t align with health and wellness. Stockings full of Sour Patch Kids and peanut butter caramel brittle don’t, either.
But healthy holiday eating doesn’t mean to substitute nuts for chocolate chips at every turn; it starts with savoring your holiday eating to call upon feel-good memories, like the pine-tree aroma that fills your living room as you rekindle with relatives, JMU dietetics professor Danielle Torisky said.
“Think of all five senses,” Torisky said, “and then use that extra sense which is … ‘What's my emotion like?’”
This can be done through incorporating spices in cookies like ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg, JMU dietetics professor Michelle Hesse said, or any flavor enhancer that helps you feel satisfied with fewer consumed cookies. Doing so, she said, helps stave off the urge to “go ham” on many more cookies and rather enjoy the experience each bite brings.
“When you go into it with mindfulness,” Torisky said, “portion control has a good opportunity of happening naturally.”
Hesse said she prefers gingersnaps to fulfill the spiced-cookie craving. Whether you eat too many cookies at once or not, she recommends incorporating pecans and raisins into traditional flour-sugar cookie bases over chocolate chips to keep your senses guessing.
Other cookie ingredient substitutions, like replacing sugar with applesauce, can work, but Hesse said to be aware of changing ratios when assembling the treats. Torisky said the moisture from applesauce requires other liquid in the wet mixtures to be adjusted.
Torisky said that not adjusting recipe ratios when changing ingredients can result in failed recipes. To prevent negatively altered flavor profiles and textures, Hesse said original holiday recipes, even if more unhealthy, are better from an enjoyment perspective — but “mindfulness, portion size and balance” are important criteria to consider when eating them.
“Instead of gobbling up those cookies, just [be] a little bit mindful in the moment of where you are, what you're doing, what that food tastes like, and really enjoy that food and have the real thing,” Hesse said. “It's OK [to eat those things].”
Sweet-tooth indulgences can also be equalized by eating nutritious food throughout the day, eating slowly and being cognizant of your hunger cues, Hesse said. For those who eat cookies on Christmas morning like Hesse, she said supplementing them with a berry salad can help manage cookie portions.
Additionally, cookie overconsumption can be avoided by adding “mileage” to your sensory experience, Torisky said. This can be done by washing the cookie down with milk or hot chocolate, for example — it has a psychological, emotional or spiritual effect depending on your connotation and relationship with the treat.
“Put it in your mouth, enjoy it, look around at the beloved people that you're with when you're enjoying it,” Torisky said. “You're getting more mileage out of celebration.”
Mileage can also be added to holiday goodies by saving some in the freezer for later, Torisky said. This not only aids portion control but allows for holiday joy to resurface in the spring on a whim, she said.
If you do indulge in Christmas cookies, however, Torisky said to frame it right: It’s “holiday joy,” and being good to yourself isn’t always part of holiday joy.
“Eating 12 cookies in an acute episode isn't really going to do anything to your body long term,” Hesse said. “Don't beat yourself up about that.”
But, in some cases, adverse effects can arise from too many cookies too quickly. Heartburn and indigestion can occur if they’re eaten right before sleep, and too much sugar at once can give some people headaches, dizziness and upset stomachs, Hesse said.
Moreover, in anticipation for a big holiday meal, Torisky said blood sugar levels can dip if the person doesn’t eat anything beforehand — doing so is “a recipe for a stomach ache” later in the evening, she said. And since no one’s likely forcing you to engage in gluttonous eating during the holidays, Torisky said to “stuff the turkey rather than yourself.”
Dietary restrictions prevent some from ever having to worry about dessert-caused, late-night heartburn. But they still might have to deal with a potentially underrated interaction that could cause a holiday rift: expressing their conditions — veganism, lactose intolerance, gluten intolerance, etc. — to grandparents eager to share treats that are “baked with love,” Torisky said.
Honoring this, Torisky said, can be done by taking a plate to-go; sharing it with a friend or another relative still acknowledges appreciation for the gesture, she said.
Those with dietary restrictions can still enjoy holiday eats — Hesse said gluten-free baking flour blends exist that translate cup-for-cup with regular flour amounts. Rice flour can be used instead of wheat flour for gluten-intolerant individuals, Torisky said, but there’s a grainier texture and therefore a different sensory experience occurs. Reputable sites for tested and standardized holiday recipes include NYT Cooking, King Arthur Baking and Pillsbury, Hesse said.
Remembering that the holidays are about savoring the communal atmosphere the season brings, Hesse said, is important to avoid cookie-consumption overkill.
“We tend to look at the holidays as gorging ourselves,” Hesse said. “We have to get out of that mindset a little bit and really focus on what are the [purposes] of these foods during this holiday? It's really about bringing family together, bringing friends together.”
Contact Grant Johnson at breezecopy@gmail.com. For more health & wellness content, stay tuned for the “A Wealth of Health'' column every other Thursday, and follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.