Being stuck in a downward spiral while trying to balance academics with work and a social life is something that many students experience. Transitioning into college or even a new school year comes with its pros and cons. Many of us strive to have the college experience that we see portrayed in the media, such as on Instagram and other outlets, where users can showcase their life to the public, but it's rare to discuss the negative impacts college has on its students.
As students, we often hold ourselves to certain standards to achieve good grades, make friends and feel a sense of belonging — whether it’s in Greek life, student clubs and organizations or other communities — but sometimes that comes with an overwhelming price. While setting standards allows freedom to maintain an effective work ethic and set high expectations to relationships, many may find themselves being unrealistic in trying to make perfect grades or having a large friend group. When these expectations aren’t met, it can lead us to question our ability regarding what we can accomplish.
There’s often the expectation that in college, you’ll find people you consider lifelong friends, maintain stable grades and embrace the “traditional” college experience — at least that’s what’s portrayed in the movies. What these movies don’t show is this experience doesn’t come easily to everyone. Shelby Levine, a recent student in the department of psychology at Carleton University, studied mental health. Levine and other researchers have pursued the topic of spiraling in the transition to college. They concluded the triggers of these negative spirals come from perfectionism. Perfectionism in this sense refers to the expectations we hold ourselves to — in other words, self-critical perfectionism, which can be defined as “unrealistic goal striving and a number of cognitive distortions.”, according to Levine. When setting goals and striving to become the best version of yourself, you aspire to demonstrate a perfect lifestyle. However, perfectionism in excess can cause us to spiral.
These downward spirals aren’t permanent, but they impact our daily lives. While spiraling is common within college communities, learning to get through them rather than getting over them can help those who experience them often. Becoming self-critical over negative emotions will only cause more harm. On the other hand, beginning to accept the way you feel dials down that aspect of stress.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) advocates strongly for the practice of good mental habits. For example, adjusting your point of view can improve your life experience. NAMI suggests writing down something positive you experienced at least once a week, no matter how small it may be. If you’re comfortable, reaching out for help is another way to gain support when undergoing spirals. Family, friends and coworkers can express support and advice and help distract from the struggles you’re experiencing.
One activity to stay away from is ruminating on your thoughts. The brain can’t always process internal threats calmly. The limbic system is the part of the brain that identifies threats and ultimately determines our reactions to situations explained by Andrea Caminos, a clinical psychologist. In simpler words, it’s a fight or flight system. The brain wants to protect you from these threats, so when you’re overwhelmed with negative thoughts, it’s important to focus on the reality of the situation.
Cominos suggested giving yourself five minutes to string together your thoughts and write them down, going more in-depth with each minute. In the first minute, write down everything in your head. The second minute is recognizing these thoughts and understanding the truth behind them. The last three minutes should be spent engaging in these thoughts, recognizing them for what they actually are and moving on to self-reflection.
Entering new points in your life is a challenge in itself, but knowing how to be self-aware of your thoughts to avoid spiraling is a tool that can decrease feelings of depression and anxiety. The time you take for yourself to accept these feelings for what they are and strategically get through them makes all the difference. Allowing negative or intrusive thoughts to dictate who we truly are is a damaging habit.
In life, we have many choices. Be realistic with your goals and give yourself grace when life, people or events aren't meeting your expectations. Spiraling leaves us stuck in our thoughts and can paralyze us — the best we can do is use various tools and strategies to become more grounded in reality, avoid the natural fight-or-flight response and encourage ourselves to pursue positive habits.
