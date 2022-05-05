The school year is coming to an end and summer’s right around the corner, but so are finals. It’s hard to enjoy the last couple of weeks of school if you find yourself anxiously studying and preparing for exams. Exam stress is real, and something countless students across the nation experience but rarely find solutions to. According to a study referenced by Sadie Blood in The Daily Universe, 64% of observed college students feel stress and anxiety about exams. To perform your best on an exam, it’s important to stay calm — something easier said than done.
Before your next exam, it’s helpful to understand why you may be feeling stressed. There are many factors that contribute to feeling anxious during exam time, whether it’s pressure from family members, retaining large amounts of information or not understanding what you’re studying. The act itself isn’t difficult, but getting started can be dreadful. That’s why setting up a time to study, whether it’s 30 minutes or a full hour, and sticking to that plan can make all the difference.
Many students practice memorization when studying and become frustrated when they don’t perform well. Winston Sieck for Global Cognition compiled a list of ways to improve motivation for studying based on findings from former JMU researcher Rory Lazowski. Learning how to master the concept will not only help you with understanding the topic as a whole but could reflect in a higher score, Sieck writes. Studying could minimize your stress for exams as you’ll feel more prepared, especially knowing the overall concept.
Leading up to exam day, it’s important to come up with a plan to keep you motivated, like a reward system. It can be overwhelming to cram a semester's worth of information in your brain in an hour, but breaking your studying down into 20-minute intervals and taking breaks in between for a quick snack, a walk around campus or a moment to scroll through social media can help.
Preparing for an exam isn’t just studying the material. It’s important to time yourself for each question so you can finish promptly and still have time to look over your exam. It’s easy to become trapped in the assumption that you’re going to forget everything you’ve learned, but being confident in yourself and your studying can lower the anxiety that you may place on yourself.
When approaching an exam, managing your thoughts is crucial. On the day of your exam, take time to review the topics you may struggle most on, but don’t become discouraged. If you’re feeling anxious before your exam, there are breathing strategies that can help you relax. Breathing in for five seconds, holding it for four seconds, breathing out for five seconds and repeating these steps for a few minutes can help you feel a sense of relaxation.
Surrounding yourself with people who also believe in you will encourage confidence, as words of affirmation or reassurance from family members, friends or professors can alter negative thoughts. Psychologist Lauren Alexander discovered words of affirmation are more powerful than one may think. According to an article from Cleveland Clinic, affirmations are “a way of helping overcome negative thoughts that can sometimes take over and make you doubt yourself.” So, reassuring yourself that you know the information will allow your brain to function positively.
When you finally start your exam, take the time to read each question carefully and find the keywords. If your anxiety starts to rise, it’s beneficial to find familiar phrases or words that connect you to what you studied. During your exam time, going blank may seem like the end of the world. However, Deakin University recommended a few strategies to combat this feeling, like testing the validity of your thoughts. When you come to a question you may be unsure of and your brain freezes for a moment, read the question and try your best to summarize the overall concept in your own words, and you may find yourself understanding the question more than you originally allowed yourself to believe.
Exam time doesn’t have to be dreaded. Learning study habits and relaxation strategies can diminish exam stress. Staying present and prepared is a factor in receiving good grades, but keep in mind that one bad grade doesn’t determine who you are. Being mindful of your thoughts and continuing to have a positive outlook on your student career can make all the difference, whether it’s for exams, studying or presentations.
Contact Hannah Lifrieri at lifriehr@dukes.jmu.edu. For more health & wellness content, stay tuned for future editions of the “A Wealth of Health'' column, and follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.