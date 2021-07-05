Last week, we covered the importance of sleep, both at night and through naps. How do we take these techniques and make them work optimally in our favor?
By properly winding down before bed, cooling our brain, being conscious of our food and blocking out external stimuli.
An important distinction that needs to be made regarding optimal sleep is evaluating when you’re “tired” versus “sleepy.” These two separate but similar states are the deciding factors of when it’s time to fall asleep, sleep expert Shane Creado said in an interview with Jim Kwik.
Being tired, Creado said, is the feeling you get when you’ve just finished intense physical activity or maybe a long exam — your adrenaline and endorphins are surging, so you’re not going to be able to go to sleep. Sleepiness, which is what you should feel after a pre-sleep wind-down routine, indicates when you should hop into bed as your body calms down and melatonin levels peak.
Nighttime wind-down and morning ramp-up techniques
Having a 30- to 90-minute wind-down period before getting into bed, Creado said, is crucial because the “brain isn’t a lightbulb” — it can’t switch on and off at a moment’s notice before sleep. Therefore, it’s imperative to develop a consistent routine each night to let your body know it’s time to hit the hay.
JMU psychology professor Jeff Dyche has spent time researching how far back in size, or biogenetically, you can go and still find animals that sleep. He said that while each person should experiment and do what works best for them, there are a few staples that should be included in everyone’s wind-down routine. The basics include having quiet time that doesn’t involve electronics, as well as avoiding bright light, loud noises and eating heavy or rich foods close to bedtime. Many of Dyche’s students, he said, utilize red light filters in their lamps if they need to stay up late to study quietly and don’t have time for a full wind-down period — the eyes aren’t as sensitive to red as they are to others on the spectrum.
It’s also important to bring the same amount of self-care to your morning wake-up routine as you do to winding down at night, Creado said. Many college students, including my former self, check our phones first thing in the morning. Creado said this is a big no-no because of what it does to our stress hormones.
“If you start activating your brain as soon as you wake up, you’re forcing your body to release more cortisol — the stress hormone — which [already] peaks early in the morning,” Creado said. “You’re potentiating it every time you wake up. Now, you have higher cortisol levels, which may circulate earlier and earlier … causing you to wake up too early in the morning or in the middle of the night.”
Creado said we should ease into the day by not checking our phone for the first 60 to 90 minutes after waking up, if possible. Instead, he said we should follow morning routines that include mundane, low-stress habits like brushing our teeth, eating, showering, meditating and driving to work or walking to class without doing anything that’d increase cortisol levels, like listening to broadcasts about a controversial news topic or checking email.
As inhabitants of a pressure-filled world, we stress enough as is. That’s why properly bookending the periods before and after our escape from it is so crucial, JMU psychology and neuroscience professor Melanie Shoup-Knox said.
“Sleep might be the only time — other than during a dream — that you really allow yourself to not feel that stress or [worry] about what you’re doing the next day,” Shoup-Knox said. “It’s important to get that rest, physically and mentally.”
Exactly how much sleep do you need?
Wind-down and ramp-up routines are helpful, but if you’re not getting the right amount of sleep to complement it, it’s useless. Creado laid out a plan to pinpoint how much sleep each individual needs for optimal performance.
Creado said to set a specific wake-up time, go to bed when you start to feel sleepy and then estimate how much sleep you got. As simple as it sounds, that’s all there is to it: Lock in your wake-up time and count backward from when you begin to feel sleepy to secure a permanent, rhythmic sleep-wake cycle.
The goal is to wake up from sleep feeling “refreshed” in the morning, Creado said. Each sleep plan needs to be individualized because we all have different sleep cycle speeds, which can be gauged from a power nap. Someone with a short sleep cycle will feel more recharged after a 10-minute nap than someone with a slower cycle, who may need closer to 30 minutes. A fast napper might only need six hours of sleep each night, while someone who needs longer naps to recalibrate might need closer to nine hours. College students are recommended to get between nine and nine-and-a-half hours of sleep each night.
Knowing how fast your sleep cycle is, Creado said, will help you more accurately determine how much sleep you need. This is because variables like energy expended during the day might make you more tired than normal, and therefore, your feeling of sleepiness at night could be skewed.
Cooling the brain: one of sleep’s most important functions
It’s not uncommon for college students to stay up all night studying or partying, but when we do, we don’t enter any sleep cycles. Doing so ruins one of sleep’s most important functions: “cooling the brain,” Shoup-Knox said.
Similar to a giraffe’s neck or an elephant's trunk, a human’s brain is a disproportionately large organ compared to the rest of its body. Therefore, the brain must be cooled through bodily mechanisms and functions like yawning, saliva production, watering in the eyes and most importantly, sleep, Shoup-Knox said.
“If we don’t give our brains that shutdown time [during sleep], it just continues to accumulate heat,” Shoup-Knox said. “Eventually, you’ll notice your yawns get more and more effective, and by effective, I mean they start producing things like eye watering … as you force yourself to stay awake.”
Brain heat can also accumulate when our neurons are firing, which happens frequently in class as we learn new material. For this reason, Shoup-Knox — who learned how to measure brain temperature during a yawn after spending three years researching at Johns Hopkins University — said she isn’t offended when her students yawn during class.
“It means I’m making them think hard,” she said.
In the short-term, Shoup-Knox said sleep is the best way to optimize brain performance because of the importance of working with a cool brain. However, if we find ourselves in the precarious predicament of having to pull an all-nighter, Shoup-Knox recommends a trick she used in her school days — putting an ice pack on your forehead. While it’s not ideal, Shoup-Knox said an ice pack can work in a pinch because it simulates the coolness of sleep to keep you awake and to keep your brain working efficiently.
Foods that promote sleep — maybe
What our bodies consume is also a determining factor in the quality of sleep we get. While we can’t eat a bowl of a sleep-promoting food and expect to magically fall asleep, Dyche said, certain foods are potentially advantageous because of their sleep-inducing ingredients that exist in trace amounts.
Magnesium is a substance that aids sleep, Creado said. This is because it promotes deep sleep, in which we flush out toxins that build up during the day through the glymphatic system — a drainage system that was discovered in 2013.
Two foods that are “ostensibly” considered sleep promoters, Dyche said, are oats and bing cherries because they both contain melatonin. On the flip side, Dyche said one commonly thought of sleep-inducing amino acid that’s “pretty much a myth,” is tryptophan. He said the amount of turkey — a protein containing high levels of tryptophan — that would need to be consumed to promote sleep would “practically kill you.”
Carbohydrates are macronutrients that are both a blessing and a curse when it comes to sleep promotion, Creado said. On one hand, carbs increase insulin production and inflammation, which can make it hard to sleep. But on the other hand, Creado said eating a slow carb like pasta or sweet potato fries can help you destress on the eve of a big exam or competition.
“[The sugar from the carbs] will release throughout the night,” Creado said. “People may have high cortisol levels in the middle of the night [if they’re stressed] and they wake up too early … The carb-rich food, if you’re not taking it every day, relaxes their frontal lobes, helps [you] fall asleep a little easier.”
While food “doesn’t have a very spectacular relationship” with sleep, Dyche said, it’s vital to not eat any food, sleep-promoting or not, at least three hours before we go to sleep, Creado said. This is because blood flow gets diverted to the gut — which also produces most of our neurotransmitters, including 95% of our serotonin — and the secretion of these chemical agents will make your brain busy, making it hard to fall asleep, Creado said.
Dyche also said you shouldn’t have a large meal before you go to bed because the digestive system has a circadian rhythm that’s more active during the day.
“The digestive system prefers to not have a super full stomach filled with pizza and pepperoni before it goes to sleep,” Dyche said.
Still can’t sleep?
After all that, if you’re still having trouble falling asleep, there’s still hope. A few under-the-radar, nook-and-cranny sleep enhancers might be able to do the trick.
For lighter sleepers, a weighted blanket might help you get a deeper sleep, Creado said. It should be 10% of your body weight and hypoallergenic, he said, because allergies and sensitivities increase inflammation, which reduces sleep optimization.
Cooling weighted blankets are another alternative, Creado said, for those who get hot at night. These blankets, combined with a 65-degree Fahrenheit room — the optimal temperature for sleep — might help some feel more comfortable in bed.
Another helpful investment is a weighted eye-mask, Creado said. This helps keep out external stimuli, which he said helps the brain learn it’s time to sleep and, similar to weighted blankets, is a form of deep pressure stimulation. Blackout blinds are another tool that can be used to mitigate distractions, Creado said. Along with blocking out light, they help with soundproofing. However, he doesn't generally recommend white noise machines because he said their effectiveness varies from person to person. Ear plugs, on the other hand, can be an alternative noise neutralizer if you have a loud partner, Creado said.
Though it doesn’t enhance sleep per se, Creado said to make sure your bedroom — and bed specifically — is associated strictly with sleep. This is because our environment gets anchored to our activities in that specific setting, Kwik said, so if we’re using the bedroom for work, online school or entertainment, it might make it harder to sleep when it’s time for bed.
For those living in dorms, study lounges are an alternative location to work. But if you’re stuck in your dorm, try to do work or attend online class sitting in a chair at your desk rather than under your bed’s covers.
“Your bedroom is your cave,” Creado said. “It’s not an extension of your living room.”
Sleep supplements can be a last resort to help with sleep, but Creado said to emphasize “dosage, timing and regularity,” just like you would with any other medication.
Above all, Creado said we should have fun with sleep and enjoy the wind-down time leading up to it. The harder we try, the more likely we are to fail, he said, as “trying” wakes the brain up.
In a recent study published from the University of Otago in New Zealand, quality sleep came out as the most important factor predicting good mental health versus sleep quantity, nutrition and exercise. We know it’s important, but we still don’t know for certain why we sleep, Dyche said.
Giraffes are subject to being preyed upon in sleep, and for that reason, Dyche said, they’re one of a few animals that’d be at an advantage if they got rid of sleeping. Dolphins, who have to hold their breath when they sleep, are another animal that would benefit from dropping the need to sleep, he said. But no animal has evolved the ability not to require any sleep at all.
“We’ve been studying sleep science for 70 years,” Dyche said. “It’s a big picture question that stumps us … We don’t know the function [of sleep].”
