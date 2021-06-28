The cliche “Live life to its fullest” often comes at the cost of sleep, as the term correlates with going to parties, vacations or adventures for many people. What if I told you, in order to live a fuller life, you need to sleep more and be awake less?
Sleeping unlocks increased productivity and alertness, which can allow for living fuller in our time spent awake. Sleep and the wind-down period before it serve as a “mini-vacation every 24 hours,” sleep expert Shane Creado said in an interview with brain guru Jim Kwik. But those vacations don’t have to be in a hotel room — it can be in the comfort of your own bed.
Optimal sleep’s “big 3”: quantity, quality and timing
Often when a doctor asks about sleep, Creado, a board-certified psychiatrist, said, they’ll only ask the patient how many hours of sleep they’re getting — but just as important is the quality and timing of the sleep.
JMU psychology professor Jeff Dyche said people should aim for seven to nine hours of sleep per night. However, he said college students should be on the higher end of that spectrum and get between nine and nine-and-a-half hours of sleep. Once you get into your mid-20s, Dyche said, recommended sleep times each night drop to seven to eight hours and stay that way for most of life.
Even just an extra half hour of sleep can increase precision and accuracy. Stanford University conducted a sleep-extension study where it gave its athletes an extra 30 minutes of sleep, and the results were profound: Basketball players’ shooting percentages increased by over 9%, and tennis players’ serving accuracy improved by 4.2%, among other sports tested.
When you don’t get enough sleep, Dyche said, you start to accumulate a sleep debt. He gave an example: If you get one hour less of sleep than you need for one week, you’ll have seven hours of sleep to catch up on, or else behavioral cues like mood and cognitive performance decrease.
“[Sleep debt] can sneak up on you,” Dyche said. “The problem is, if you’re partially sleep-deprived over a long period of time, you don’t know that you’re operating at a lower than optimal level.”
Proper timing of sleep can help reduce sleep debt, Creado said. Many people follow a sleep cycle where from Monday through Friday, they wake up earlier for work or school, but on the weekends, they sleep in. Creado said we shouldn’t do this — rather, we should pick one time to wake up every day and stick to it to prevent what he calls “social jet lag.”
This lag effect, Creado said, simulates switching time zones every weekend and has detrimental health effects. He said those with chronic sleep problems — who receive either a less-than-adequate amount of sleep, poor-quality sleep or inconsistently timed sleep — have brains that are similar to chronic alcohol drinkers.
The areas of the brain involved with sleep are the temporal, parietal and frontal lobes of the brain. Among other brain defects of suboptimal sleepers, Creado said suffering brain functions of these lobes include processing speeds, retention, multitasking and organizing abilities, and that you’ll become easily overwhelmed and frustrated and give up on tasks quicker.
Losing just one night of sleep can be severely detrimental to the brain’s ability to process information. In a study conducted by Matthew Walker at the University of California at Berkeley, he found that one night of sleep deprivation can drop the effectiveness of the temporal lobe’s learning centers by 40%.
The quality of sleep is largely determined by whether you go through all of the sleep cycles during the night, Creado said. These cycles alternate between REM sleep — or dream states — and deep sleep states. Depending on the person, Creado said each cycle takes about 90 minutes. If you’re getting seven-and-a-half hours of sleep each night, then you’ll go through roughly five full sleep cycles.
JMU psychology and neuroscience professor Melanie Shoup-Knox said high quality sleep is important for brain health because it consolidates memories and is important for efficient memory retrieval. She said if you don’t go through all the stages of sleep the night before a test, you won’t remember what you learned.
“One theory of REM dreaming is that you’re kind of rehearsing what you’ve experienced during the day,” Shoup-Knox said. “You’re not falsifying information or changing it or anything like that. Your neurons are firing in the same pattern that when you learned something, so that makes that retrieval process easier for you because it’s almost like you practiced it in your sleep.”
Harnessing the power of power naps
If you fall behind on your sleep schedule like any hard-working college student can, a nap is an excellent tool to make that time up. Creado said that through “strategic napping” — being in sync with our total sleep needs and rhythms — sleep debt can be chopped down while keeping the same wake-up time.
He said if you lose two hours of sleep on a Saturday night hanging out with friends, it can be made up for with a two-hour nap Sunday in the early afternoon. That way, he said, “you’re making up your total sleep time without pushing yourself into jet lag mode.”
However, when you’re not making up sleep debt, Dyche said it’s best to keep your naps between 10 and 30 minutes so you don’t feel groggy afterward or enter deep sleep stages that parallel nighttime — that’s harder to wake up from. These afternoon “power naps” have advantageous effects, Dyche and Creado said.
A 2008 study conducted by the National Sleep Foundation found that 34% of U.S. companies encourage naps during employees’ break time. This is because they increase morale and productivity, which in turn is more likely to increase the bottom line. The Army even recommends its soldiers take naps ahead of missions and to do so whenever possible during the volatility of operations to “sustain cognitive performance and alertness.”
Naps, Creado said, are a beneficial recharging tool that allows for increased alertness and ability to retain information at a quicker pace. A study conducted by NASA found a 26-minute nap boosted alertness by 54% and job-performance by 34% among its pilots.
Caffeine and the fine line between its benefits and inhibitions
Increased alertness is also associated with caffeine, and one can even take “caffeine naps” to get rejuvenated to avoid a midday slump, Creado said. Having a small dosage of caffeine before a nap, he said, will help recharge your brain whether you fall asleep or are in a deep rest. But it’s important to only utilize a caffeine nap during the early afternoon because the stimulant lingers in the digestive system.
Caffeine has a half-life of three to five hours, but Dyche said it can take six hours for the substance to be eliminated from the body. That being said, he said he “always winces” when he sees people at restaurants in the evening order coffee for dessert and it’s not decaffeinated. Caffeine can also be found in dark chocolate, he said.
“A lot of desserts that people would eat late in the day … could impact your ability to go to sleep,” Dyche said. “Caffeine is kind of a hidden enemy. It sneaks up on people and it’s in places that people don’t expect.”
Caffeine — whether it’s consumed in coffee, dark chocolate or in a 5-Hour Energy — is able to keep people awake because it blocks the neurotransmitter Adenosine, which Dyche said is a sleep promoter. Albeit not a major neurochemical in your brain, he said, Adenosine builds throughout the day as a function of cellular metabolism.
Circadian rhythms: the primal roots of humans
Caffeine isn’t the only external factor that affects sleep. There’s one signal for sleeping and waking we can’t escape — the Sun. It’s the cue that guides not only humans, but all diurnal, nocturnal and crepuscular creatures alike.
Dyche — who teaches a senior seminar called Sleep & Circadian Rhythms — said evolutionarily, it was advantageous for humans to develop cycles consistent with the rotation of the Earth. He said that if we place any earthbound species in a dark cave deprived of the rising and setting of the Sun or knowing what time it is, the “internal clock” wouldn’t quite be 24 hours.
As humans that now inhabit a faster-paced earth than our ancestors, Dyche said it’s more important than ever to follow a proper circadian rhythm. Having good chrono hygiene — consistently going to sleep and waking up at the same time — can prevent having the drawbacks of not following our circadian rhythm, he said. These can be lower cognitive performance, poor moods and increased sluggishness.
“Circadian rhythms and sleep kind of link — they go hand in hand, they work together,” Dyche said. “If you screw up one of them, you’re going to screw up the other.”
College students, Dyche said, have a notoriously bad reputation as test subjects among circadian rhythm researchers because many don’t follow consistent circadian rhythms. College students frequently experience social jet lag and will go to sleep at 11 p.m. one night and 3 a.m. the next, Dyche and Creado said, depending on if they have an exam the following morning or stayed up late studying or going to a party.
The advent of artificial light has been the “big equalizer” when it comes to universality of human bedtimes, Dyche said. For years prior to the invention, bedtimes were strictly dependent on where you were located in correspondence to where the sun set. For example, in the winter, someone in modern-day Maine would go to bed sooner than in modern-day Florida because the sun set sooner.
“Midnight means ‘the middle of the night,’” Dyche said. “But [for] what person today is midnight the middle of the night? Maybe for [a] grandmother, but most college students … haven’t even gone to bed yet.”
Blue light — an artificial light emitted from electronic devices like phones — can alter our natural circadian rhythms. The light suppresses melatonin — a neurohormone that the brain builds and increases at night, triggering you to go to sleep. When our retinas perceive blue light, Dyche said, it “confuses the hell” out of our brains.
“The blue light ... as far as your brain is concerned, that’s the sun,” Dyche said. “It might be [1 a.m.], but your brain is like, ‘Well, the sun is up, so let’s stop producing melatonin,’ and this is going to negatively impact sleep.”
To combat this, Dyche said he recommends putting red lights or filters in our bedside lamps because our eyes aren’t as sensitive to it. There are also blue-light filtering glasses and settings on our electronic devices that reduce blue light during evening hours. Creado said we should avoid any bright light 60-90 minutes before bed so our natural melatonin levels can rise, and we can even dim the lights to make our evenings “romantic” before going on the mini-vacation that is sleep.
If “living life” means remembering the good times to you, then make sure to consolidate those memories made each day by getting a sufficient and sound sleep each night.
“If you don’t sleep and consolidate that memory,” Shoup-Knox said, “then boom, it’s gone — you’re never going to get that back.”
***
Stay tuned for part two of the sleep report, coming July 5. The next edition will cover practical ways to take your sleep to the next level, like wind-down techniques, cooling the brain, sleep-enhancing supplements and foods that promote sleep.
