Getting sick in college, whether it’s an average cold, stomach virus or the flu, tends to put students’ lives on hold. Students are left to debate whether they should go to class, reach out to the health center or ignore their symptoms. Between freshmen living in close quarters, constant social events and classrooms where the seating arrangements are a little too close for comfort, getting sick is inevitable.
Luckily for JMU students, medical care is available at the University Health Center (UHC). Before making an appointment at UHC or calling a medical provider, it’s important to check the self-care list on its website, which breaks down everything from symptoms of anxiety all the way to seasonal allergies and everything in between.
The self-care category of UHC’s website may save you a trip to the clinic as it provides a list of measures and at-home remedies you can do yourself. If symptoms persist or get worse, UHC also explains when students should see a medical provider, especially if the at-home techniques aren’t relieving symptoms.
Many students may be feeling symptoms of the common cold as weather patterns change. One of UHC’s most common remedies was to get rest.
According to Healthline, the body fights infections during sleep. Cytokines, a kind of protein, are embedded in the immune system to target infection. These proteins are only produced during sleep, so allowing yourself to rest can return you to your daily activities more quickly. Not doing so when fighting off infections reduces the maximum energy you need.
While you may be absent from class, sports or social events, attempting to push through an illness risks prolonged and more severe sickness and prevents you from returning back to your healthiest self.
No matter what point you’re at in your life, it’s common to get sick, but even more so in college. For freshmen, being introduced to a new environment with new germs can cause illness.
In a U.S. News article, Craig Roberts, University Health Services physician assistant at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said he advises people to never share drinks or meals, as it can lead to more severe illnesses like mono. While germ exposure is a daily occurrence, it’s important to not voluntarily contract them. Germs also spread via surfaces, so carrying a small bottle of hand sanitizer around with you, especially when restrooms aren’t available, helps kill germs before they spread.
No one has time to be sick in college, but it happens. Learning how to take care of yourself when you do get sick can help you get back to class and other activities more quickly. Learning how to avoid illnesses by following basic sanitary practices and getting rest can help limit illnesses throughout the year. Using UHC and its resources is important as well, as they can guide you through your next sickness with medical attention or self-care remedies.
