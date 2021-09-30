It’s 10 p.m. You have a paper to knock out, but your stomach starts growling. Where should you turn?
Rather than the sodium-rich ramen or the sugary muffin that might lead to indigestion or sleep discomfort, a handful of nuts, dried fruit or a Greek yogurt is the way to go at any time of day, JMU dietetics professor Michelle Hesse said.
Healthier snacking choices are important, Hesse said, because of the detrimental effects too much sodium and empty calories can cause in both the short- and long-term.
The average American consumes 1100 more grams of sodium than the dietary recommendation of 2300 grams per day, health and wellness manager of JMU dining services Gillian Kelly said. Over time, excessive sodium consumption is linked with higher blood pressure. Additionally, consuming empty calories in the form of simple carbohydrates, for example, contributes to weight gain and hypertension.
However, Hesse said an occasional splurge won’t do much harm as long as it's consumed in concert with healthy options throughout the day.
“I would just be really careful about vilifying one product,” Hesse said. “[An unhealthy snack is] OK if you're eating that in context with other more nutritious foods.”
A protein and carb pair or carb and fat pair is the basis for a healthy snack because it’ll keep you full longer, Kelly said. Additionally, Hesse said calcium and fiber are nutrients commonly neglected among college students — the former is important for bone health and the latter helps with waste movement. Other than cow-based dairy, calcium’s best source is from soy milk, Hesse said, while fiber dense foods include beans and almonds.
Shopping for healthy, but cheaper, options
To college students, processed and preserved foods can seem like a more appealing buy than fresh produce because of the price difference — frozen and canned options are usually cheaper. However, cost-friendly options can still be healthy, Hesse said.
An efficient way to shop for healthy yet cheaper groceries is to see what’s in season, Kelly said. In the fall in Harrisonburg, she said, apples, root vegetables — butternut and spaghetti squash specifically — and sweet potatoes are all abundant, and with them come on-sale deals, Kelly said.
“Go to the farmers market and see what's available there,” Kelly said. “That might be a little bit cheaper for us.”
Hesse said for produce that aren’t in season, canned vegetables with no salt added or canned fruit with no juice added provide similar nutrients at a cheaper price than fresh produce. Moreover, canned tuna and chicken can be put on salads at a more affordable price, and canned or dried beans, Kelly said, account for a healthy protein option.
The infamous canned soup is a healthy and affordable snack or meal that can be doctored up by “[taking that base of soup and then [adding] things to it,” Hesse said. Albeit less flavorful, purchasing reduced-salt canned soup is healthier, she said, but flavor can be amped by adding dried herbs and spices like garlic powder, onion powder, basil or dill, JMU dietetics professor Ana Abad-Jorge said.
“You can get a pack of frozen vegetables, mixed vegetables, your carrots, your peas, your onions and your corn, and you can add that to the soup to kind of make that just a little bit heartier,” Hesse said.
Making healthy foods in a time crunch
Grabbing Pop-Tarts or a bag of chips to snack on can be convenient when pressed for time. But other options, like sauteeing spinach or slicing fruit to dip in peanut butter, can take as little as 35 and 15 seconds, respectively, Hesse said.
And they don’t involve the cooking mechanism that many deem to be the holy grail of expediting the cooking process.
“We may not always have to think about microwavable meals as the fast and easy [option],” Hesse said. “The stovetop could be just as quick.”
A microwave can also be the catalyst for a wholesome, nutrifying meal. Aseptically packaged, precooked pasta or rice can be ready to eat after a one-minute spin in the microwave, Hesse said.
When on campus — specifically at Festival and Market 64 — Good Uncle meals are healthy microwavable options, Kelly said. For example, the roasted chicken plate — consisting of chicken, rice, sweet potatoes and broccoli — is considered ready to eat after heating it up for three to four minutes.
Preparing a healthy snack to satisfy your protein and carb needs doesn’t have to take any time — it can be as simple as grabbing a handful of nuts, a whole piece of fruit or a low-fat mozzarella cheese stick and a Greek yogurt, Abad-Jorge said.
Read the food label
Abad-Jorge said paying close attention to food labels is a way to stay educated on what you’re putting inside your body and can serve as a comparison tool against other similar products. Despite the flashy graphics that prepackaged food can display on their food, nutrition facts don’t sugarcoat, she said.
“The food label’s not going to deceive you,” Abad-Jorge said. “It's going to be your source of information.”
Among other food label stats, Abad-Jorge said to pay special attention to the trans and saturated fat a given snack has. Trans fats are prevalent in processed and baked goods, she said, and both trans and saturated fats are linked to increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease — saturated fats should be no more than 10% of total calories consumed in a day, Abad-Jorge said.
Ingredient substitutions to cut down calories
Some of your favorite restaurants have foods that can seem irresistible, but there are ways to reduce caloric intake while still enjoying the tastes, Hesse said.
At Chipotle, Hesse said that instead of asking for a bowl, she gets a salad so the rice and beans — which contain more calories than the lettuce base — are making up a layer rather than the foundation of her bowl. The lettuce base, Hesse said, “tricks your eye” into thinking that there’s more food than there really is. Additionally, she’ll ask for guacamole and sour cream on the side and add them as she sees fit.
A grande Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte consists of four pumps of syrup. Instead of having all that sugar, Hesse said, you can opt for coffee sweeteners like Splenda or Truvia that have zero calories.
“For my grande, I only asked for one pump of pumpkin,” Hesse said. “I'm still getting the pumpkin flavor, but I've literally cut down by three-quarters the amount of sugar that I'm adding in. So I'm still getting a little bit of what I want, but I'm recognizing that it's not 100%.”
A similar sacrifice can be made at Chick-fil-A, Hesse said. Instead of getting the regular or spicy chicken sandwich — which is fried in peanut oil — go for the grilled chicken sandwich. If you love Chick-fil-A sauce, Hesse said it’s still fine to add when you’re “balancing those [healthy] decisions.”
In an at-home scenario, adding half of a ramen noodle seasoning packet is a way to cut down on its sodium.
“Really be mindful of portions,” Hesse said, “and where you can customize, go for it.”
For those who can’t afford nutritious food, JMU has a service called The Pantry that provides free food to those who need it. It’s a “great way” for students to get nutritious meals, Hesse said, and the food can be picked up online or curbside.
When nourishing our bodies, many variables come into play, whether it’s the amount of time we have to eat or the budget we’re constrained by. Regardless, our health should be prioritized, Abad-Jorge said.
“It's important to just take a step back and think about what you're putting into your body,” Abad-Jorge said. “[Become] familiar with the food label, [and] emphasize variety, balance and moderation.”
