Whether returning from break or missing a few days of class, readjusting back to school can be difficult. At the beginning of the semester, some may feel overwhelmed starting new classes with new professors and a new course load. There may be times in the middle of the semester when classes are missed, but learning how to navigate missed assignments and reaching out for help are crucial steps to getting back on track.
It’s the time of year to turn the academic brain back on. The beginning of the semester can be intimidating for some, but better preparing yourself for what’s to come reduces the effect of surprises, Elizabeth Kraus, a senior elementary education major and member of the Madison Advising Peers (MAPs), said. Kraus has been working with MAPs for three years while also being a hall director and said she has experience working with students and guiding them through switching classes and majors along with directing students to resources they may need throughout the semester when it comes to her residents.
Kraus suggested before students come back to school that “it’s important to be in the right headspace” outside of preparing academically. She said reaching out to friends and spending time with them can reassure you that coming back to school is also a good time to reconnect with those you couldn’t see over break and re-engage in your social life.
Missing classes is inevitable; whether you’re missing two days or two weeks, it can be hard to catch up on work. Reaching out for help from your professors alleviates some of that stress, especially if you’re feeling stuck on what to prioritize. Kraus said professors are willing to work with their students because it shows initiative when a student reaches out.
If a student knows they’ll be out for a while, the Dean of Students at JMU is a great resource, Kraus added. The dean, Hollie Hall, connects a bridge between the student and their professors and can alert the professors if a student will be missing class. It’s then up to the student to reach out for assistance upon their return. Other than reaching out to professors, there are other resources, like the Student Learning Initiatives Resource Center (SLI), beneficial for their academic success.
The SLI, located in Huffman Hall, is where students can reach out for academic support, such as learning new study skills, recognizing their learning styles, assistance with time management and even setting goals. On the SLI website, students can find a set of listed hours when they can stop by.
While academic success is important, Kraus spoke on how important it is to take care of your mental health. Resources such as the Counseling Center are great for students, especially if you need to speak to someone about your goals and how you’ll accomplish them. Additionally, JMU has partnered with TimelyCare, which is a 24/7 virtual center to talk about mental health or any issues you may be struggling with.
“You can't do everything, it's impossible,” Kraus said. Pacing yourself and breaking up your work is more effective than trying to finish it all at once, she advised.
Starting off the semester strong can set you up for success, but staying motivated throughout the semester and ending on a strong note is key. Kraus advocated for spacing out assignments rather than cramming weeks of work into one night. Procrastination is a frustrating cycle, and having a deadline due weeks after something’s assigned can allow students to fall behind. Caroline Webb, a contributing writer for the Harvard Business Review, said simply picturing yourself getting your task done can be a bigger help than one might think. The relief of completing an assignment is its own source of motivation.
“Give your brain a helping hand by imagining the virtuous sense of satisfaction you’ll have once it’s done,” Webb wrote in her article.
While assignments pile on throughout the semester, taking initiative and giving yourself time to complete them removes added stress Kraus said.
As this semester starts, take time to organize your classes and assignments. Like Kraus said, it’s equally important to take care of yourself and maintain a positive mindset. Setbacks in college will happen, but don’t be afraid to use resources near you or reach out for help.
