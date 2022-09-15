College burnout is more than just dreading your next assignment. Burnout is common in any career, whether it’s work, academics or even sports. Burnout isn’t singled out to only happen once either; it can be a recurring and lengthy experience, especially in the college realm.
Bernadette Melnyk, the chief wellness officer at Ohio State University, conducted a survey in 2020 asking college students about their experiences with burnout, which concluded 40% were left feeling burnt out. The same survey was given again in April 2021 and the percentage of students feeling college burnout jumped to 71%.
Preventing the symptoms of college burnout is crucial for students. Feeling fatigued, stressed or anxious makes it harder to succeed and feel motivated, and feeling all those symptoms at once may leave students feeling hopeless.
Burnout can begin when you start prioritizing other aspects of your life — a job, work, sports, etc. — over your mental and physical health, according to Mayo Clinic. Having a heavy workload and other commitments can become overwhelming, especially if you aren’t taking the time to create a routine for your sleeping or eating schedule and self-care necessities. Becoming mindful of how much time we spend on our jobs or school can combat burnout as we become more inclined to add in breaks or days off from a busy schedule.
Another cause of burnout is setting unrealistic goals. In college there’s a lot we want to accomplish. Whether it’s academically or socially, being realistic about what we can achieve can save us from burnout.
JMU psychology professor Kimberly DuVall said one way to combat burnout in academics is through your study habits, and starting with one task and incorporating short breaks is a productive way of avoiding burnout.
When being given a difficult assignment, it may seem overwhelming at first, but there are ways to break it down. DuVall recommends using the Pomodoro Method. DuVall said she’s been successful following the Pomodoro Method; she also suggests it to her students as a strategy for tackling hard assignments.
This method is broken down into six steps: First, start with the assignment or task you want to approach first and write it down. Second, set a timer for your task — this should be set for around 25 minutes. Third, once the timer goes off, set your work aside. The fourth step includes taking a short five-minute break after you’ve completed your 25 minutes of work. Once your five-minute timer has gone off for your break, continue working for another 25 minutes. Lastly, you want to repeat these steps a few times, and as the number of times you work increases, you will increase the time of your breaks.
The Pomodoro Method is useful because it encourages the act of simply starting your task. Taking on a big challenge can cause a lot of stress, and not approaching it the right way can lead to burnout. This technique allows us to dedicate a short amount of time to a task while rewarding ourselves with breaks and retaining information. DuVall also advises her students to reach out to professors when feeling symptoms of burnout so they can direct them to resources and be an active support system.
Other ways to combat academic burnout are tasks like switching up your routine. DuVall explained that something as simple as changing locations for studying or taking a different route to class can battle burnout as you aren’t repeating the same thing each day.
If your burnout is being triggered by external factors outside of school, being able to connect with nature is another way to relieve built-up stress. This activity is very simple as it only involves yourself and nature. Absorbing the forest atmosphere is something DuVall suggested.
“Research shows that even a simple walk among the trees can lift your mood,” DuVall said. “JMU is a beautiful campus with so many places to walk and enjoy the changing season.”
Exposure to nature can have natural healing effects. If you don’t have time to take a walk outside, filling your room with a couple of plants can be an alternative.
When you experience burnout, it’s key to incorporate a balance between your work and school lives. This balance may include taking a day off, a routine change, or being mindful of your goals. Receiving good grades plays an important factor in many students' lives, allowing yourself to reach the point of burnout can cause more harm to your physical and mental health, causing prolonged stress.
Following methods like the Pomodoro Method may aid in the academic sphere while taking time to absorb nature can reduce all-around burnout. Having a support team, whether it’s your friends, family or professors, is a way to gain positive reassurance, especially when feeling symptoms of burnout. When these symptoms start to happen, it’s important to reach out to those around you.
“We are human beings, not human doings,” DuVall said.