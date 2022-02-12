Harrisonburg, VA (22807)

Today

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch.