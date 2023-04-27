A Wealth of Health

Sleep deprivation is a rising concern among college students. According to the University of South Florida, more than 70% of college students said they get less than eight hours of sleep a night, 60% said they feel drained or “sluggish” three times out of the week and more than 80% say their lack of sleep impacts their academic success. Out of all academic challenges, many students ranked sleep deprivation, along with academic success, as the second most difficult, with stress leading at No. 1.
There are two different categories when it comes to college students and sleeping habits. First, you have the “early risers,” and then the “night owls” according to JMU health sciences professor Sherri Wilson. Wilson explained that your biological circadian rhythm — the changes in your sleep schedule — affects overall productivity. Those who wake up early tend to have greater levels of productivity and allow their brain more time to adjust for the day and even manage stress, Wilson said.
Those who stay up later in the night tend to have higher levels of productivity, so waking up early could be “counterproductive,” Wilson said. It’s important to keep in mind, whether you’re an early riser or a night owl, getting the right amount of sleep fuels productivity. According to the Center for Disease Control, it’s recommended to get between 7-9 hours of sleep.
Wilson says evidence has shown that sufficient sleep can help improve concentration levels, decrease heart diseases and improve mood by alleviating stress and other chronic conditions. Maintaining a sleep schedule can benefit us in countless ways, from physical to mental health, which helps our daily lifestyles.
Students may feel lost when trying to fix their sleep schedule or may not know how to start one. While it’s easier said than done, there are ways to promote a healthy sleep schedule. Wilson said the best way to sleep the recommended number of hours is conditioning, meaning having a consistent bedtime.
If a student plans on having a 10 p.m. bedtime, it’s best to have a one-hour wind-down period starting at 9 p.m. says Wilson. This includes warm baths, showers, reading a book and listening to relaxing music, but excludes the usage of television, phones or harsh lighting. It’s also important to be aware of your caffeine intake. Drinking caffeinated beverages before bed can result in restlessness, according to the Sleep Foundation.
If a student is feeling sluggish during the day, they should listen to their body. Naps are a great way to “reboot” the mind, Wilson said. According to the Mayo Clinic, a 10-20-minute nap can help avoid grogginess, and napping before 3 p.m. is recommended as it won’t interfere with your set bedtime. As important as it is to have a set bedtime, it’s equally as important to have a morning routine. Wilson said her morning routine provides her with “comfort,” the ability to focus on the tasks and day ahead of her, as well as being able to start on a positive note.
While winding down is a sleep promoter, there are other ways to benefit sleep habits during the day. One of these ways is exercising. Exercising shares a common neurotransmitter, dopamine, with sleeping, Wilson said. Exercising outdoors not only improves your physical health but spending time in natural light can help establish a sleep-wake cycle, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Exercising can also help relieve anxiety and stress, which can reduce awakenings at night. Michelle Drerup, a sleep medicine psychologist and contributing writer for the Cleveland Clinic, said exercise is the best anti-anxiety medicine as exercising releases feel-good chemicals. Exercising and activity also increase your “sleep drive,” Drerup said. Being mindful and not pushing yourself to exhaustion is something to be aware of, but exercising can be useful when tiring your body out.
There are countless ways to combat sleep deprivation. Many sleep habits can start during the day and getting outside and exercising are great ways to promote your sleep drive and even help with your overall mood. Sleep has many beneficial side effects for college students, from academic success to creating a morning routine. Sleeping the appropriate amount of hours your body needs is important for a student's lifestyle.