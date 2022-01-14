There’s something to be said about the goldilocks effect, whether it’s a just-right temperature at the beach or a just-right-fitted hoodie on a brisk fall afternoon.
But what about a just-right challenge? One that’s not too difficult, not too easy, and where you’re not too anxious or relaxed? One where all the while, you’re maintaining interest in the task or activity, leading to complete immersion in it and blocking out the outside world?
This is a flow state — and you’ve likely been in one before without knowing it. The moment you’re aware you’re in a flow state, you’re not in one anymore, JMU psychology professor Jamie Kurtz said, as it involves a complete loss of self-consciousness.
“Studying flow is actually really hard,” Kurtz said, “because if I ask you, ‘Hey, are you in flow right now?’ You're like, ‘Well, I was, but now I'm not. Now I'm thinking about myself again.’”
The loss of self-awareness is where the benefits lie. Kurtz said this aspect of a flow state halts the constant cycle of worries and anxiety that people face. It’s almost a complete 180 from mindfulness practices, in which you’re actively attuned with your thoughts as a means to let anxious baggage go.
Flow states are hard to come by because people are often perpetually checking their phones. This is “totally gonna spoil” a flow experience because complete task immersion becomes impossible, Kurtz said.
“How do you lose yourself in something for an hour or two when you're getting text messages or when your smartwatch is vibrating at you?” Kurtz said. “We're just constantly being pulled out of flow.“If you can't devote your full attention to something for a period of time, it's probably not going to happen.”
Even without distractions, finding flow is difficult. Mihaly Csikszentmihalyl, author of the 1990 book “Flow: The Psychology of Optimal Experience,” said more people tend to find flow in their jobs than in leisure time, especially in the West. This is because most of us aren’t choosing to do activities that are primed for flow, Csikszentmihalyl said. Typically, we choose mindless tasks like watching TV or scrolling on social media, whereas at work, people’s minds are usually stimulated doing jobs they, hopefully, enjoy.
Even so, we can manufacture flow in our leisure time by “setting the stage” for it, Kurtz said. This means putting the phone away, doing something intellectually stimulating and enjoyable for an hour or so and setting an alarm so that we don’t lose track of time — and watch the worries wither away.
After leaving a flow state, many describe it as an “autotelic experience,” where you’re intrinsically motivated to tackle an enjoyable task regardless of the goal or goals attached. However, Bob Harmison, director of sports psychology for JMU Athletics, said opportunities for achievement or inherent challenges are more primed for people to reach flow.
Some leisure activities that Kurtz said frequently stimulate flow are playing an instrument, painting, gardening, cooking, playing chess and writing papers — the last of which is an “untapped market” for flow experiences, Kurtz said.
“It's not like it's gonna be fun in the moment, but when you look back on those experiences, it's like, eah, it was nice to get lost in that,” Kurtz said. “And generally, what you end up producing is better.”
The best tasks for flow are those we’re already accustomed to doing, as there’s an even balance between easiness and difficulty. Spontaneous, deep conversations or a class presentation in a subject of interest can also bring you to a flow state, Harmison said.
Harmison helps JMU athletes reach peak performance, and a big portion of that is having the athlete pinpoint the thoughts and emotions that lead to a flow experience, he said. Starting as early as the night before games and competitions, athletes under his tutelage develop routines to create feelings of excitement, optimism, positivity or controlled aggression — whatever they most closely associate with finding flow and reaching their performance zenith.
To optimize those pregame feelings, Harmison’s athletes use a wide array of strategies, namely visualization, deep breathing and listening to music. He said most athletes he’s worked with indicate that their pre-competition plans are very helpful in getting them to feel the way they’d like going into a competition.
“Since it is an optimal psychological experience,” Harmison said, “it sets the stage for us to achieve whatever our potential is.”
A more niche activity that can be set up for an optimized psychological sabbatical is horseback riding, JMU health sciences professor Margi Stickney said, who researches the health benefits of therapeutic riding and equine-assisted activities. But, she said, it can take awhile to develop trust in a horse, and the lack of chemistry can result in stress in both the horse and rider, blocking flow.
However, when trust is built, horseback riding can be a sublime flow experience, Stickney said.
“It's getting you into your own little world, you and your ‘horsey’ partner,” Stickney said. “You kind of forget some of your issues temporarily.”
Other activities like video games can be set up for flow because of their immersive worlds, but that doesn’t mean it’s a positive flow experience, Kurtz said, especially if reaching flow while gaming for six hours means a shattered sleep schedule.
“Flow is not all created equally,” Kurtz said.
Much of flow research isn’t new, yet there are still no set quantitative durations for flow experiences, Harmison said. It lasts however long the above-average experience lasts — sometimes fleeting, sometimes longer, he said — but gauging length is difficult because self-awareness of flow ends the state.
It can be nice to plot about how and when to reach flow, but the reality is, optimal experiences are such because of their nature — elusive and hard to come by. This is why Harmison said attention should be focused on how to optimize our other mind states — grounded states where dealing with and overcoming everyday struggles are prevalent and more necessary to thriving as humans.
“The flow experience and getting into flow is half of the story,” Harmison said. “[When] you get knocked out of a flow experience, or when things aren't going well, or maybe when you are experiencing too much of a challenge or you feel like your skill set is too great for the challenge, then how do we cope with that? … You still have to perform and get the best out of yourself that you can.”
Contact Grant Johnson at breezecopy@gmail.com. For more health & wellness content, stay tuned for the “A Wealth of Health'' column every other Thursday, and follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.