Weather Alert

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM POTENTIAL THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING... A line of strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts is expected to sweep east across our region this afternoon into this evening. The risk for severe thunderstorms increases from Marginal Risk over central Virginia, to Slight Risk generally north of I-66 and US-50, to Enhanced Risk along and near the Mason-Dixon Line. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat, although large hail and an isolated tornado are also possible. The initial line of storms should enter western Maryland and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia between 1 and 4 PM. It is then expected to move east across the Shenandoah Valley and west central Maryland between 3 and 5 PM. The line should reach the Baltimore and Washington metro areas and southern MD between 5 and 8 PM. All times are current best estimates, and people should be ready to seek shelter when storms threaten or warnings are issued.