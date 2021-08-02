You likely know that properly fueling your body with nutrient-dense food is important, especially before and after working out. But sometimes, we can get so caught up in the workout itself that we don’t properly fuel ourselves before, after, or — for endurance athletes — during the activity. Properly fueling and refueling the body, however, positively impacts exercise output and can make the lifting for cardio sessions a more enjoyable experience.
Helping to achieve an optimal level of performance is the goal of sports nutrition, exercise science professor and director of JMU’s human performance laboratory Michael Saunders said. To Saunders, optimal performance occurs when you’ve done everything you can with your workout- or race-day nutrition to perform at your best.
A joint position statement on nutrition and athletic performance was issued by the American College of Sports Medicine, the Academy of Nutrition and the Dietetics and Dieticians of Canada during the July 15 Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI) “Go the Distance” Summer Symposium.
The statement said optimal physical activity can be partly cultivated with your training diet. The primary goal of a training diet, it said, should be to “provide the nutritional support to allow the athlete to stay healthy and injury-free while maximizing the functional and metabolic adaptations to a periodized exercise program that prepares him or her to better achieve the performance demands of their event.”
Molly Huddle, professional endurance runner and two-time Team USA Olympian, spoke at the symposium and said that as a “professional optimizer” of her nutrition and training, learning how to “optimize while still being flexible” is just as important because other responsibilities and variables in life can get in the way of our predetermined eating and exercise schedules.
That’s why knowing the building blocks of solid fuel is paramount — so we can adjust in a pinch.
When and what to eat, framed around your exercise
The fuel source that your body most regularly uses is carbohydrates, Saunders said, and the carbs can be thought of as your “gas tank” during exercise. Whether they’re being stored in the liver, blood, brain or in the muscles as glycogen, carbs are what the body will burn off first when working out. This is why Saunders said it’s crucial to consume at least a moderate amount of carbohydrates before working out. About 690 calories of carbohydrates for a 160-pound person would satisfy the middle mark of the joint statement’s recommendation of 7-12 grams per kilogram of body weight per day.
Carbohydrate intake before physical activity isn’t as important for recreational exercisers — those who aren’t as concerned with performing at their absolute optimal level — as it is for a competitive athlete, Saunders said. This is also the case if the workout is under 90 minutes or if a pre-workout meal is an inconvenience to your morning schedule, he said.
In fact, Saunders said working out in an “unfed state” will force your body to use more fat stores as fuel. This can help your body get accustomed to more effectively using a supplementary fuel source like fat if in a situation where you’re not able to eat something before an exam or other strenuous mental or physical activity. But Saunders said some peoples’ blood glucose levels drop during sleep to a point where a meal before a morning workout might be needed to prevent drastic performance decrements.
During a workout, however, carbohydrates are of increased importance if the training session is over two hours, Saunders said. Consuming carbohydrates during a long session, he said, is done to prevent “hitting the wall” or “bonking” — terms used by marathon runners and cyclists, respectively, to describe the feeling of running out of fuel. When your body’s level of carbohydrates gets too low, he said, blood glucose levels start dropping, and the body will eventually shut down.
Consuming carbohydrates during a long endurance event is like “having your buddy lean out the back [of your car] and topping off the gas tank as you're driving down the highway,” Saunders said.
He added that “refuel, rebuild and rehydrate” should be the mantra for everyone after a workout session. Having the proper post-workout nutrition to complement other recovery modalities, he said, allows you to train again sooner and at an increased intensity.
Carbohydrate intake is more important after a cardio workout than after resistance training, Saunders said, because more fuel is used and more calories are burned during cardio, while time remains relatively equal. However, he said carbohydrates are still important after a resistance training session because the increase in insulin from the carbs helps the amino acids get to the muscles so that muscle rebuilding can occur.
Protein is also imperative to consume after both cardio and resistance training workouts, Saunders said, especially as a complement to carbohydrates. Runners who have adequate protein intake following a workout tend to report lower muscle soreness, recover faster and perform better in their next training session, he said.
“I think a lot of resistance athletes have undervalued carbs,” Saunders said. “Similarly, a lot of endurance athletes have undervalued protein.”
Huddle said if she could go back to her college career and change one thing about her nutrition, she’d increase her protein intake. Being a runner, she said, it was her natural inclination to eat a carb-heavy diet and neglect the other macronutrient.
“I think a lot of my injuries in college were because I wasn’t getting enough protein in my diet,” Huddle said. “When I started to eat more protein — high-quality protein throughout the day — I was injured a lot less.”
The timing of eating following a workout, Huddle said, has also played a role in her diminishing frequency of injuries. Saunders said protein and carbohydrate intake as early as 30 minutes after a workout draws fuel to the muscles like a “sponge.” When you’re exercising, it causes a change in the glucose transporters, and they do a better job at taking up glucose in the blood and bringing it into the muscle sooner after a workout.
Because many people have a subdued appetite immediately following exercise, Saunders said recovery beverages and protein drinks can be an alternative to get the amino acids to our muscles. He said recovery beverages can even include a mix of carbohydrates — for example, both glucose and fructose, as they’re two different sugars that get taken up by different intestinal transporter molecules and therefore result in less carbohydrates sitting in your gut and a potentially upset stomach.
Recovery drinks simultaneously help with the hydration element of post-workout recalibration — the joint statement said 125-150% of your fluids deficit should be consumed following a workout because you won’t retain all of the fluid.
However, Saunders said immediate post-workout fuel for recreational athletes isn’t as important.
“Even if we delay that post-exercise nutrients [for recreational athletes], it’s not that big of a deal,” Saunders said. “[If you consume] your normal diet — as long as you have an appropriate amount of carbs and protein — you’ve got enough time to catch up.”
For evening exercisers, refueling after the workout might come close to your bedtime, and food that’s consumed less than three hours before sleep can be detrimental. Despite this, Saunders said refueling the body with protein and carbohydrates — even if it encroaches on optimal sleep-eating patterns — should take priority because you’re “going to have to make some sacrifices about which is more important in the moment” unless you’re devoting every moment of your life to doing everything on a perfect schedule.
The confusing conundrum of carb-loading
We know carbohydrate consumption is important for refueling the body after a workout, but the macronutrient is most famous for its role in fueling endurance athletes before competition.
Saunders said the theory behind carb-loading lies in the combination of consuming extra amounts of carbohydrates with performing an “exercise taper,” where an athlete will reduce the volume of training they do as the competition day nears. It’s most effective in events two hours or longer, where “bonking” becomes a serious concern, Saunders said.
“If you balance your exercise taper with a little bit of increased carbohydrate intake, then you can trick the body into storing 20-25% more carbohydrate in the muscle,” Saunders said. “It’s almost like starting a road trip with a slightly more full tank of gas.”
The joint position statement said that in a training diet, carbohydrate intake should be 3-10 grams per kilogram of your body weight per day but up to 12 grams per kilogram when undergoing “extreme physical activity,” like a half-marathon or marathon. Carb loading becomes necessary as the body gets fatigued and pulls energy from stored carbohydrates less.
If an athlete wishes to normalize glycogen in preparation for a competition that has a high-carbohydrate demand, senior principal scientist and head of innovation at GSSI Matthew Pahnke said during the symposium that carbohydrate intake can be increased by 12 grams for the 24 hours prior to competition. He said if the runner increases the duration of this high-carbohydrate intake to about 48 hours, then they can “super-compensate” their glycogen stores — or increase their stores above the original level of increase.
While the carb-loading strategy and increased intake apply for those in events that last over 90 minutes, Saunders said the strategy is vastly misused for those in shorter events.
“You see people … practically trying to eat their own body weight in pasta,” Saunders said. “The problem with that is if you’re doing a 5K or a 10K, you are never in danger of hitting the wall because your body stores more than enough.”
When people in these shorter events carb-load, Saunders said negative effects can come into play. First, he said, your chances of gastrointestinal (GI) problems increase because you’re eating an amount of food that likely makes you uncomfortable. Second, he said, your legs will become “literally heavier” as the carbohydrates get stored in the muscles as glycogen, and through a hydrophilic response, water is drawn to the muscles.
“[Carb-loading is] definitely one of those things where the general fitness public has taken an interesting and important concept, but they’ve generalized it in areas where it probably doesn’t belong and might even be counterproductive,” Saunders said.
However, for shorter events — those lasting up to one hour — Saunders participated in a study that yielded what he said were fascinating results about how to increase performance from carbohydrate supplementation during competition.
And the carbohydrates don't even need to be swallowed.
Saunders said the brain receives a signal when you consume carbohydrates that lets it know that fuel is coming. Without that signal, the brain can potentially inhibit the neural output to your muscles because it’s afraid you’re actually going to run out of fuel. By taking a cup of carbohydrates and rinsing them around in your mouth every 10-15 minutes during an endurance event, Saunders said the brain releases that inhibition.
By simply introducing carbohydrates to the mouth, rinsing them around and spitting them out, performance can improve by a few percentage points in a one-hour cycling event.
Now armed with the tools to supplement running in your town’s next marathon, you might be inclined to jump on the opportunity, bring your glucose-fructose combo drink and think you’re invincible. But adequate training is also imperative — take it from the two-time Olympian.
“You want to have a good experience,” Huddle said. “Just make sure you have those blocks in place and you can go — you can go on and run fast and injury free and never feel like you’re tanking at any point.”
