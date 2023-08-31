As students return to campus, there are feelings of excitement and joy, but also stress. Whether you’re a returning student or a first-year, feeling anxious about classes or homesickness is normal, but there are ways to combat it, JMU psychology professor Ben Blankenship said.
When returning to JMU, it may take a couple of weeks to adapt back to school, social life and living more independently. Creating a routine as quickly as possible can help students feel more accustomed to school, Blankenship said. A routine is unique to each student, and Blankenship proposed having a consistent time to wake up and go to sleep is beneficial for students when getting back to school because it allows for more energy during the day.
Along with a steady sleep schedule, Blankenship suggested that working out regularly at the same time can also help with routine. He calls a routine a “skeleton.”
“Have a skeleton, the pillars of your schedule, [implement] the important self-help and wellness: eating, sleeping, exercise and spending time with friends,” Blankenship said.
Blankenship said these aspects of a “skeleton” come first and then are filled in with school responsibilities because, without wellness, it can be hard to give your best effort in class.
As the semester comes into full swing, Blankenship said it’s important to set goals and intentions for the semester, and to “remind yourself what you want to get out of your time,” he said.
Blankenship also said to keep a gratitude journal nearby as classes become more challenging and the stress builds, since this can help with seeing the good when the draining days come. Writing down a couple of things you’re grateful for can help set a different perspective and see the things that are going well.
While homesickness and loneliness can be common feelings among students — especially this time of year — Blankenship said embracing those feelings can not only help students but also their peers around them. It’s also important to know those feelings pass, Blankenship said: While it may seem stressful in the moment it “will get better.”
It’s also important to call home when you’re feeling homesick, Blankenship said; whether a parent or friend, reaching out to loved ones may help students through this time. If these feelings are recurring, students can also seek assistance at the Counseling Center, which has specific resources if you need to decompress, such as the Oasis, a stress management safe space.
As freshmen make their way onto campus, it’s important they feel comfortable asking questions. Blankenship said seeking advice on how to approach a test or a challenging workload is a good way to not only create good habits but also normalize asking for help. It’s also important for students to make time for socialization, he said, whether that’s in clubs, Greek life or simply making friends down the hall. Blankenship said he notices students who dive completely into work and later struggle to make personal connections.
While college is a great place to experience new opportunities, make friends and gain independence, it can be nerve-racking for some students. Taking time to ask questions, implement self-care and make personal connections can minimize the nerves students may feel when they return back to campus.
As Blankenship said, these feelings do pass, so giving yourself time to understand them and find ways to minimize them can set you up for a successful semester — in and out of the classroom.