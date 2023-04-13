As students find themselves busy with classes, extracurriculars and work, it becomes difficult to maintain a healthy diet. Reaching for a bag of chips saves more time than trying to cook a meal between classes, but it may result in poor health outcomes. Meal-prepping is a great way to have meals on the go for multiple days.
Meal-prepping is, essentially, planning out your meals for the next day and so forth. It also allows you to store meals in the freezer or fridge if you have extra. While meal-prepping does take some time, marking a day on your calendar to prepare your meals alleviates the stress of trying to prepare one with a busy schedule. Meal-prepping can also be budget-friendly, rather than buying snacks every day or eating out. Having a meal that’s been prepared ahead of time can also reduce the amount of money you spend. Rather than going to the grocery store multiple times a week, meal-prepping allows you to buy most of your food in one day, and then you’re able to cook it all that same day.
Prepping your produce is key for meal-prepping. Vegetables aren’t only important for overall health but also easy to prepare and store. Fed & Fit, a nutritional and wellness website, goes over the easy steps to prepping veggies. Start off by washing your vegetables with cold water to limit the risk of unwanted germs. Once you let your vegetables completely dry, you can chop them depending on what you’re prepping-- ingredients for soups may require diced vegetables rather than leaving them whole. After you’ve prepped your vegetables you can store them away in a container, jar or bag.
Meats and fish can also be stored before or after being cooked. Depending on the “best used by” date on the package, some raw poultry can be left in the freezer for over six months. Meal-prepping meats doesn’t have to be difficult; for example, cooking chicken for the week and using it in numerous meals can help to beat repetitiveness as it gives you more options.
Having staple foods around your apartment or house is equally as important. Foods such as rice, bread, cereal or whatever you may find necessary are useful to have on hand if you ever find yourself in a time crunch. Staple foods are what you would normally find yourself eating, so switching to healthy alternatives and substituting candy for fruit can aid in your long-term health. According to the National Geographic Study, food staples supply a lot of nutritional value and energy to support your daily functions.
Meals that are ready for you on your busy days can be helpful to get your nutrition in and save time. Taking one day to grocery shop and prepare allows for a week's worth of meals, and even promotes healthier choices.