The beginning of the fall semester is quickly approaching, and while this can be an exciting time for new and returning students, it’s common to feel overwhelmed when adjusting to the school year. The week before starting at JMU, I was having a hard time processing that I was going to be over seven hours away from home. This caused me a lot of anxiety and frustration because everyone else seemed so excited to be leaving for college. Now, as a returning student, it’s reassuring to know I can call Harrisonburg home. It took me time to get comfortable in a new atmosphere while juggling classes, having a social life and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. However, taking it day by day with a little help from friends, adjusting couldn’t have come easier.
Whether you’re a new student or returning, making the adjustment from summer back to school can be a challenge. Not knowing what to pack, learning your way around campus and living on your own for the first time all bring different challenges. Kendra Cherry, a psychosocial rehabilitation specialist, writes for Verywell Mind that adapting is the ability to adjust to new experiences. Cherry said learning to cope with change and feelings are the key to cognitive development.
Packing up your room can be a stressful process when deciding what to bring, making sure you’re not overpacking and traveling with all of it. Some things that made moving into a dorm easier for me was creating a list, either on your computer or on paper, that included everything I wanted to bring, including things like toiletries, a mattress topper and other necessities. With this list, I was able to label boxes and bins and effectively organize all my things so I wasn’t rummaging through every bin to find what I needed. I used this strategy moving into an apartment as well and tried reusing as much as I could from the previous year to stay within my budget. Moving into a new space also includes decor, one thing that worked for me was ordering posters, picture frames and other wall decor after moving in so I could get an idea of wall space.
As you return to campus, it’s important to remember that each experience college throws at you is important. One experience that may be shared across campus is feeling homesick. Battling with homesickness is a lonely feeling, but it doesn’t have to be permanent. The nonprofit organization Mental Health America (MHA) recommends a few tips to help with the feeling of homesickness.
First, coping with your feelings and speaking about them rather than forcing yourself to feel better can help relieve homesickness. MHA reminds us that it’s normal to feel this way, and while it comes and goes, home is a call away.
MHA also suggests pre-planning a trip home if you can — having something to look forward to allows excitement to become a distraction.
Decorate your space with items from home — I brought pictures of family, friends and my dog. At first, I didn’t think hanging up pictures would make any difference but having those pictures on my wall or desk encouraged me to call them and brought back positive memories.
It takes time to adapt in the beginning, it can feel isolating if everyone else around you seems like they’ve already adjusted, but you’re not alone. A recent study done by Sodexo gathered input from college students and found around 53% of students expressed feelings of loneliness and 47% felt isolated. These percentages are a reminder that many students in their college communities feel the same. Students reported ways to break that isolation, one of the biggest outlets was the dining halls: “...87% of current college students say that eating together is the most typical way that they socialize with friends,” according to the Sodexo survey. Even if it’s meeting up for coffee or sitting on the courtyard with a group of friends, getting in the habit of daily socialization can minimize feelings of loneliness and isolation.
College is a great time to learn about freedom, time management and responsibility. It can become overwhelming quickly, but it’s important to remind yourself that adapting gives you the ability to adjust to new ideas, places and people. The demand for responsibility may seem overwhelming but with time and patience, college can be a positive experience to look back on.
Contact Hannah Lifrieri at lifriehr@dukes.jmu.edu. For more health & wellness content, stay tuned for future editions of the “A Wealth of Health” column, and follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.