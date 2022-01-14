Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches are most likely, with up to 12 inches possible. Ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph, leading to near blizzard conditions at times especially over higher elevations. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, central, northwest and western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may fall at 1 to 3 inches per hour late Sunday into Sunday evening, resulting in nearly impassable roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&